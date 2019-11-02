Clip art golf

WGC

HSBC Champions

At Sheshan International Golf Club

Shanghai

Purse: $10.25 million

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

Rory McIlroy;67-67-67;—;201

Louis Oosthuizen;68-69-65;—;202

Xander Schauffele;66-69-68;—;203

Matthew Fitzpatrick;66-67-70;—;203

Paul Waring;73-65-66;—;204

Jason Kokrak;69-70-66;—;205

Sungjae Im;66-69-70;—;205

Abraham Ancer;68-71-67;—;206

Kevin Kisner;72-67-67;—;206

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;69-72-66;—;207

Matthias Schwab;67-71-69;—;207

Victor Perez;65-71-71;—;207

Jazz Janewattananond;70-69-69;—;208

Byeong Hun An;69-71-69;—;209

Hideki Matsuyama;75-67-68;—;210

Patrick Reed;72-69-69;—;210

Henrik Stenson;70-70-70;—;210

Justin Rose;69-70-71;—;210

Haotong Li;64-72-74;—;210

Adam Scott;66-69-75;—;210

Bubba Watson;70-69-72;—;211

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship

At Port Royal Golf Course

Southampton, Bermuda

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71

Harry Higgs;66-65-65;—;196

Brendon Todd;68-63-67;—;198

Bo Hoag;64-71-64;—;199

Brian Gay;69-65-65;—;199

Scottie Scheffler;62-69-69;—;200

Ryan Armour;70-66-65;—;201

Russell Knox;64-69-68;—;201

Aaron Wise;67-65-69;—;201

Wes Roach;63-69-69;—;201

Fabian Gomez;67-69-66;—;202

Shawn Stefani;69-66-67;—;202

Kramer Hickok;68-69-66;—;203

Denny McCarthy;67-71-65;—;203

Hank Lebioda;66-70-67;—;203

David Hearn;67-68-68;—;203

Ben Crane;68-67-68;—;203

Rhein Gibson;68-69-67;—;204

Alex Noren;69-67-68;—;204

Rod Pampling;70-69-65;—;204

LPGA Tour

Swinging Skirts

At Miramar Golf Country Club

Taipei, Taiwan

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,504; Par: 72

Nelly Korda;66-67-65;—;198

Minjee Lee;67-67-67;—;201

Caroline Masson;68-68-66;—;202

Mi Jung Hur;66-66-71;—;203

In-Kyung Kim;69-65-70;—;204

Sei Young Kim;71-68-66;—;205

Hyo Joo Kim;69-67-69;—;205

Su Oh;68-67-70;—;205

Azahara Munoz;69-73-64;—;206

Brooke M. Henderson;71-64-71;—;206

Austin Ernst;73-68-67;—;208

Morgan Pressel;70-67-71;—;208

Anna Nordqvist;71-71-67;—;209

Amy Yang;70-70-69;—;209

Inbee Park;72-69-69;—;210

Kristen Gillman;71-70-69;—;210

Yu-Ju Chen;73-66-71;—;210

Champions Tour

QQQ Championship

At Sherwood Country Club

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,006; Par 72

Retief Goosen;68-66;—;134

Bernhard Langer;70-65;—;135

Fred Couples;70-65;—;135

Scott Parel;70-66;—;136

Miguel Angel Jimenez;66-70;—;136

Tommy Tolles;68-69;—;137

Gene Sauers;67-71;—;138

Steve Flesch;71-68;—;139

Scott McCarron;70-69;—;139

Brandt Jobe;70-69;—;139

Colin Montgomerie;69-70;—;139

Tom Gillis;67-72;—;139

Woody Austin;66-73;—;139

Corey Pavin;73-67;—;140

Ken Tanigawa;72-68;—;140

Tim Petrovic;72-68;—;140

Joe Durant;71-69;—;140

Doug Garwood;70-70;—;140

Jeff Sluman;70-70;—;140

Ken Duke;69-71;—;140

Chris DiMarco;68-72;—;140

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments