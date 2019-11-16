Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Classic

At El Camaleon Golf Club

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million

Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71

Harris English;65-64;—;129

Vaughn Taylor;64-66;—;130

Brendon Todd;63-68;—;131

Danny Lee;62-70;—;132

Adam Long;63-69;—;132

Robby Shelton;66-66;—;132

Alvaro Ortiz;66-67;—;133

Chris Baker;64-69;—;133

Pat Perez;68-65;—;133

Zach Johnson;64-70;—;134

Carlos Ortiz;69-65;—;134

Mark Hubbard;64-71;—;135

Bo Hoag;66-69;—;135

Dylan Frittelli;66-69;—;135

Robert Streb;71-64;—;135

Scottie Scheffler;66-69;—;135

Calum Hill;69-66;—;135

Chez Reavie;66-70;—;136

Chris Stroud;66-70;—;136

Ben Martin;67-69;—;136

Billy Horschel;65-71;—;136

Scott Piercy;70-66;—;136

Nick Taylor;67-70;—;137

Harold Varner III;68-69;—;137

Brandon Wu;68-69;—;137

Aaron Baddeley;70-67;—;137

Emiliano Grillo;70-67;—;137

Graeme McDowell;66-71;—;137

Matt Kuchar;69-68;—;137

Chase Seiffert;68-69;—;137

Joel Dahmen;69-69;—;138

Ryan Armour;68-70;—;138

Patton Kizzire;67-71;—;138

C.T. Pan;68-70;—;138

Scott Harrington;69-69;—;138

Brian Gay;66-72;—;138

Abraham Ancer;66-72;—;138

Brice Garnett;71-67;—;138

Luke Donald;66-72;—;138

Henrik Norlander;67-71;—;138

Matthew NeSmith;67-71;—;138

Harry Higgs;70-68;—;138

