Clip art golf

PNC

Father-Son Challenge

At The Ritz-Carlton GC

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $1.085 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72 (36-36)

John-Little John Daly;31-28;—;59

David-Carter Toms;30-30;—;60

Stewart-Connor Cink;30-31;—;61

Jack-G.T.Nicklaus;30-31;—;61

Lee-Connor Janzen;33-29;—;62

Davis Love III-Dru Love;32-30;—;62

Mark-Shaun O'Meara;33-30;—;63

Retief-Leo Goosen;31-32;—;63

Jerry-Wesley Pate;33-30;—;63

Vijay-Qass Singh;30-34;—;64

Nick-Matthew Faldo;31-33;—;64

Jim-Mike Furyk;32-32;—;64

Tom-David Kite;33-32;—;65

Matt-Peter Kuchar;31-34;—;65

David-Brady Duval;35-31;—;66

Lee-Daniel Trevino;33-33;—;66

Darren-Tyrone Clarke;34-33;—;67

Nick-Greg Price;35-32;—;67

Bernhard-Jackie Langer;33-35;—;68

Greg Norman-Greg Norman Jr.;35-33;—;68

Dunhill Championship

At Leopard Creek CC

Malelane, South Africa

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 7,287; Par: 72

Scott Jamieson;71-66-68;—;205

David Lipsky;70-66-70;—;206

Zander Lombard;71-69-68;—;208

Brandon Stone;69-70-69;—;208

Raphael Jacquelin;68-75-66;—;209

Pablo Larrazabal;69-73-67;—;209

David Drysdale;69-69-71;—;209

Marc Warren;70-67-72;—;209

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;75-69-66;—;210

Louis Oosthuizen;71-69-70;—;210

Niklas Lemke;72-68-70;—;210

Adilson da Silva;71-71-69;—;211

Romain Langasque;74-68-69;—;211

Kim Koivu;75-65-71;—;211

Sean Crocker;72-68-71;—;211

Ben Evans;70-70-71;—;211

Dylan Frittelli;69-70-72;—;211

Oliver Wilson;70-69-71;—;211

Also

Ernie Els;73-67-73;—;213

Branden Grace;73-72-70;—;215

Chase Koepka;73-72-75;—;220

