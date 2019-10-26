Clip art golf

PGA Tour

ZOZO Championship

At Accordia Golf Marashino Country Club

Inzai City, Japan

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70

Tiger Woods;64-64;—;128

Gary Woodland;64-66;—;130

Keegan Bradley;69-63;—;132

Hideki Matsuyama;65-67;—;132

Corey Conners;69-64;—;133

Daniel Berger;67-66;—;133

Xander Schauffele;68-66;—;134

Matthew Wolff;69-65;—;134

Billy Horschel;68-67;—;135

J.T. Poston;70-65;—;135

Ryan Palmer;67-68;—;135

Collin Morikawa;71-64;—;135

Charles Howell III;70-65;—;135

Satoshi Kodaira;69-66;—;135

Danny Lee;70-65;—;135

Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135

Joaquin Niemann;68-68;—;136

Adam Schenk;69-67;—;136

Sung Kang;67-69;—;136

Ryo Ishikawa;68-68;—;136

Keith Mitchell;69-68;—;137

Rory McIlroy;72-65;—;137

Byeong Hun An;70-68;—;138

Louis Oosthuizen;69-69;—;138

Tomoharu Otsuki;70-68;—;138

Paul Casey;69-69;—;138

Bubba Watson;69-69;—;138

Emiliano Grillo;69-69;—;138

Justin Thomas;70-69;—;139

Rikuya Hoshino;68-71;—;139

Yosuke Asaji;72-67;—;139

Rory Sabbatini;71-68;—;139

Max Homa;71-68;—;139

Troy Merritt;71-68;—;139

Jason Day;73-66;—;139

Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-66;—;139

LPGA Tour

BMW Championship

At LPGA International Busan

Busan, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72

Somi Lee;68-68-67;—;203

Seung Yeon Lee;67-68-68;—;203

Ha Na Jang;69-67-68;—;204

Amy Yang;69-69-67;—;205

Su Oh;68-70-67;—;205

Danielle Kang;67-67-71;—;205

In Gee Chun;70-69-67;—;206

So Young Lee;72-67-68;—;207

Sei Young Kim;68-71-68;—;207

HeeJeong Lim;68-70-69;—;207

Jin Young Ko;67-69-71;—;207

Lydia Ko;69-71-68;—;208

Jeongeun Lee6;67-73-68;—;208

Mi Jung Hur;70-69-69;—;208

Jing Yan;70-69-69;—;208

Min Sun5 Kim;69-70-69;—;208

Yu Liu;68-69-71;—;208

Hee Won Na;68-67-73;—;208

Gaby Lopez;72-70-67;—;209

So Yeon Ryu;69-70-70;—;209

Hyun Kyung Park;70-68-71;—;209

Minjee Lee;66-70-73;—;209

Mirim Lee;72-70-68;—;210

Kristen Gillman;70-71-69;—;210

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;70-69-71;—;210

Ye Jin Kim;71-66-73;—;210

