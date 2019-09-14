Solheim Cup
EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8
At Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary)
Gleneagles, Scotland
Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72
Saturday foursomes
United States 2, Europe 2
Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.
Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.
Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.
Saturday fourballs
United States 2½, Europe 1½
Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.
Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.
Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.
PGA
The Greenbrier
At The Old White TPC
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)
Joaquin Niemann;65-62-68;—;195
Richy Werenski;67-65-65;—;197
Nate Lashley;68-64-65;—;197
Robby Shelton;62-65-70;—;197
Adam Long;66-62-70;—;198
Scottie Scheffler;65-62-71;—;198
Joseph Bramlett;67-67-65;—;199
Harris English;66-65-68;—;199
Patrick Rodgers;68-66-66;—;200
Tom Hoge;68-65-67;—;200
Sungjae Im;66-67-67;—;200
Sebastian Munoz;69-66-66;—;201
Mark Anderson;68-66-67;—;201
Mark Hubbard;64-70-67;—;201
Brian Harman;65-66-70;—;201
Champions Tour
The Ally Challenge
At Warwick Hill Golf & Country Club
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
Jerry Kelly;67-65;—;132
Woody Austin;68-65;—;133
Scott McCarron;66-67;—;133
Bernhard Langer;68-67;—;135
Jerry Smith;67-68;—;135
Tom Gillis;66-69;—;135
David Toms;70-66;—;136
Kenny Perry;70-66;—;136
Tom Lehman;69-67;—;136
Wes Short, Jr.;69-67;—;136
Tom Byrum;70-67;—;137
Gene Sauers;69-68;—;137
Tim Petrovic;69-68;—;137
Chris DiMarco;70-68;—;138
Steve Flesch;68-70;—;138
Stephen Leaney;68-70;—;138
Brandt Jobe;71-68;—;139
Mark O'Meara;70-69;—;139
Doug Barron;70-69;—;139
Colin Montgomerie;69-70;—;139
Retief Goosen;66-73;—;139
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.