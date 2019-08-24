PGA
Tour Championship
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
(FedExCup starting strokes in parentheses)
Suspended third round (Four completed the round)
Justin Thomas (-10);70-68-NF;—;138;-12
Rory McIlroy (-5);66-67-NF;—;133;-11
Brooks Koepka (-7);67-67-NF;—;134;-11
Xander Schauffele (-4);64-69-NF;—;133;-10
Chez Reavie (-1);71-64-NF;—;135;-9
Paul Casey (-2);66-67-NF;—;133;-9
Patrick Reed (-6);70-70-NF;—;140;-7
Gary Woodland (-3);68-73-NF;—;141;-5
Matt Kuchar (-4);66-72-NF;—;138;-5
Adam Scott (-3);68-70-NF;—;138;-5
Patrick Cantlay (-8);70-71-NF;—;141;-5
Hideki Matsuyama (-3);66-75-NF;—;141;-4
Kevin Kisner (-2);71-70-NF;—;141;-4
Jon Rahm (-4);68-72-NF;—;140;-4
Tony Finau (-3);70-69-NF;—;139;-4
Bryson DeChambeau (E);68-71-NF;—;139;-3
Corey Conners (-1);68-71-NF;—;139;-3
Webb Simpson (-4);74-70-NF;—;144;-2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1);69-70-NF;—;139;-1
Abraham Ancer (-4);72-69-NF;—;141;-1
Sungjae Im (-1);67-71-NF;—;138;-1
Brandt Snedeker (-2);73-72-67;—;212;E
Jason Kokrak (E);71-67-NF;—;138;E
Rickie Fowler (-2);71-71-NF;—;142;+1
Justin Rose (-2);68-74-NF;—;142;+1
Louis Oosthuizen (E);70-71-NF;—;141;+2
Charles Howell III (E);68-73-NF;—;141;+2
Marc Leishman (-1);71-73-72;—;216;+5
Dustin Johnson (-3);73-72-75;—;220;+7
Lucas Glover (E);73-75-70;—;218;+8
Champions Tour
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72
Fred Couples;65-63;—;128
David Toms;70-63;—;133
Paul Broadhurst;66-67;—;133
Ken Duke;68-66;—;134
Stephen Leaney;66-68;—;134
Bernhard Langer;66-68;—;134
Tim Petrovic;70-65;—;135
Brandt Jobe;69-66;—;135
Jerry Kelly;67-68;—;135
Doug Garwood;66-69;—;135
Tom Pernice Jr.;68-68;—;136
Retief Goosen;67-69;—;136
Miguel Angel Jimenez;70-67;—;137
Tommy Tolles;69-68;—;137
Lee Janzen;71-66;—;137
Glen Day;69-68;—;137
Jeff Maggert;66-71;—;137
Olin Browne;70-68;—;138
Wes Short, Jr.;70-68;—;138
Kevin Sutherland;71-67;—;138
Gibby Gilbert III;71-67;—;138
Woody Austin;69-69;—;138
John Huston;69-69;—;138
Korn Ferry Tour
Boise Open
At Hillcrest CC
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71
Viktor Hovland;67-67-64;—;198
Rob Oppenheim;68-70-61;—;199
Bronson Burgoon;68-65-66;—;199
Hank Lebioda;65-70-65;—;200
Tyler Duncan;65-67-68;—;200
Ryan Brehm;67-63-70;—;200
Mark Hubbard;67-69-65;—;201
Kramer Hickok;67-68-66;—;201
Matthew NeSmith;70-64-67;—;201
Grayson Murray;64-68-69;—;201
Charlie Saxon;64-67-70;—;201
Cameron Percy;69-69-64;—;202
Chris Baker;68-70-64;—;202
Jonathan Byrd;72-65-65;—;202
Brandon Hagy;70-67-65;—;202
Kevin Dougherty;72-63-67;—;202
Anirban Lahiri;68-65-69;—;202
LPGA Tour
CP Women's Open
At Magna Golf Club
Aurora, Ontario
Purse $2,250,000
Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72
Jin Young Ko;66-67-65;—;198
Nicole Broch Larsen;66-66-66;—;198
Brooke M. Henderson;66-69-65;—;200
Wei-Ling Hsu;69-69-65;—;203
Nasa Hataoka;69-69-66;—;204
Amy Olson;68-68-68;—;204
Pajaree Anannarukarn;66-69-69;—;204
Carlota Ciganda;73-67-65;—;205
Lizette Salas;73-67-65;—;205
Ariya Jutanugarn;73-66-66;—;205
Aditi Ashok;70-69-66;—;205
Jessica Korda;69-70-66;—;205
Megan Khang;67-71-67;—;205
Angel Yin;69-68-68;—;205
Caroline Masson;71-69-66;—;206
Yu Liu;68-67-71;—;206
Jasmine Suwannapura;72-67-68;—;207
Isi Gabsa;69-70-68;—;207
Nelly Korda;69-70-68;—;207
Su Oh;68-71-68;—;207
Marissa Steen;67-72-68;—;207
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.