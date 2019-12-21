European PGA
Australian Championship
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Australia
Purse: $1.03 million
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Adam Scott;70-67-69;—;206
Wade Ormsby;68-69-70;—;207
Nick Flanagan;72-73-63;—;208
Min Woo Lee;68-72-68;—;208
Michael Hendry;70-68-70;—;208
Yechun Yuan;70-65-73;—;208
Alejandro Canizares;73-72-64;—;209
Nick Cullen;68-73-68;—;209
Romain Wattel;73-70-67;—;210
Aaron Cockerill;70-71-69;—;210
Bryce Easton;71-68-71;—;210
