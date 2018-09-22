PGA
Tour Championship
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Tiger Woods;65-68-65;—;198
Rory McIlroy;67-68-66;—;201
Justin Rose;66-67-68;—;201
Kyle Stanley;69-68-67;—;204
Jon Rahm;68-68-68;—;204
Paul Casey;68-71-66;—;205
Tony Finau;67-71-67;—;205
Billy Horschel;71-65-69;—;205
Aaron Wise;70-69-67;—;206
Dustin Johnson;69-70-67;—;206
Gary Woodland;66-72-68;—;206
Xander Schauffele;68-70-68;—;206
Justin Thomas;67-69-70;—;206
Webb Simpson;69-70-68;—;207
Tommy Fleetwood;69-69-70;—;208
Hideki Matsuyama;72-66-71;—;209
Marc Leishman;73-69-68;—;210
Patton Kizzire;71-71-68;—;210
Jason Day;68-73-69;—;210
Rickie Fowler;65-72-73;—;210
Bryson DeChambeau;71-75-66;—;212
Cameron Smith;70-73-69;—;212
Kevin Na;72-68-72;—;212
Patrick Cantlay;71-65-76;—;212
Brooks Koepka;69-78-67;—;214
Francesco Molinari;70-75-69;—;214
Keegan Bradley;73-73-69;—;215
Bubba Watson;70-72-73;—;215
Patrick Reed;72-74-72;—;218
Phil Mickelson;73-72-76;—;221
Champions Tour
Sanford International
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,729; Par 70
Brandt Jobe;63-67;—;130
Steve Stricker;63-67;—;130
Jerry Smith;63-68;—;131
Scott McCarron;64-68;—;132
Woody Austin;69-64;—;133
Wes Short, Jr.;66-67;—;133
Olin Browne;68-66;—;134
Tom Gillis;68-66;—;134
Kirk Triplett;66-68;—;134
Paul Goydos;64-70;—;134
Mike Goodes;65-69;—;134
Lee Janzen;64-70;—;134
Doug Garwood;67-68;—;135
Kevin Sutherland;65-70;—;135
Tim Petrovic;68-68;—;136
Scott Parel;66-70;—;136
Rocco Mediate;66-70;—;136
Duffy Waldorf;66-70;—;136
Bob Estes;65-71;—;136
Jesper Parnevik;68-69;—;137
Esteban Toledo;68-69;—;137
Ken Tanigawa;67-70;—;137
Stephen Ames;69-68;—;137
Tom Pernice Jr.;67-70;—;137
Steve Jones;67-70;—;137
Web.com
Championship
At Atlantic Beach CC
Atlantic Beach, Fla.
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,849; Par: 71
Sepp Straka;65-66-64;—;195
Curtis Luck;67-65-64;—;196
Lucas Glover;64-64-68;—;196
Denny McCarthy;64-65-67;—;196
Cameron Tringale;63-67-67;—;197
Chris Paisley;61-74-63;—;198
Michael Thompson;66-68-64;—;198
Ben Silverman;63-68-67;—;198
Roberto Diaz;69-66-64;—;199
Adam Svensson;65-68-66;—;199
Adam Schenk;67-65-67;—;199
Justin Lower;68-66-66;—;200
Brett Drewitt;65-68-67;—;200
Cameron Davis;66-67-67;—;200
Nicholas Lindheim;64-69-67;—;200
Shawn Stefani;68-64-68;—;200
Kramer Hickok;66-66-68;—;200
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.