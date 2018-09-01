Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Dell Technologies

At TPC Boston

Norton, Mass.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,342; Par 71

Webb Simpson;68-63;—;131

Tyrrell Hatton;69-63;—;132

Justin Rose;65-67;—;132

Tommy Fleetwood;69-65;—;134

Cameron Smith;69-66;—;135

Abraham Ancer;66-69;—;135

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-68;—;136

J.B. Holmes;69-67;—;136

Adam Hadwin;68-68;—;136

Si Woo Kim;70-66;—;136

Beau Hossler;67-69;—;136

Keegan Bradley;67-69;—;136

Marc Leishman;68-68;—;136

Jordan Spieth;69-67;—;136

Xander Schauffele;68-68;—;136

Ryan Armour;71-66;—;137

Tony Finau;69-68;—;137

Kyle Stanley;70-67;—;137

C.T. Pan;69-68;—;137

Dustin Johnson;68-69;—;137

Louis Oosthuizen;71-67;—;138

Alex Noren;69-69;—;138

Brooks Koepka;69-69;—;138

Russell Knox;66-72;—;138

Tiger Woods;72-66;—;138

Bryson DeChambeau;70-68;—;138

Rory McIlroy;71-67;—;138

Kevin Tway;71-67;—;138

Paul Casey;69-70;—;139

Keith Mitchell;73-66;—;139

Brian Gay;72-67;—;139

Emiliano Grillo;72-67;—;139

Russell Henley;71-68;—;139

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic

At Portland, Ore.

Columbia Edgewater CC

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72

Georgia Hall;66-63-69;—;198

Minjee Lee;64-68-68;—;200

Marina Alex;62-71-71;—;204

Brittany Marchand;69-67-70;—;206

Ayako Uehara;68-68-70;—;206

Chella Choi;70-71-68;—;209

Jaye Marie Green;67-73-69;—;209

Mirim Lee;70-69-70;—;209

Beatriz Recari;68-68-73;—;209

Brooke M. Henderson;64-71-74;—;209

Megan Khang;68-65-76;—;209

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;72-71-67;—;210

Benyapa Niphatsophon;69-74-67;—;210

Mariajo Uribe;69-71-70;—;210

Gaby Lopez;68-71-71;—;210

Katherine Perry;66-73-71;—;210

Brittany Lincicome;67-71-72;—;210

Robynn Ree;65-72-73;—;210

Angela Stanford;67-69-74;—;210

European Tour

Made in Denmark

At Aarhus, Denmark

Silkeborg Ry GC

Purse: $1.5 million euros

Yardage: 6,975; Par: 72

Lee Westwood;68-65-67;—;200

Thomas Detry;67-68-66;—;201

Jonathan Thomson;64-69-68;—;201

Steven Brown;70-68-63;—;201

Matt Wallace;68-68-66;—;202

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;66-65-73;—;204

Callum Shinkwin;71-66-67;—;204

Champions Tour

Shaw Charity Classic

At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.35 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70

Joe Durant;66-63;—;129

Miguel Angel Jimenez;64-66;—;130

Kirk Triplett;64-67;—;131

Scott McCarron;67-65;—;132

Esteban Toledo;66-67;—;133

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bernhard Langer;69-65;—;134

Doug Garwood;71-63;—;134

Joey Sindelar;67-67;—;134

Scott Parel;67-67;—;134

Glen Day;69-66;—;135

David Frost;71-64;—;135

Duffy Waldorf;68-67;—;135

Gibby Gilbert III;67-68;—;135

Rod Spittle;66-69;—;135

Darren Clarke;70-66;—;136

Steve Pate;69-67;—;136

Davis Love III;68-68;—;136

Tom Byrum;68-68;—;136

Billy Mayfair;68-68;—;136

Wes Short, Jr.;68-68;—;136

Mike Goodes;67-69;—;136

Greg Kraft;69-68;—;137

Jeff Sluman;68-69;—;137

Jerry Kelly;67-70;—;137

Woody Austin;69-69;—;138

Spike McRoy;70-68;—;138

Billy Andrade;70-68;—;138

Todd Hamilton;69-69;—;138

Ken Tanigawa;70-68;—;138

Lee Janzen;68-70;—;138

Mark O'Meara;68-70;—;138

Michael Long;71-67;—;138

Grant Waite;68-70;—;138

Web.com Tour

DAP Championship

At Beechwood, Ohio

Canterbury GC

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,976; Par: 70

Kramer Hickok;63-67-68;—;198

Stephan Jaeger;66-65-68;—;199

Sangmoon Bae;69-63-69;—;201

Hunter Mahan;71-66-65;—;202

Justin Hueber;64-72-66;—;202

Brian Campbell;68-67-67;—;202

Peter Malnati;68-66-68;—;202

Matt Jones;69-64-69;—;202

Ben Crane;67-66-69;—;202

Mark Anderson;69-67-67;—;203

Rico Hoey;72-67-64;—;203

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments