PNC
Father-Son Challenge
At The Ritz-Carlton GC
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $1.085 million
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72 (36-36)
John-Little John Daly;31-28;—;59
David-Carter Toms;30-30;—;60
Stewart-Connor Cink;30-31;—;61
Jack-G.T.Nicklaus;30-31;—;61
Lee-Connor Janzen;33-29;—;62
Davis Love III-Dru Love;32-30;—;62
Mark-Shaun O'Meara;33-30;—;63
Retief-Leo Goosen;31-32;—;63
Jerry-Wesley Pate;33-30;—;63
Vijay-Qass Singh;30-34;—;64
Nick-Matthew Faldo;31-33;—;64
Jim-Mike Furyk;32-32;—;64
Tom-David Kite;33-32;—;65
Matt-Peter Kuchar;31-34;—;65
David-Brady Duval;35-31;—;66
Lee-Daniel Trevino;33-33;—;66
Darren-Tyrone Clarke;34-33;—;67
Nick-Greg Price;35-32;—;67
Bernhard-Jackie Langer;33-35;—;68
Greg Norman-Greg Norman Jr.;35-33;—;68
Dunhill Championship
At Leopard Creek CC
Malelane, South Africa
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,287; Par: 72
Scott Jamieson;71-66-68;—;205
David Lipsky;70-66-70;—;206
Zander Lombard;71-69-68;—;208
Brandon Stone;69-70-69;—;208
Raphael Jacquelin;68-75-66;—;209
Pablo Larrazabal;69-73-67;—;209
David Drysdale;69-69-71;—;209
Marc Warren;70-67-72;—;209
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;75-69-66;—;210
Louis Oosthuizen;71-69-70;—;210
Niklas Lemke;72-68-70;—;210
Adilson da Silva;71-71-69;—;211
Romain Langasque;74-68-69;—;211
Kim Koivu;75-65-71;—;211
Sean Crocker;72-68-71;—;211
Ben Evans;70-70-71;—;211
Dylan Frittelli;69-70-72;—;211
Oliver Wilson;70-69-71;—;211
Also
Ernie Els;73-67-73;—;213
Branden Grace;73-72-70;—;215
Chase Koepka;73-72-75;—;220
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.