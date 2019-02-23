Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

WGC

Mexico Championship

At Chapultepec GC

Mexico City

Purse: $10.25 million

Yardage: 7,345; Par: 71 (35-36)

Dustin Johnson;64-67-66;—;197

Rory McIlroy;63-70-68;—;201

Patrick Reed;72-68-64;—;204

Patrick Cantlay;72-67-65;—;204

Sergio Garcia;69-66-69;—;204

Cameron Smith;69-67-68;—;204

Ian Poulter;68-68-69;—;205

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;68-69-68;—;205

David Lipsky;68-71-68;—;207

Louis Oosthuizen;72-66-69;—;207

Tiger Woods;71-66-70;—;207

Tommy Fleetwood;70-65-72;—;207

PGA

Puerto Rico Open

At Coco Beach Golf & Country Club

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,506; Par 72

Aaron Baddeley;70-68-66;—;204

Nate Lashley;68-68-69;—;205

Martin Trainer;70-67-69;—;206

Joey Garber;68-74-65;—;207

Martin Piller;68-73-66;—;207

Wyndham Clark;70-68-69;—;207

Johnson Wagner;69-69-69;—;207

D.J. Trahan;69-67-71;—;207

Roberto Castro;68-72-68;—;208

Andres Romero;66-73-69;—;208

Jonathan Byrd;71-67-70;—;208

Ben Crane;68-69-71;—;208

Roberto Diaz;68-68-72;—;208

Roger Sloan;70-67-72;—;209

Boo Weekley;72-73-65;—;210

J.J. Henry;74-69-67;—;210

Matt Every;72-70-68;—;210

Daniel Berger;70-71-69;—;210

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;70-71-69;—;210

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;71-69-70;—;210

Kramer Hickok;69-71-70;—;210

LPGA

Honda Thailand

At Siam Country Club, Old Course

Chonburi, Thailand

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,576; Par: 72 (36-36)

Amy Yang;69-66-66;—;201

Minjee Lee;65-69-67;—;201

Jenny Shin;65-68-70;—;203

Nelly Korda;69-69-66;—;204

Austin Ernst;69-66-69;—;204

Eun-Hee Ji;63-71-70;—;204

Brooke M. Henderson;66-73-66;—;205

Yu Liu;68-70-67;—;205

Carlota Ciganda;70-67-68;—;205

Danielle Kang;65-71-69;—;205

Lizette Salas;66-68-71;—;205

Amy Olson;68-67-72;—;207

Cristie Kerr;75-67-66;—;208

Shanshan Feng;71-71-66;—;208

Michelle Wie;68-72-68;—;208

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-72-68;—;208

Moriya Jutanugarn;69-68-71;—;208

Katherine Kirk;66-71-71;—;208

