Clip art golf

GOLF

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge

At Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72

Winner earned $1,000,000

Henrik Stenson 69-67-68-66 — 270

Jon Rahm 70-66-69-66 — 271

Patrick Reed 66-66-74-66 — 272

Tiger Woods 72-66-67-69 — 274

Justin Rose 69-70-71-65 — 275

Justin Thomas 69-69-67-70 — 275

Kevin Kisner 71-70-70-65 — 276

Gary Woodland 66-69-68-73 — 276

Rickie Fowler 69-69-72-68 — 278

Tony Finau 79-68-69-65 — 281

Xander Schauffele 73-70-70-68 — 281

Webb Simpson 73-68-71-69 — 281

Chez Reavie 68-73-69-73 — 283

Matt Kuchar 71-70-70-73 — 284

Bryson DeChambeau 76-71-70-68 — 285

Jordan Spieth 75-70-69-72 — 286

Patrick Cantlay 74-72-71-71 — 288

Bubba Watson 72-73-71-73 — 289

European PGA

Australian Open

At The Australian Golf Club

Kensington, Australia

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 7,207; Par: 71

Matt Jones 67-65-68 — 200

Cameron Tringale 69-65-69 — 203

a-Takumi Kanaya 65-69-70 — 204

Louis Oosthuizen 68-66-70 — 204

Paul Casey 68-65-71 — 204

Jamie Arnold 70-71-64 — 205

Denzel Ieremia 69-65-71 — 205

Aaron Pike 71-66-69 — 206

Marc Leishman 69-67-70 — 206

Blake Windred 68-68-70 — 206

Brett Rumford 69-67-70 — 206

Shae Wools-Cobb 69-65-72 — 206

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments