PGA Tour
ZOZO Championship
At Accordia Golf Marashino Country Club
Inzai City, Japan
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70
Tiger Woods;64-64;—;128
Gary Woodland;64-66;—;130
Keegan Bradley;69-63;—;132
Hideki Matsuyama;65-67;—;132
Corey Conners;69-64;—;133
Daniel Berger;67-66;—;133
Xander Schauffele;68-66;—;134
Matthew Wolff;69-65;—;134
Billy Horschel;68-67;—;135
J.T. Poston;70-65;—;135
Ryan Palmer;67-68;—;135
Collin Morikawa;71-64;—;135
Charles Howell III;70-65;—;135
Satoshi Kodaira;69-66;—;135
Danny Lee;70-65;—;135
Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135
Joaquin Niemann;68-68;—;136
Adam Schenk;69-67;—;136
Sung Kang;67-69;—;136
Ryo Ishikawa;68-68;—;136
Keith Mitchell;69-68;—;137
Rory McIlroy;72-65;—;137
Byeong Hun An;70-68;—;138
Louis Oosthuizen;69-69;—;138
Tomoharu Otsuki;70-68;—;138
Paul Casey;69-69;—;138
Bubba Watson;69-69;—;138
Emiliano Grillo;69-69;—;138
Justin Thomas;70-69;—;139
Rikuya Hoshino;68-71;—;139
Yosuke Asaji;72-67;—;139
Rory Sabbatini;71-68;—;139
Max Homa;71-68;—;139
Troy Merritt;71-68;—;139
Jason Day;73-66;—;139
Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-66;—;139
LPGA Tour
BMW Championship
At LPGA International Busan
Busan, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72
Somi Lee;68-68-67;—;203
Seung Yeon Lee;67-68-68;—;203
Ha Na Jang;69-67-68;—;204
Amy Yang;69-69-67;—;205
Su Oh;68-70-67;—;205
Danielle Kang;67-67-71;—;205
In Gee Chun;70-69-67;—;206
So Young Lee;72-67-68;—;207
Sei Young Kim;68-71-68;—;207
HeeJeong Lim;68-70-69;—;207
Jin Young Ko;67-69-71;—;207
Lydia Ko;69-71-68;—;208
Jeongeun Lee6;67-73-68;—;208
Mi Jung Hur;70-69-69;—;208
Jing Yan;70-69-69;—;208
Min Sun5 Kim;69-70-69;—;208
Yu Liu;68-69-71;—;208
Hee Won Na;68-67-73;—;208
Gaby Lopez;72-70-67;—;209
So Yeon Ryu;69-70-70;—;209
Hyun Kyung Park;70-68-71;—;209
Minjee Lee;66-70-73;—;209
Mirim Lee;72-70-68;—;210
Kristen Gillman;70-71-69;—;210
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;70-69-71;—;210
Ye Jin Kim;71-66-73;—;210
