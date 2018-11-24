ISPS Handa
World Cup of Golf
At The Metropolitan GC
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,308; Par: 72
T.Pieters / T.Detry;63-71-63;—;197
A.Ancer / R.Diaz;67-70-65;—;202
A.Pavan / R.Paratore;65-71-66;—;202
B.An / S.Kim;62-72-68;—;202
A.Bjork / J.Lagergren;65-74-64;—;203
M.Leishman / C.Smith;62-76-65;—;203
T.Hatton / I.Poulter;62-74-67;—;203
A.Hadwin / N.Taylor;68-73-64;—;205
S.Lowry / P.Dunne;64-76-65;—;205
R.Knox / M.Laird;67-71-67;—;205
A.Otaegui / J.Campillo;68-74-64;—;206
T.Olesen / S.Kjeldsen;63-77-66;—;206
A.Lahiri / G.Bhullar;64-72-70;—;206
A.Levy / M.Lorenzo-Vera;66-73-68;—;207
D.Frittelli / E.van Rooyen;66-76-66;—;208
G.Green / B.Leong;63-73-72;—;208
S.Manley / B.Dredge;70-73-66;—;209
M.Korhonen / M.Ilonen;66-75-68;—;209
H.Li / A.Wu;66-76-68;—;210
R.Fox / M.Brown;65-76-69;—;210
K.Stanley / M.Kuchar;66-79-66;—;211
K.Aphibarnrat / P.Meesawat;67-78-67;—;212
J.Vegas / J.Naffah;65-82-67;—;214
S.Kodaira / H.Tanihara;66-79-70;—;215
M.Kaymer / M.Kieffer;68-81-68;—;217
J.Luiten / D.Huizing;69-82-68;—;219
P.Karmis / A.Tranacher;66-87-68;—;221
S.Vincent / B.Follett-Smith;72-84-66;—;222
Hong Kong Open
Hong Kong Golf Club
Hong Kong
Yardage: 6,700; Par: 70
Aaron Rai;65-61-68;—;194
Matthew Fitzpatrick;70-62-68;—;200
Tommy Fleetwood;69-65-66;—;200
Sergio Garcia;70-67-64;—;201
Jason Scrivener;65-69-67;—;201
Thongchai Jaidee;68-68-66;—;202
Victor Perez;71-65-66;—;202
Jake Higginbottom;69-65-69;—;203
Hyowon Park;68-62-73;—;203
Adilson da Silva;70-64-69;—;203
Scott Hend;68-66-69;—;203
David Lipsky;69-66-69;—;204
David Drysdale;68-69-67;—;204
Shubhankar Sharma;69-68-67;—;204
Jack Singh Brar;66-70-68;—;204
Sihwan Kim;69-69-66;—;204
Robert McIntyre;71-67-66;—;204
Matthias Schwab;69-69-66;—;204
Ricardo Gouveia;74-65-65;—;204
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.