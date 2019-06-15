Clip art golf

U.S. Open

At Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Calif.

Purse: $12.5 million

Yardage: 7,075; Par 71

a-denotes amateur

Gary Woodland;68-65-69;—;202

Justin Rose;65-70-68;—;203

Brooks Koepka;69-69-68;—;206

Chez Reavie;68-70-68;—;206

Louis Oosthuizen;66-70-70;—;206

Rory McIlroy;68-69-70;—;207

Matt Kuchar;69-69-70;—;208

Chesson Hadley;68-70-70;—;208

Danny Willett;71-71-67;—;209

Graeme McDowell;69-70-70;—;209

Jon Rahm;69-70-70;—;209

Henrik Stenson;68-71-70;—;209

Matt Wallace;70-68-71;—;209

Byeong Hun An;70-72-68;—;210

Xander Schauffele;66-73-71;—;210

Adam Scott;70-69-71;—;210

Abraham Ancer;74-68-69;—;211

Nate Lashley;67-74-70;—;211

Brandon Wu;71-69-71;—;211

Dustin Johnson;71-69-71;—;211

Francesco Molinari;68-72-71;—;211

Scott Piercy;67-72-72;—;211

Patrick Cantlay;73-71-68;—;212

Hideki Matsuyama;69-73-70;—;212

Matthew Fitzpatrick;69-71-72;—;212

Jim Furyk;73-67-72;—;212

Tyrrell Hatton;70-74-69;—;213

Jason Day;70-73-70;—;213

Marc Leishman;69-74-70;—;213

Tiger Woods;70-72-71;—;213

Viktor Hovland;69-73-71;—;213

Haotong Li;71-70-72;—;213

Shane Lowry;75-69-70;—;214

Nick Taylor;74-70-70;—;214

Alex Prugh;75-69-70;—;214

Rickie Fowler;66-77-71;—;214

Billy Horschel;73-70-71;—;214

Jason Dufner;70-71-73;—;214

Jordan Spieth;72-69-73;—;214

Sergio Garcia;69-70-75;—;214

Also

Zach Johnson;70-69-79;—;218

LPGA

Meijer Classic

At Blythefield Country Club

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,638; Par: 72

Brooke M. Henderson;64-64-69;—;197

Annie Park;69-65-65;—;199

Lexi Thompson;70-68-62;—;200

Brittany Altomare;66-65-69;—;200

Jennifer Kupcho;67-67-67;—;201

Su Oh;69-69-64;—;202

Morgan Pressel;67-70-65;—;202

Madelene Sagstrom;67-70-65;—;202

Alena Sharp;67-72-64;—;203

Nasa Hataoka;68-68-67;—;203

Lauren Stephenson;69-70-66;—;205

Chella Choi;70-68-67;—;205

Danielle Kang;69-68-68;—;205

Moriya Jutanugarn;69-67-69;—;205

Minjee Lee;71-69-66;—;206

In Gee Chun;70-70-66;—;206

Mariah Stackhouse;70-69-67;—;206

Nelly Korda;68-69-69;—;206

Megan Khang;70-66-70;—;206

Kristen Gillman;71-70-66;—;207

Inbee Park;70-70-67;—;207

Lydia Ko;72-67-68;—;207

Sakura Yokomine;69-70-68;—;207

Gemma Dryburgh;73-64-70;—;207

So Yeon Ryu;69-68-70;—;207

Jin Young Ko;68-69-70;—;207

Angela Stanford;68-68-71;—;207

Mina Harigae;68-72-68;—;208

Celine Boutier;69-70-69;—;208

Maria Torres;69-69-70;—;208

Shanshan Feng;68-70-70;—;208

Web.com Tour

Lincoln Land Championship

At Panther Creek Country Club

Yardage: 7228; Par: 71

Springfield, Illinois

Robby Shelton;69-71-63;—;203

Xinjun Zhang;68-72-63;—;203

Steven Alker;70-68-65;—;203

Michael Gligic;69-69-66;—;204

Vincent Whaley;68-68-68;—;204

Davis Riley;70-71-64;—;205

Nelson Ledesma;74-66-65;—;205

Martin Flores;70-71-64;—;205

Bo Hoag;68-70-67;—;205

Brad Hopfinger;67-71-67;—;205

Chase Seiffert;70-68-67;—;205

Braden Thornberry;68-70-67;—;205

Matthew Campbell;66-71-68;—;205

Eric Steger;70-66-69;—;205

Steve Wheatcroft;72-69-65;—;206

Dylan Wu;68-73-65;—;206

Kyle Reifers;70-70-66;—;206

Rico Hoey;69-69-68;—;206

James Driscoll;71-72-63;—;206

Jonathan Randolph;70-67-69;—;206

Rick Lamb;69-68-69;—;206

Billy Kennerly;65-71-70;—;206

Drew Weaver;72-71-63;—;206

Nicolas Echavarria;71-70-66;—;207

Mark Hubbard;72-67-68;—;207

Lee McCoy;71-71-65;—;207

D.H. Lee;68-70-69;—;207

