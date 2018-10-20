Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA Tour

CJ Cup

At Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72

Brooks Koepka;71-65-67;—;203

Ian Poulter;70-69-68;—;207

Scott Piercy;70-65-72;—;207

Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-70-65;—;208

Cameron Smith;74-67-67;—;208

Jamie Lovemark;72-68-68;—;208

Pat Perez;72-68-68;—;208

Gary Woodland;73-67-68;—;208

Chez Reavie;68-70-70;—;208

Ted Potter Jr.;77-67-65;—;209

Jason Day;73-71-65;—;209

Ryan Armour;73-67-69;—;209

Paul Casey;71-73-66;—;210

Brendan Steele;74-71-65;—;210

Si Woo Kim;69-73-68;—;210

J.J. Spaun;71-70-69;—;210

Hideki Matsuyama;71-74-66;—;211

Keith Mitchell;75-69-67;—;211

J.B. Holmes;73-70-68;—;211

Ryan Palmer;72-70-69;—;211

Austin Cook;70-75-67;—;212

Graeme McDowell;71-72-69;—;212

Sung Kang;75-67-70;—;212

Kevin Na;73-69-70;—;212

Alex Noren;74-65-73;—;212

Tyrrell Hatton;72-73-68;—;213

Louis Oosthuizen;72-71-70;—;213

Brice Garnett;73-69-71;—;213

Andrew Putnam;73-68-72;—;213

Shubhankar Sharma;74-75-64;—;213

LPGA Tour

Buick Shanghai

At Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Shanghai

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,710; Par: 72

Carlota Ciganda;70-68-67;—;205

Sei Young Kim;67-67-71;—;205

Angel Yin;73-65-68;—;206

Brittany Altomare;71-66-69;—;206

Danielle Kang;67-68-71;—;206

Ariya Jutanugarn;66-69-71;—;206

Yu Liu;69-69-69;—;207

Paula Creamer;68-71-69;—;208

Minjee Lee;68-70-70;—;208

Bronte Law;69-68-71;—;208

Mi Hyang Lee;71-72-66;—;209

Wenbo Liu;68-72-69;—;209

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;72-73-65;—;210

Marina Alex;72-70-68;—;210

Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210

Annie Park;69-72-69;—;210

Wei-Ling Hsu;69-72-69;—;210

Su Oh;69-71-70;—;210

Brittany Lincicome;69-68-73;—;210

Shanshan Feng;72-71-68;—;211

Lydia Ko;68-73-70;—;211

Ashleigh Buhai;72-71-69;—;212

Pornanong Phatlum;71-71-70;—;212

Lizette Salas;68-73-71;—;212

Ruixin Liu;74-72-67;—;213

Amy Yang;70-76-67;—;213

Caroline Masson;72-73-68;—;213

Jane Park;69-76-68;—;213

Sakura Yokomine;70-74-69;—;213

Sung Hyun Park;73-70-70;—;213

Jeong Eun Lee;71-72-70;—;213

Ally McDonald;71-75-68;—;214

Mo Martin;73-72-69;—;214

Chella Choi;73-73-69;—;215

Ryann O'Toole;68-76-71;—;215

Nelly Korda;70-73-72;—;215

Sarah Jane Smith;74-68-73;—;215

Champions Tour

Dominion Energy

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72

Jay Haas;68-65;—;133

Stephen Ames;68-67;—;135

Scott Dunlap;67-68;—;135

Bernhard Langer;70-66;—;136

Billy Mayfair;69-67;—;136

Woody Austin;68-68;—;136

Paul Goydos;72-65;—;137

Jerry Smith;70-67;—;137

Gene Sauers;69-68;—;137

Kent Jones;68-69;—;137

Scott Parel;71-67;—;138

Jeff Maggert;70-68;—;138

Marco Dawson;70-68;—;138

Corey Pavin;70-68;—;138

Vijay Singh;69-69;—;138

Lee Janzen;69-69;—;138

Glen Day;69-69;—;138

Fran Quinn;67-71;—;138

Jerry Kelly;72-67;—;139

Brandt Jobe;72-67;—;139

John Daly;72-67;—;139

Tom Gillis;69-70;—;139

Michael Bradley;71-69;—;140

Wes Short, Jr.;70-70;—;140

David Frost;70-70;—;140

Mike Goodes;70-70;—;140

Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-71;—;140

Tim Petrovic;68-72;—;140

Billy Andrade;72-69;—;141

Tommy Tolles;72-69;—;141

Kevin Sutherland;71-70;—;141

Jesper Parnevik;71-70;—;141

Bob Estes;71-70;—;141

Joey Sindelar;69-72;—;141

European PGA

Andalucia Valderrama

At Valderrama Golf Club

Sotogrande, Spain

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 6,991; Par: 71

Sergio Garcia, Spain;68-64;—;132

Ashley Chesters, England;66-70;—;136

Marc Warren, Scotland;69-69;—;138

Alvaro Quiros, Spain;68-70;—;138

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain;70-68;—;138

Lee Westwood, England;71-68;—;139

Shane Lowry, Ireland;69-70;—;139

Jason Norris, Australia;69-71;—;140

Gregory Bourdy, France;67-73;—;140

Mikko Korhohen, Finland;69-71;—;140

Oliver Fisher, England;71-69;—;140

Matthew Nixon, England;69-71;—;140

Mikael Lundberg, Sweden;71-69;—;140

Raphael Jacquelin, France;70-70;—;140

Oliver Farr, Wales;68-72;—;140

