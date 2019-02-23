WGC
Mexico Championship
At Chapultepec GC
Mexico City
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71 (35-36)
Dustin Johnson;64-67-66;—;197
Rory McIlroy;63-70-68;—;201
Patrick Reed;72-68-64;—;204
Patrick Cantlay;72-67-65;—;204
Sergio Garcia;69-66-69;—;204
Cameron Smith;69-67-68;—;204
Ian Poulter;68-68-69;—;205
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;68-69-68;—;205
David Lipsky;68-71-68;—;207
Louis Oosthuizen;72-66-69;—;207
Tiger Woods;71-66-70;—;207
Tommy Fleetwood;70-65-72;—;207
PGA
Puerto Rico Open
At Coco Beach Golf & Country Club
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,506; Par 72
Aaron Baddeley;70-68-66;—;204
Nate Lashley;68-68-69;—;205
Martin Trainer;70-67-69;—;206
Joey Garber;68-74-65;—;207
Martin Piller;68-73-66;—;207
Wyndham Clark;70-68-69;—;207
Johnson Wagner;69-69-69;—;207
D.J. Trahan;69-67-71;—;207
Roberto Castro;68-72-68;—;208
Andres Romero;66-73-69;—;208
Jonathan Byrd;71-67-70;—;208
Ben Crane;68-69-71;—;208
Roberto Diaz;68-68-72;—;208
Roger Sloan;70-67-72;—;209
Boo Weekley;72-73-65;—;210
J.J. Henry;74-69-67;—;210
Matt Every;72-70-68;—;210
Daniel Berger;70-71-69;—;210
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;70-71-69;—;210
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;71-69-70;—;210
Kramer Hickok;69-71-70;—;210
LPGA
Honda Thailand
At Siam Country Club, Old Course
Chonburi, Thailand
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,576; Par: 72 (36-36)
Amy Yang;69-66-66;—;201
Minjee Lee;65-69-67;—;201
Jenny Shin;65-68-70;—;203
Nelly Korda;69-69-66;—;204
Austin Ernst;69-66-69;—;204
Eun-Hee Ji;63-71-70;—;204
Brooke M. Henderson;66-73-66;—;205
Yu Liu;68-70-67;—;205
Carlota Ciganda;70-67-68;—;205
Danielle Kang;65-71-69;—;205
Lizette Salas;66-68-71;—;205
Amy Olson;68-67-72;—;207
Cristie Kerr;75-67-66;—;208
Shanshan Feng;71-71-66;—;208
Michelle Wie;68-72-68;—;208
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-72-68;—;208
Moriya Jutanugarn;69-68-71;—;208
Katherine Kirk;66-71-71;—;208
