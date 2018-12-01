Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA

Hero World Challenge

At Albany Golf Club

New Providence, Bahamas

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)

Tony Finau;72-64-67—203

Jon Rahm;71-63-69—203

Henrik Stenson;68-66-69—203

Gary Woodland;72-66-67—205

Rickie Fowler;72-67-67—206

Xander Schauffele;73-68-66—207

Dustin Johnson;68-67-72—207

Patrick Reed;65-77-66—208

Justin Rose;70-70-68—208

Alex Noren;69-69-70—208

Justin Thomas;70-70-70—210

Bubba Watson;69-73-69—211

Patrick Cantlay;65-70-76—211

Bryson DeChambeau;70-71-71—212

Keegan Bradley;71-69-72—212

Jason Day;71-72-70—213

Hideki Matsuyama;74-68-71—213

Tiger Woods;73-69-72—214

Australian PGA

At RACV Royal Pines Resort

Gold Coast, Australia

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72

Cameron Smith;70-65-67;—;202

Marc Leishman;68-68-69;—;205

Matthew Millar;72-70-67;—;209

Harold Varner III;69-69-71;—;209

Braden Becker;70-73-67;—;210

Ben Eccles;70-71-69;—;210

Matt Jager;66-71-73;—;210

Nick Flanagan;69-73-69;—;211

Jae-woong Eom;67-74-70;—;211

Mathew Goggin;68-72-71;—;211

Dimitrios Papadatos;67-70-74;—;211

Jake McLeod;66-70-75;—;211

Matthew Stieger;74-69-69;—;212

Rhein Gibson;72-70-70;—;212

Troy Merritt;71-71-70;—;212

David McKenzie;73-69-70;—;212

Nick Taylor;74-68-70;—;212

Aaron Cockerill;72-69-71;—;212

Andrew Johnston;70-69-73;—;212

