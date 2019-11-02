WGC
HSBC Champions
At Sheshan International Golf Club
Shanghai
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72
Rory McIlroy;67-67-67;—;201
Louis Oosthuizen;68-69-65;—;202
Xander Schauffele;66-69-68;—;203
Matthew Fitzpatrick;66-67-70;—;203
Paul Waring;73-65-66;—;204
Jason Kokrak;69-70-66;—;205
Sungjae Im;66-69-70;—;205
Abraham Ancer;68-71-67;—;206
Kevin Kisner;72-67-67;—;206
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;69-72-66;—;207
Matthias Schwab;67-71-69;—;207
Victor Perez;65-71-71;—;207
Jazz Janewattananond;70-69-69;—;208
Byeong Hun An;69-71-69;—;209
Hideki Matsuyama;75-67-68;—;210
Patrick Reed;72-69-69;—;210
Henrik Stenson;70-70-70;—;210
Justin Rose;69-70-71;—;210
Haotong Li;64-72-74;—;210
Adam Scott;66-69-75;—;210
Bubba Watson;70-69-72;—;211
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship
At Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71
Harry Higgs;66-65-65;—;196
Brendon Todd;68-63-67;—;198
Bo Hoag;64-71-64;—;199
Brian Gay;69-65-65;—;199
Scottie Scheffler;62-69-69;—;200
Ryan Armour;70-66-65;—;201
Russell Knox;64-69-68;—;201
Aaron Wise;67-65-69;—;201
Wes Roach;63-69-69;—;201
Fabian Gomez;67-69-66;—;202
Shawn Stefani;69-66-67;—;202
Kramer Hickok;68-69-66;—;203
Denny McCarthy;67-71-65;—;203
Hank Lebioda;66-70-67;—;203
David Hearn;67-68-68;—;203
Ben Crane;68-67-68;—;203
Rhein Gibson;68-69-67;—;204
Alex Noren;69-67-68;—;204
Rod Pampling;70-69-65;—;204
LPGA Tour
Swinging Skirts
At Miramar Golf Country Club
Taipei, Taiwan
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,504; Par: 72
Nelly Korda;66-67-65;—;198
Minjee Lee;67-67-67;—;201
Caroline Masson;68-68-66;—;202
Mi Jung Hur;66-66-71;—;203
In-Kyung Kim;69-65-70;—;204
Sei Young Kim;71-68-66;—;205
Hyo Joo Kim;69-67-69;—;205
Su Oh;68-67-70;—;205
Azahara Munoz;69-73-64;—;206
Brooke M. Henderson;71-64-71;—;206
Austin Ernst;73-68-67;—;208
Morgan Pressel;70-67-71;—;208
Anna Nordqvist;71-71-67;—;209
Amy Yang;70-70-69;—;209
Inbee Park;72-69-69;—;210
Kristen Gillman;71-70-69;—;210
Yu-Ju Chen;73-66-71;—;210
Champions Tour
QQQ Championship
At Sherwood Country Club
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,006; Par 72
Retief Goosen;68-66;—;134
Bernhard Langer;70-65;—;135
Fred Couples;70-65;—;135
Scott Parel;70-66;—;136
Miguel Angel Jimenez;66-70;—;136
Tommy Tolles;68-69;—;137
Gene Sauers;67-71;—;138
Steve Flesch;71-68;—;139
Scott McCarron;70-69;—;139
Brandt Jobe;70-69;—;139
Colin Montgomerie;69-70;—;139
Tom Gillis;67-72;—;139
Woody Austin;66-73;—;139
Corey Pavin;73-67;—;140
Ken Tanigawa;72-68;—;140
Tim Petrovic;72-68;—;140
Joe Durant;71-69;—;140
Doug Garwood;70-70;—;140
Jeff Sluman;70-70;—;140
Ken Duke;69-71;—;140
Chris DiMarco;68-72;—;140
