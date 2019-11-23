Clip art golf

PGA Tour

RSM Classic

At Sea Island Resort

St. Simons Island, Ga.

Purse: $6.6 million

s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70

p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72

Brendon Todd;66s-66p-62;—;194

Webb Simpson;65p-68s-63;—;196

Sebastian Munoz;67p-63s-66;—;196

D.J. Trahan;67s-63p-67;—;197

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;64s-68p-66;—;198

Ricky Barnes;68s-63p-67;—;198

Tyler Duncan;67p-61s-70;—;198

Scottie Scheffler;70p-66s-63;—;199

Doc Redman;66s-67p-66;—;199

Henrik Norlander;67s-65p-67;—;199

Brian Harman;67p-66s-66;—;199

Nick Watney;67s-67p-66;—;200

Vaughn Taylor;68p-67s-65;—;200

Alex Noren;68s-65p-67;—;200

Scott Brown;65s-67p-68;—;200

Fabian Gomez;68p-63s-69;—;200

Tim Wilkinson;68p-66s-67;—;201

Denny McCarthy;71p-62s-68;—;201

Keith Mitchell;70s-66p-66;—;202

Brian Stuard;70s-66p-66;—;202

Troy Merritt;68s-68p-66;—;202

Hank Lebioda;67p-68s-67;—;202

Talor Gooch;69p-68s-65;—;202

Kyle Reifers;71p-63s-68;—;202

Russell Knox;71s-67p-64;—;202

Scott Harrington;65s-73p-64;—;202

Also

Zach Johnson;69p-69s-68;—;206

LPGA Tour

CME Group Championship

At Ritz Carlton Golf Resort/Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $5 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Sei Young Kim;65-67-68;—;200

Nelly Korda;67-68-66;—;201

Caroline Masson;68-66-70;—;204

Charley Hull;72-67-66;—;205

Jin Young Ko;71-69-66;—;206

Jessica Korda;70-67-69;—;206

Su Oh;69-67-70;—;206

Brooke M. Henderson;68-67-71;—;206

Amy Yang;71-68-68;—;207

Danielle Kang;69-70-68;—;207

Bronte Law;69-70-68;—;207

So Yeon Ryu;67-72-68;—;207

Mi Jung Hur;70-68-69;—;207

Yu Liu;71-66-70;—;207

Lexi Thompson;70-67-70;—;207

Ariya Jutanugarn;76-66-66;—;208

Jeongeun Lee6;72-67-69;—;208

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;68-70-70;—;208

Georgia Hall;67-71-71;—;209

Brittany Altomare;69-72-69;—;210

Ally McDonald;74-66-70;—;210

Carlota Ciganda;73-67-70;—;210

Marina Alex;68-70-72;—;210

Inbee Park;72-73-66;—;211

Hyo Joo Kim;73-71-67;—;211

Alena Sharp;71-71-69;—;211

Katherine Kirk;72-69-70;—;211

Jing Yan;74-65-72;—;211

Lizette Salas;68-71-72;—;211

Nasa Hataoka;70-68-73;—;211

European Tour

World Championship

At Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,677; Par: 72

Michael Lorenzo-Vera;63-69-69;—;201

Jon Rahm;66-69-66;—;201

Rory McIlroy;64-74-65;—;203

Tommy Fleetwood;67-68-70;—;205

Thomas Pieters;70-68-68;—;206

Marcus Kinhult;68-71-68;—;207

Danny Willett;69-72-67;—;208

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;71-67-70;—;208

Tom Lewis;67-70-73;—;210

Matthew Fitzpatrick;71-71-68;—;210

