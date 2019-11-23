PGA Tour
RSM Classic
At Sea Island Resort
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.6 million
s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70
p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72
Brendon Todd;66s-66p-62;—;194
Webb Simpson;65p-68s-63;—;196
Sebastian Munoz;67p-63s-66;—;196
D.J. Trahan;67s-63p-67;—;197
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;64s-68p-66;—;198
Ricky Barnes;68s-63p-67;—;198
Tyler Duncan;67p-61s-70;—;198
Scottie Scheffler;70p-66s-63;—;199
Doc Redman;66s-67p-66;—;199
Henrik Norlander;67s-65p-67;—;199
Brian Harman;67p-66s-66;—;199
Nick Watney;67s-67p-66;—;200
Vaughn Taylor;68p-67s-65;—;200
Alex Noren;68s-65p-67;—;200
Scott Brown;65s-67p-68;—;200
Fabian Gomez;68p-63s-69;—;200
Tim Wilkinson;68p-66s-67;—;201
Denny McCarthy;71p-62s-68;—;201
Keith Mitchell;70s-66p-66;—;202
Brian Stuard;70s-66p-66;—;202
Troy Merritt;68s-68p-66;—;202
Hank Lebioda;67p-68s-67;—;202
Talor Gooch;69p-68s-65;—;202
Kyle Reifers;71p-63s-68;—;202
Russell Knox;71s-67p-64;—;202
Scott Harrington;65s-73p-64;—;202
Also
Zach Johnson;69p-69s-68;—;206
LPGA Tour
CME Group Championship
At Ritz Carlton Golf Resort/Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $5 million
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
Sei Young Kim;65-67-68;—;200
Nelly Korda;67-68-66;—;201
Caroline Masson;68-66-70;—;204
Charley Hull;72-67-66;—;205
Jin Young Ko;71-69-66;—;206
Jessica Korda;70-67-69;—;206
Su Oh;69-67-70;—;206
Brooke M. Henderson;68-67-71;—;206
Amy Yang;71-68-68;—;207
Danielle Kang;69-70-68;—;207
Bronte Law;69-70-68;—;207
So Yeon Ryu;67-72-68;—;207
Mi Jung Hur;70-68-69;—;207
Yu Liu;71-66-70;—;207
Lexi Thompson;70-67-70;—;207
Ariya Jutanugarn;76-66-66;—;208
Jeongeun Lee6;72-67-69;—;208
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;68-70-70;—;208
Georgia Hall;67-71-71;—;209
Brittany Altomare;69-72-69;—;210
Ally McDonald;74-66-70;—;210
Carlota Ciganda;73-67-70;—;210
Marina Alex;68-70-72;—;210
Inbee Park;72-73-66;—;211
Hyo Joo Kim;73-71-67;—;211
Alena Sharp;71-71-69;—;211
Katherine Kirk;72-69-70;—;211
Jing Yan;74-65-72;—;211
Lizette Salas;68-71-72;—;211
Nasa Hataoka;70-68-73;—;211
European Tour
World Championship
At Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,677; Par: 72
Michael Lorenzo-Vera;63-69-69;—;201
Jon Rahm;66-69-66;—;201
Rory McIlroy;64-74-65;—;203
Tommy Fleetwood;67-68-70;—;205
Thomas Pieters;70-68-68;—;206
Marcus Kinhult;68-71-68;—;207
Danny Willett;69-72-67;—;208
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;71-67-70;—;208
Tom Lewis;67-70-73;—;210
Matthew Fitzpatrick;71-71-68;—;210
