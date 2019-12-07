GOLF
PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge
At Albany
Nassau, Bahamas
Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72
Winner earned $1,000,000
Henrik Stenson 69-67-68-66 — 270
Jon Rahm 70-66-69-66 — 271
Patrick Reed 66-66-74-66 — 272
Tiger Woods 72-66-67-69 — 274
Justin Rose 69-70-71-65 — 275
Justin Thomas 69-69-67-70 — 275
Kevin Kisner 71-70-70-65 — 276
Gary Woodland 66-69-68-73 — 276
Rickie Fowler 69-69-72-68 — 278
Tony Finau 79-68-69-65 — 281
Xander Schauffele 73-70-70-68 — 281
Webb Simpson 73-68-71-69 — 281
Chez Reavie 68-73-69-73 — 283
Matt Kuchar 71-70-70-73 — 284
Bryson DeChambeau 76-71-70-68 — 285
Jordan Spieth 75-70-69-72 — 286
Patrick Cantlay 74-72-71-71 — 288
Bubba Watson 72-73-71-73 — 289
European PGA
Australian Open
At The Australian Golf Club
Kensington, Australia
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 7,207; Par: 71
Matt Jones 67-65-68 — 200
Cameron Tringale 69-65-69 — 203
a-Takumi Kanaya 65-69-70 — 204
Louis Oosthuizen 68-66-70 — 204
Paul Casey 68-65-71 — 204
Jamie Arnold 70-71-64 — 205
Denzel Ieremia 69-65-71 — 205
Aaron Pike 71-66-69 — 206
Marc Leishman 69-67-70 — 206
Blake Windred 68-68-70 — 206
Brett Rumford 69-67-70 — 206
Shae Wools-Cobb 69-65-72 — 206
