PGA Tour
CJ Cup
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Justin Thomas;68-63-70;—;201
Danny Lee;67-66-68;—;201
Cameron Smith;67-69-68;—;204
Wyndham Clark;71-67-67;—;205
Jordan Spieth;70-65-70;—;205
Byeong Hun An;64-69-73;—;206
Collin Morikawa;69-73-65;—;207
Gary Woodland;71-71-65;—;207
Ian Poulter;69-72-66;—;207
Graeme McDowell;68-71-68;—;207
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69-69;—;207
Tyrrell Hatton;69-68-70;—;207
Kevin Streelman;69-69-69;—;207
Emiliano Grillo;69-66-72;—;207
Hideki Matsuyama;69-70-69;—;208
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-72;—;208
Ryan Moore;69-67-72;—;208
Rory Sabbatini;71-69-69;—;209
Ryan Palmer;70-69-70;—;209
Joaquin Niemann;65-73-71;—;209
Charles Howell III;67-70-72;—;209
Harold Varner III;71-71-68;—;210
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-74-68;—;210
Kevin Na;72-68-70;—;210
Jason Day;66-73-71;—;210
Corey Conners;70-72-69;—;211
Sungjae Im;68-73-70;—;211
Nate Lashley;72-69-70;—;211
K.J. Choi;69-74-68;—;211
Dylan Frittelli;70-70-71;—;211
Andrew Putnam;70-70-71;—;211
Si Woo Kim;69-68-74;—;211
Champions Tour
Dominion Energy Charity
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Tommy Tolles;65-67;—;132
Scott Parel;66-66;—;132
Colin Montgomerie;66-67;—;133
Bernhard Langer;70-65;—;135
Miguel Angel Jimenez;67-68;—;135
Retief Goosen;67-68;—;135
Steve Flesch;70-67;—;137
Wes Short, Jr.;69-68;—;137
Marco Dawson;68-69;—;137
Carlos Franco;68-69;—;137
Rocco Mediate;67-70;—;137
Woody Austin;70-68;—;138
Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138
Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138
Stephen Ames;73-66;—;139
Vijay Singh;70-69;—;139
Glen Day;69-70;—;139
LPGA Tour
Shanghai
At Quzhong Garden Golf Coub
Shanghai
PurseP: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72
Jessica Korda;68-67-66;—;201
Danielle Kang;69-67-66;—;202
Brooke M. Henderson;69-64-73;—;206
Nasa Hataoka;67-73-67;—;207
Kristen Gillman;73-66-68;—;207
Sei Young Kim;73-67-68;—;208
Angel Yin;68-71-69;—;208
Yu Liu;76-66-68;—;210
Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;69-72-69;—;210
Nelly Korda;71-72-68;—;211
Ariya Jutanugarn;73-69-69;—;211
