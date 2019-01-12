PGA
Sony Open
At Waialae CC
Honolulu
Purse: $6.5 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Matt Kuchar;63-63;—;126
Andrew Putnam;62-65;—;127
Chez Reavie;65-65;—;130
Stewart Cink;68-62;—;130
Ted Potter, Jr.;66-65;—;131
Marc Leishman;67-64;—;131
Hudson Swafford;65-67;—;132
Shugo Imahira;65-67;—;132
Keith Mitchell;68-65;—;133
Keegan Bradley;68-65;—;133
Sebastian Munoz;68-65;—;133
Ryan Blaum;68-66;—;134
Scott Brown;68-66;—;134
Cameron Smith;66-68;—;134
Julian Etulain;67-67;—;134
J.T. Poston;68-66;—;134
Abraham Ancer;68-66;—;134
Patrick Reed;68-66;—;134
Roger Sloan;69-65;—;134
Dominic Bozzelli;71-64;—;135
Brian Stuard;66-69;—;135
Michael Thompson;66-69;—;135
Davis Love III;67-68;—;135
Charles Howell III;69-66;—;135
Justin Thomas;67-68;—;135
Sungjae Im;71-64;—;135
Wes Roach;67-68;—;135
Adam Svensson;61-74;—;135
Corey Conners;68-67;—;135
Jim Knous;66-69;—;135
Brandt Snedeker;66-69;—;135
Russell Knox;68-67;—;135
Patton Kizzire;67-68;—;135
Rory Sabbatini;68-67;—;135
