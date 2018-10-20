PGA Tour
CJ Cup
At Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72
Brooks Koepka;71-65-67;—;203
Ian Poulter;70-69-68;—;207
Scott Piercy;70-65-72;—;207
Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-70-65;—;208
Cameron Smith;74-67-67;—;208
Jamie Lovemark;72-68-68;—;208
Pat Perez;72-68-68;—;208
Gary Woodland;73-67-68;—;208
Chez Reavie;68-70-70;—;208
Ted Potter Jr.;77-67-65;—;209
Jason Day;73-71-65;—;209
Ryan Armour;73-67-69;—;209
Paul Casey;71-73-66;—;210
Brendan Steele;74-71-65;—;210
Si Woo Kim;69-73-68;—;210
J.J. Spaun;71-70-69;—;210
Hideki Matsuyama;71-74-66;—;211
Keith Mitchell;75-69-67;—;211
J.B. Holmes;73-70-68;—;211
Ryan Palmer;72-70-69;—;211
Austin Cook;70-75-67;—;212
Graeme McDowell;71-72-69;—;212
Sung Kang;75-67-70;—;212
Kevin Na;73-69-70;—;212
Alex Noren;74-65-73;—;212
Tyrrell Hatton;72-73-68;—;213
Louis Oosthuizen;72-71-70;—;213
Brice Garnett;73-69-71;—;213
Andrew Putnam;73-68-72;—;213
Shubhankar Sharma;74-75-64;—;213
LPGA Tour
Buick Shanghai
At Qizhong Garden Golf Club
Shanghai
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,710; Par: 72
Carlota Ciganda;70-68-67;—;205
Sei Young Kim;67-67-71;—;205
Angel Yin;73-65-68;—;206
Brittany Altomare;71-66-69;—;206
Danielle Kang;67-68-71;—;206
Ariya Jutanugarn;66-69-71;—;206
Yu Liu;69-69-69;—;207
Paula Creamer;68-71-69;—;208
Minjee Lee;68-70-70;—;208
Bronte Law;69-68-71;—;208
Mi Hyang Lee;71-72-66;—;209
Wenbo Liu;68-72-69;—;209
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;72-73-65;—;210
Marina Alex;72-70-68;—;210
Jin Young Ko;72-70-68;—;210
Annie Park;69-72-69;—;210
Wei-Ling Hsu;69-72-69;—;210
Su Oh;69-71-70;—;210
Brittany Lincicome;69-68-73;—;210
Shanshan Feng;72-71-68;—;211
Lydia Ko;68-73-70;—;211
Ashleigh Buhai;72-71-69;—;212
Pornanong Phatlum;71-71-70;—;212
Lizette Salas;68-73-71;—;212
Ruixin Liu;74-72-67;—;213
Amy Yang;70-76-67;—;213
Caroline Masson;72-73-68;—;213
Jane Park;69-76-68;—;213
Sakura Yokomine;70-74-69;—;213
Sung Hyun Park;73-70-70;—;213
Jeong Eun Lee;71-72-70;—;213
Ally McDonald;71-75-68;—;214
Mo Martin;73-72-69;—;214
Chella Choi;73-73-69;—;215
Ryann O'Toole;68-76-71;—;215
Nelly Korda;70-73-72;—;215
Sarah Jane Smith;74-68-73;—;215
Champions Tour
Dominion Energy
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Jay Haas;68-65;—;133
Stephen Ames;68-67;—;135
Scott Dunlap;67-68;—;135
Bernhard Langer;70-66;—;136
Billy Mayfair;69-67;—;136
Woody Austin;68-68;—;136
Paul Goydos;72-65;—;137
Jerry Smith;70-67;—;137
Gene Sauers;69-68;—;137
Kent Jones;68-69;—;137
Scott Parel;71-67;—;138
Jeff Maggert;70-68;—;138
Marco Dawson;70-68;—;138
Corey Pavin;70-68;—;138
Vijay Singh;69-69;—;138
Lee Janzen;69-69;—;138
Glen Day;69-69;—;138
Fran Quinn;67-71;—;138
Jerry Kelly;72-67;—;139
Brandt Jobe;72-67;—;139
John Daly;72-67;—;139
Tom Gillis;69-70;—;139
Michael Bradley;71-69;—;140
Wes Short, Jr.;70-70;—;140
David Frost;70-70;—;140
Mike Goodes;70-70;—;140
Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-71;—;140
Tim Petrovic;68-72;—;140
Billy Andrade;72-69;—;141
Tommy Tolles;72-69;—;141
Kevin Sutherland;71-70;—;141
Jesper Parnevik;71-70;—;141
Bob Estes;71-70;—;141
Joey Sindelar;69-72;—;141
European PGA
Andalucia Valderrama
At Valderrama Golf Club
Sotogrande, Spain
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 6,991; Par: 71
Sergio Garcia, Spain;68-64;—;132
Ashley Chesters, England;66-70;—;136
Marc Warren, Scotland;69-69;—;138
Alvaro Quiros, Spain;68-70;—;138
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain;70-68;—;138
Lee Westwood, England;71-68;—;139
Shane Lowry, Ireland;69-70;—;139
Jason Norris, Australia;69-71;—;140
Gregory Bourdy, France;67-73;—;140
Mikko Korhohen, Finland;69-71;—;140
Oliver Fisher, England;71-69;—;140
Matthew Nixon, England;69-71;—;140
Mikael Lundberg, Sweden;71-69;—;140
Raphael Jacquelin, France;70-70;—;140
Oliver Farr, Wales;68-72;—;140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.