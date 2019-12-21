Clip art golf

European PGA

Australian Championship

At RACV Royal Pines Resort

Gold Coast, Australia

Purse: $1.03 million

Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72

Adam Scott;70-67-69;—;206

Wade Ormsby;68-69-70;—;207

Nick Flanagan;72-73-63;—;208

Min Woo Lee;68-72-68;—;208

Michael Hendry;70-68-70;—;208

Yechun Yuan;70-65-73;—;208

Alejandro Canizares;73-72-64;—;209

Nick Cullen;68-73-68;—;209

Romain Wattel;73-70-67;—;210

Aaron Cockerill;70-71-69;—;210

Bryce Easton;71-68-71;—;210

