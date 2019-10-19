Clip art golf

PGA Tour

CJ Cup

At The Club at Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72

Justin Thomas;68-63-70;—;201

Danny Lee;67-66-68;—;201

Cameron Smith;67-69-68;—;204

Wyndham Clark;71-67-67;—;205

Jordan Spieth;70-65-70;—;205

Byeong Hun An;64-69-73;—;206

Collin Morikawa;69-73-65;—;207

Gary Woodland;71-71-65;—;207

Ian Poulter;69-72-66;—;207

Graeme McDowell;68-71-68;—;207

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69-69;—;207

Tyrrell Hatton;69-68-70;—;207

Kevin Streelman;69-69-69;—;207

Emiliano Grillo;69-66-72;—;207

Hideki Matsuyama;69-70-69;—;208

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-72;—;208

Ryan Moore;69-67-72;—;208

Rory Sabbatini;71-69-69;—;209

Ryan Palmer;70-69-70;—;209

Joaquin Niemann;65-73-71;—;209

Charles Howell III;67-70-72;—;209

Harold Varner III;71-71-68;—;210

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-74-68;—;210

Kevin Na;72-68-70;—;210

Jason Day;66-73-71;—;210

Corey Conners;70-72-69;—;211

Sungjae Im;68-73-70;—;211

Nate Lashley;72-69-70;—;211

K.J. Choi;69-74-68;—;211

Dylan Frittelli;70-70-71;—;211

Andrew Putnam;70-70-71;—;211

Si Woo Kim;69-68-74;—;211

Champions Tour

Dominion Energy Charity

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72

Tommy Tolles;65-67;—;132

Scott Parel;66-66;—;132

Colin Montgomerie;66-67;—;133

Bernhard Langer;70-65;—;135

Miguel Angel Jimenez;67-68;—;135

Retief Goosen;67-68;—;135

Steve Flesch;70-67;—;137

Wes Short, Jr.;69-68;—;137

Marco Dawson;68-69;—;137

Carlos Franco;68-69;—;137

Rocco Mediate;67-70;—;137

Woody Austin;70-68;—;138

Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138

Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138

Stephen Ames;73-66;—;139

Vijay Singh;70-69;—;139

Glen Day;69-70;—;139

LPGA Tour

Shanghai

At Quzhong Garden Golf Coub

Shanghai

PurseP: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72

Jessica Korda;68-67-66;—;201

Danielle Kang;69-67-66;—;202

Brooke M. Henderson;69-64-73;—;206

Nasa Hataoka;67-73-67;—;207

Kristen Gillman;73-66-68;—;207

Sei Young Kim;73-67-68;—;208

Angel Yin;68-71-69;—;208

Yu Liu;76-66-68;—;210

Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-72-69;—;210

Nelly Korda;71-72-68;—;211

Ariya Jutanugarn;73-69-69;—;211

