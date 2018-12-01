PGA
Hero World Challenge
At Albany Golf Club
New Providence, Bahamas
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)
Tony Finau;72-64-67—203
Jon Rahm;71-63-69—203
Henrik Stenson;68-66-69—203
Gary Woodland;72-66-67—205
Rickie Fowler;72-67-67—206
Xander Schauffele;73-68-66—207
Dustin Johnson;68-67-72—207
Patrick Reed;65-77-66—208
Justin Rose;70-70-68—208
Alex Noren;69-69-70—208
Justin Thomas;70-70-70—210
Bubba Watson;69-73-69—211
Patrick Cantlay;65-70-76—211
Bryson DeChambeau;70-71-71—212
Keegan Bradley;71-69-72—212
Jason Day;71-72-70—213
Hideki Matsuyama;74-68-71—213
Tiger Woods;73-69-72—214
Australian PGA
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Australia
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72
Cameron Smith;70-65-67;—;202
Marc Leishman;68-68-69;—;205
Matthew Millar;72-70-67;—;209
Harold Varner III;69-69-71;—;209
Braden Becker;70-73-67;—;210
Ben Eccles;70-71-69;—;210
Matt Jager;66-71-73;—;210
Nick Flanagan;69-73-69;—;211
Jae-woong Eom;67-74-70;—;211
Mathew Goggin;68-72-71;—;211
Dimitrios Papadatos;67-70-74;—;211
Jake McLeod;66-70-75;—;211
Matthew Stieger;74-69-69;—;212
Rhein Gibson;72-70-70;—;212
Troy Merritt;71-71-70;—;212
David McKenzie;73-69-70;—;212
Nick Taylor;74-68-70;—;212
Aaron Cockerill;72-69-71;—;212
Andrew Johnston;70-69-73;—;212
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.