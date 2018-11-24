Try 3 months for $3
ISPS Handa

World Cup of Golf

At The Metropolitan GC

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,308; Par: 72

T.Pieters / T.Detry;63-71-63;—;197

A.Ancer / R.Diaz;67-70-65;—;202

A.Pavan / R.Paratore;65-71-66;—;202

B.An / S.Kim;62-72-68;—;202

A.Bjork / J.Lagergren;65-74-64;—;203

M.Leishman / C.Smith;62-76-65;—;203

T.Hatton / I.Poulter;62-74-67;—;203

A.Hadwin / N.Taylor;68-73-64;—;205

S.Lowry / P.Dunne;64-76-65;—;205

R.Knox / M.Laird;67-71-67;—;205

A.Otaegui / J.Campillo;68-74-64;—;206

T.Olesen / S.Kjeldsen;63-77-66;—;206

A.Lahiri / G.Bhullar;64-72-70;—;206

A.Levy / M.Lorenzo-Vera;66-73-68;—;207

D.Frittelli / E.van Rooyen;66-76-66;—;208

G.Green / B.Leong;63-73-72;—;208

S.Manley / B.Dredge;70-73-66;—;209

M.Korhonen / M.Ilonen;66-75-68;—;209

H.Li / A.Wu;66-76-68;—;210

R.Fox / M.Brown;65-76-69;—;210

K.Stanley / M.Kuchar;66-79-66;—;211

K.Aphibarnrat / P.Meesawat;67-78-67;—;212

J.Vegas / J.Naffah;65-82-67;—;214

S.Kodaira / H.Tanihara;66-79-70;—;215

M.Kaymer / M.Kieffer;68-81-68;—;217

J.Luiten / D.Huizing;69-82-68;—;219

P.Karmis / A.Tranacher;66-87-68;—;221

S.Vincent / B.Follett-Smith;72-84-66;—;222

Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong Golf Club

Hong Kong

Yardage: 6,700; Par: 70

Aaron Rai;65-61-68;—;194

Matthew Fitzpatrick;70-62-68;—;200

Tommy Fleetwood;69-65-66;—;200

Sergio Garcia;70-67-64;—;201

Jason Scrivener;65-69-67;—;201

Thongchai Jaidee;68-68-66;—;202

Victor Perez;71-65-66;—;202

Jake Higginbottom;69-65-69;—;203

Hyowon Park;68-62-73;—;203

Adilson da Silva;70-64-69;—;203

Scott Hend;68-66-69;—;203

David Lipsky;69-66-69;—;204

David Drysdale;68-69-67;—;204

Shubhankar Sharma;69-68-67;—;204

Jack Singh Brar;66-70-68;—;204

Sihwan Kim;69-69-66;—;204

Robert McIntyre;71-67-66;—;204

Matthias Schwab;69-69-66;—;204

Ricardo Gouveia;74-65-65;—;204

