Clip art golf

PGA

Sony Open

At Waialae CC

Honolulu

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Matt Kuchar;63-63;—;126

Andrew Putnam;62-65;—;127

Chez Reavie;65-65;—;130

Stewart Cink;68-62;—;130

Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65;—;131

Marc Leishman;67-64;—;131

Hudson Swafford;65-67;—;132

Shugo Imahira;65-67;—;132

Keith Mitchell;68-65;—;133

Keegan Bradley;68-65;—;133

Sebastian Munoz;68-65;—;133

Ryan Blaum;68-66;—;134

Scott Brown;68-66;—;134

Cameron Smith;66-68;—;134

Julian Etulain;67-67;—;134

J.T. Poston;68-66;—;134

Abraham Ancer;68-66;—;134

Patrick Reed;68-66;—;134

Roger Sloan;69-65;—;134

Dominic Bozzelli;71-64;—;135

Brian Stuard;66-69;—;135

Michael Thompson;66-69;—;135

Davis Love III;67-68;—;135

Charles Howell III;69-66;—;135

Justin Thomas;67-68;—;135

Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135

Wes Roach;67-68;—;135

Adam Svensson;61-74;—;135

Corey Conners;68-67;—;135

Jim Knous;66-69;—;135

Brandt Snedeker;66-69;—;135

Russell Knox;68-67;—;135

Patton Kizzire;67-68;—;135

Rory Sabbatini;68-67;—;135

