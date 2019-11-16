PGA Tour
Mayakoba Classic
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million
Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71
Harris English;65-64;—;129
Vaughn Taylor;64-66;—;130
Brendon Todd;63-68;—;131
Danny Lee;62-70;—;132
Adam Long;63-69;—;132
Robby Shelton;66-66;—;132
Alvaro Ortiz;66-67;—;133
Chris Baker;64-69;—;133
Pat Perez;68-65;—;133
Zach Johnson;64-70;—;134
Carlos Ortiz;69-65;—;134
Mark Hubbard;64-71;—;135
Bo Hoag;66-69;—;135
Dylan Frittelli;66-69;—;135
Robert Streb;71-64;—;135
Scottie Scheffler;66-69;—;135
Calum Hill;69-66;—;135
Chez Reavie;66-70;—;136
Chris Stroud;66-70;—;136
Ben Martin;67-69;—;136
Billy Horschel;65-71;—;136
Scott Piercy;70-66;—;136
Nick Taylor;67-70;—;137
Harold Varner III;68-69;—;137
Brandon Wu;68-69;—;137
Aaron Baddeley;70-67;—;137
Emiliano Grillo;70-67;—;137
Graeme McDowell;66-71;—;137
Matt Kuchar;69-68;—;137
Chase Seiffert;68-69;—;137
Joel Dahmen;69-69;—;138
Ryan Armour;68-70;—;138
Patton Kizzire;67-71;—;138
C.T. Pan;68-70;—;138
Scott Harrington;69-69;—;138
Brian Gay;66-72;—;138
Abraham Ancer;66-72;—;138
Brice Garnett;71-67;—;138
Luke Donald;66-72;—;138
Henrik Norlander;67-71;—;138
Matthew NeSmith;67-71;—;138
Harry Higgs;70-68;—;138
