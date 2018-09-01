PGA Tour
Dell Technologies
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
Webb Simpson;68-63;—;131
Tyrrell Hatton;69-63;—;132
Justin Rose;65-67;—;132
Tommy Fleetwood;69-65;—;134
Cameron Smith;69-66;—;135
Abraham Ancer;66-69;—;135
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-68;—;136
J.B. Holmes;69-67;—;136
Adam Hadwin;68-68;—;136
Si Woo Kim;70-66;—;136
Beau Hossler;67-69;—;136
Keegan Bradley;67-69;—;136
Marc Leishman;68-68;—;136
Jordan Spieth;69-67;—;136
Xander Schauffele;68-68;—;136
Ryan Armour;71-66;—;137
Tony Finau;69-68;—;137
Kyle Stanley;70-67;—;137
C.T. Pan;69-68;—;137
Dustin Johnson;68-69;—;137
Louis Oosthuizen;71-67;—;138
Alex Noren;69-69;—;138
Brooks Koepka;69-69;—;138
Russell Knox;66-72;—;138
Tiger Woods;72-66;—;138
Bryson DeChambeau;70-68;—;138
Rory McIlroy;71-67;—;138
Kevin Tway;71-67;—;138
Paul Casey;69-70;—;139
Keith Mitchell;73-66;—;139
Brian Gay;72-67;—;139
Emiliano Grillo;72-67;—;139
Russell Henley;71-68;—;139
LPGA Tour
Portland Classic
At Portland, Ore.
Columbia Edgewater CC
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72
Georgia Hall;66-63-69;—;198
Minjee Lee;64-68-68;—;200
Marina Alex;62-71-71;—;204
Brittany Marchand;69-67-70;—;206
Ayako Uehara;68-68-70;—;206
Chella Choi;70-71-68;—;209
Jaye Marie Green;67-73-69;—;209
Mirim Lee;70-69-70;—;209
Beatriz Recari;68-68-73;—;209
Brooke M. Henderson;64-71-74;—;209
Megan Khang;68-65-76;—;209
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;72-71-67;—;210
Benyapa Niphatsophon;69-74-67;—;210
Mariajo Uribe;69-71-70;—;210
Gaby Lopez;68-71-71;—;210
Katherine Perry;66-73-71;—;210
Brittany Lincicome;67-71-72;—;210
Robynn Ree;65-72-73;—;210
Angela Stanford;67-69-74;—;210
European Tour
Made in Denmark
At Aarhus, Denmark
Silkeborg Ry GC
Purse: $1.5 million euros
Yardage: 6,975; Par: 72
Lee Westwood;68-65-67;—;200
Thomas Detry;67-68-66;—;201
Jonathan Thomson;64-69-68;—;201
Steven Brown;70-68-63;—;201
Matt Wallace;68-68-66;—;202
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;66-65-73;—;204
Callum Shinkwin;71-66-67;—;204
Champions Tour
Shaw Charity Classic
At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70
Joe Durant;66-63;—;129
Miguel Angel Jimenez;64-66;—;130
Kirk Triplett;64-67;—;131
Scott McCarron;67-65;—;132
Esteban Toledo;66-67;—;133
Bernhard Langer;69-65;—;134
Doug Garwood;71-63;—;134
Joey Sindelar;67-67;—;134
Scott Parel;67-67;—;134
Glen Day;69-66;—;135
David Frost;71-64;—;135
Duffy Waldorf;68-67;—;135
Gibby Gilbert III;67-68;—;135
Rod Spittle;66-69;—;135
Darren Clarke;70-66;—;136
Steve Pate;69-67;—;136
Davis Love III;68-68;—;136
Tom Byrum;68-68;—;136
Billy Mayfair;68-68;—;136
Wes Short, Jr.;68-68;—;136
Mike Goodes;67-69;—;136
Greg Kraft;69-68;—;137
Jeff Sluman;68-69;—;137
Jerry Kelly;67-70;—;137
Woody Austin;69-69;—;138
Spike McRoy;70-68;—;138
Billy Andrade;70-68;—;138
Todd Hamilton;69-69;—;138
Ken Tanigawa;70-68;—;138
Lee Janzen;68-70;—;138
Mark O'Meara;68-70;—;138
Michael Long;71-67;—;138
Grant Waite;68-70;—;138
Web.com Tour
DAP Championship
At Beechwood, Ohio
Canterbury GC
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,976; Par: 70
Kramer Hickok;63-67-68;—;198
Stephan Jaeger;66-65-68;—;199
Sangmoon Bae;69-63-69;—;201
Hunter Mahan;71-66-65;—;202
Justin Hueber;64-72-66;—;202
Brian Campbell;68-67-67;—;202
Peter Malnati;68-66-68;—;202
Matt Jones;69-64-69;—;202
Ben Crane;67-66-69;—;202
Mark Anderson;69-67-67;—;203
Rico Hoey;72-67-64;—;203
