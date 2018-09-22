Subscribe for 33¢ / day
PGA

Tour Championship

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Tiger Woods;65-68-65;—;198

Rory McIlroy;67-68-66;—;201

Justin Rose;66-67-68;—;201

Kyle Stanley;69-68-67;—;204

Jon Rahm;68-68-68;—;204

Paul Casey;68-71-66;—;205

Tony Finau;67-71-67;—;205

Billy Horschel;71-65-69;—;205

Aaron Wise;70-69-67;—;206

Dustin Johnson;69-70-67;—;206

Gary Woodland;66-72-68;—;206

Xander Schauffele;68-70-68;—;206

Justin Thomas;67-69-70;—;206

Webb Simpson;69-70-68;—;207

Tommy Fleetwood;69-69-70;—;208

Hideki Matsuyama;72-66-71;—;209

Marc Leishman;73-69-68;—;210

Patton Kizzire;71-71-68;—;210

Jason Day;68-73-69;—;210

Rickie Fowler;65-72-73;—;210

Bryson DeChambeau;71-75-66;—;212

Cameron Smith;70-73-69;—;212

Kevin Na;72-68-72;—;212

Patrick Cantlay;71-65-76;—;212

Brooks Koepka;69-78-67;—;214

Francesco Molinari;70-75-69;—;214

Keegan Bradley;73-73-69;—;215

Bubba Watson;70-72-73;—;215

Patrick Reed;72-74-72;—;218

Phil Mickelson;73-72-76;—;221

Champions Tour

Sanford International

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par 70

Brandt Jobe;63-67;—;130

Steve Stricker;63-67;—;130

Jerry Smith;63-68;—;131

Scott McCarron;64-68;—;132

Woody Austin;69-64;—;133

Wes Short, Jr.;66-67;—;133

Olin Browne;68-66;—;134

Tom Gillis;68-66;—;134

Kirk Triplett;66-68;—;134

Paul Goydos;64-70;—;134

Mike Goodes;65-69;—;134

Lee Janzen;64-70;—;134

Doug Garwood;67-68;—;135

Kevin Sutherland;65-70;—;135

Tim Petrovic;68-68;—;136

Scott Parel;66-70;—;136

Rocco Mediate;66-70;—;136

Duffy Waldorf;66-70;—;136

Bob Estes;65-71;—;136

Jesper Parnevik;68-69;—;137

Esteban Toledo;68-69;—;137

Ken Tanigawa;67-70;—;137

Stephen Ames;69-68;—;137

Tom Pernice Jr.;67-70;—;137

Steve Jones;67-70;—;137

Web.com

Championship

At Atlantic Beach CC

Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,849; Par: 71

Sepp Straka;65-66-64;—;195

Curtis Luck;67-65-64;—;196

Lucas Glover;64-64-68;—;196

Denny McCarthy;64-65-67;—;196

Cameron Tringale;63-67-67;—;197

Chris Paisley;61-74-63;—;198

Michael Thompson;66-68-64;—;198

Ben Silverman;63-68-67;—;198

Roberto Diaz;69-66-64;—;199

Adam Svensson;65-68-66;—;199

Adam Schenk;67-65-67;—;199

Justin Lower;68-66-66;—;200

Brett Drewitt;65-68-67;—;200

Cameron Davis;66-67-67;—;200

Nicholas Lindheim;64-69-67;—;200

Shawn Stefani;68-64-68;—;200

Kramer Hickok;66-66-68;—;200

