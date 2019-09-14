Clip art golf

Solheim Cup

EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8

At Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary)

Gleneagles, Scotland

Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72

Saturday foursomes

United States 2, Europe 2

Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.

Saturday fourballs

United States 2½, Europe 1½

Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.

PGA

The Greenbrier

At The Old White TPC

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)

Joaquin Niemann;65-62-68;—;195

Richy Werenski;67-65-65;—;197

Nate Lashley;68-64-65;—;197

Robby Shelton;62-65-70;—;197

Adam Long;66-62-70;—;198

Scottie Scheffler;65-62-71;—;198

Joseph Bramlett;67-67-65;—;199

Harris English;66-65-68;—;199

Patrick Rodgers;68-66-66;—;200

Tom Hoge;68-65-67;—;200

Sungjae Im;66-67-67;—;200

Sebastian Munoz;69-66-66;—;201

Mark Anderson;68-66-67;—;201

Mark Hubbard;64-70-67;—;201

Brian Harman;65-66-70;—;201

Champions Tour

The Ally Challenge

At Warwick Hill Golf & Country Club

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Jerry Kelly;67-65;—;132

Woody Austin;68-65;—;133

Scott McCarron;66-67;—;133

Bernhard Langer;68-67;—;135

Jerry Smith;67-68;—;135

Tom Gillis;66-69;—;135

David Toms;70-66;—;136

Kenny Perry;70-66;—;136

Tom Lehman;69-67;—;136

Wes Short, Jr.;69-67;—;136

Tom Byrum;70-67;—;137

Gene Sauers;69-68;—;137

Tim Petrovic;69-68;—;137

Chris DiMarco;70-68;—;138

Steve Flesch;68-70;—;138

Stephen Leaney;68-70;—;138

Brandt Jobe;71-68;—;139

Mark O'Meara;70-69;—;139

Doug Barron;70-69;—;139

Colin Montgomerie;69-70;—;139

Retief Goosen;66-73;—;139

