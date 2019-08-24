Clip art golf

PGA

Tour Championship

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)

(FedExCup starting strokes in parentheses)

Suspended third round (Four completed the round)

Justin Thomas (-10);70-68-NF;—;138;-12

Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67-NF;—;133;-11

Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67-NF;—;134;-11

Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69-NF;—;133;-10

Chez Reavie (-1);71-64-NF;—;135;-9

Paul Casey (-2);66-67-NF;—;133;-9

Patrick Reed (-6);70-70-NF;—;140;-7

Gary Woodland (-3);68-73-NF;—;141;-5

Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72-NF;—;138;-5

Adam Scott (-3);68-70-NF;—;138;-5

Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71-NF;—;141;-5

Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75-NF;—;141;-4

Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70-NF;—;141;-4

Jon Rahm (-4);68-72-NF;—;140;-4

Tony Finau (-3);70-69-NF;—;139;-4

Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71-NF;—;139;-3

Corey Conners (-1);68-71-NF;—;139;-3

Webb Simpson (-4);74-70-NF;—;144;-2

Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70-NF;—;139;-1

Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69-NF;—;141;-1

Sungjae Im (-1);67-71-NF;—;138;-1

Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72-67;—;212;E

Jason Kokrak (E);71-67-NF;—;138;E

Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71-NF;—;142;+1

Justin Rose (-2);68-74-NF;—;142;+1

Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71-NF;—;141;+2

Charles Howell III (E);68-73-NF;—;141;+2

Marc Leishman (-1);71-73-72;—;216;+5

Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72-75;—;220;+7

Lucas Glover (E);73-75-70;—;218;+8

Champions Tour

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72

Fred Couples;65-63;—;128

David Toms;70-63;—;133

Paul Broadhurst;66-67;—;133

Ken Duke;68-66;—;134

Stephen Leaney;66-68;—;134

Bernhard Langer;66-68;—;134

Tim Petrovic;70-65;—;135

Brandt Jobe;69-66;—;135

Jerry Kelly;67-68;—;135

Doug Garwood;66-69;—;135

Tom Pernice Jr.;68-68;—;136

Retief Goosen;67-69;—;136

Miguel Angel Jimenez;70-67;—;137

Tommy Tolles;69-68;—;137

Lee Janzen;71-66;—;137

Glen Day;69-68;—;137

Jeff Maggert;66-71;—;137

Olin Browne;70-68;—;138

Wes Short, Jr.;70-68;—;138

Kevin Sutherland;71-67;—;138

Gibby Gilbert III;71-67;—;138

Woody Austin;69-69;—;138

John Huston;69-69;—;138

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open

At Hillcrest CC

Boise, Idaho

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71

Viktor Hovland;67-67-64;—;198

Rob Oppenheim;68-70-61;—;199

Bronson Burgoon;68-65-66;—;199

Hank Lebioda;65-70-65;—;200

Tyler Duncan;65-67-68;—;200

Ryan Brehm;67-63-70;—;200

Mark Hubbard;67-69-65;—;201

Kramer Hickok;67-68-66;—;201

Matthew NeSmith;70-64-67;—;201

Grayson Murray;64-68-69;—;201

Charlie Saxon;64-67-70;—;201

Cameron Percy;69-69-64;—;202

Chris Baker;68-70-64;—;202

Jonathan Byrd;72-65-65;—;202

Brandon Hagy;70-67-65;—;202

Kevin Dougherty;72-63-67;—;202

Anirban Lahiri;68-65-69;—;202

LPGA Tour

CP Women's Open

At Magna Golf Club

Aurora, Ontario

Purse $2,250,000

Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72

Jin Young Ko;66-67-65;—;198

Nicole Broch Larsen;66-66-66;—;198

Brooke M. Henderson;66-69-65;—;200

Wei-Ling Hsu;69-69-65;—;203

Nasa Hataoka;69-69-66;—;204

Amy Olson;68-68-68;—;204

Pajaree Anannarukarn;66-69-69;—;204

Carlota Ciganda;73-67-65;—;205

Lizette Salas;73-67-65;—;205

Ariya Jutanugarn;73-66-66;—;205

Aditi Ashok;70-69-66;—;205

Jessica Korda;69-70-66;—;205

Megan Khang;67-71-67;—;205

Angel Yin;69-68-68;—;205

Caroline Masson;71-69-66;—;206

Yu Liu;68-67-71;—;206

Jasmine Suwannapura;72-67-68;—;207

Isi Gabsa;69-70-68;—;207

Nelly Korda;69-70-68;—;207

Su Oh;68-71-68;—;207

Marissa Steen;67-72-68;—;207

