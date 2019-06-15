U.S. Open
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Calif.
Purse: $12.5 million
Yardage: 7,075; Par 71
a-denotes amateur
Gary Woodland;68-65-69;—;202
Justin Rose;65-70-68;—;203
Brooks Koepka;69-69-68;—;206
Chez Reavie;68-70-68;—;206
Louis Oosthuizen;66-70-70;—;206
Rory McIlroy;68-69-70;—;207
Matt Kuchar;69-69-70;—;208
Chesson Hadley;68-70-70;—;208
Danny Willett;71-71-67;—;209
Graeme McDowell;69-70-70;—;209
Jon Rahm;69-70-70;—;209
Henrik Stenson;68-71-70;—;209
Matt Wallace;70-68-71;—;209
Byeong Hun An;70-72-68;—;210
Xander Schauffele;66-73-71;—;210
Adam Scott;70-69-71;—;210
Abraham Ancer;74-68-69;—;211
Nate Lashley;67-74-70;—;211
Brandon Wu;71-69-71;—;211
Dustin Johnson;71-69-71;—;211
Francesco Molinari;68-72-71;—;211
Scott Piercy;67-72-72;—;211
Patrick Cantlay;73-71-68;—;212
Hideki Matsuyama;69-73-70;—;212
Matthew Fitzpatrick;69-71-72;—;212
Jim Furyk;73-67-72;—;212
Tyrrell Hatton;70-74-69;—;213
Jason Day;70-73-70;—;213
Marc Leishman;69-74-70;—;213
Tiger Woods;70-72-71;—;213
Viktor Hovland;69-73-71;—;213
Haotong Li;71-70-72;—;213
Shane Lowry;75-69-70;—;214
Nick Taylor;74-70-70;—;214
Alex Prugh;75-69-70;—;214
Rickie Fowler;66-77-71;—;214
Billy Horschel;73-70-71;—;214
Jason Dufner;70-71-73;—;214
Jordan Spieth;72-69-73;—;214
Sergio Garcia;69-70-75;—;214
Also
Zach Johnson;70-69-79;—;218
LPGA
Meijer Classic
At Blythefield Country Club
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,638; Par: 72
Brooke M. Henderson;64-64-69;—;197
Annie Park;69-65-65;—;199
Lexi Thompson;70-68-62;—;200
Brittany Altomare;66-65-69;—;200
Jennifer Kupcho;67-67-67;—;201
Su Oh;69-69-64;—;202
Morgan Pressel;67-70-65;—;202
Madelene Sagstrom;67-70-65;—;202
Alena Sharp;67-72-64;—;203
Nasa Hataoka;68-68-67;—;203
Lauren Stephenson;69-70-66;—;205
Chella Choi;70-68-67;—;205
Danielle Kang;69-68-68;—;205
Moriya Jutanugarn;69-67-69;—;205
Minjee Lee;71-69-66;—;206
In Gee Chun;70-70-66;—;206
Mariah Stackhouse;70-69-67;—;206
Nelly Korda;68-69-69;—;206
Megan Khang;70-66-70;—;206
Kristen Gillman;71-70-66;—;207
Inbee Park;70-70-67;—;207
Lydia Ko;72-67-68;—;207
Sakura Yokomine;69-70-68;—;207
Gemma Dryburgh;73-64-70;—;207
So Yeon Ryu;69-68-70;—;207
Jin Young Ko;68-69-70;—;207
Angela Stanford;68-68-71;—;207
Mina Harigae;68-72-68;—;208
Celine Boutier;69-70-69;—;208
Maria Torres;69-69-70;—;208
Shanshan Feng;68-70-70;—;208
Web.com Tour
Lincoln Land Championship
At Panther Creek Country Club
Yardage: 7228; Par: 71
Springfield, Illinois
Robby Shelton;69-71-63;—;203
Xinjun Zhang;68-72-63;—;203
Steven Alker;70-68-65;—;203
Michael Gligic;69-69-66;—;204
Vincent Whaley;68-68-68;—;204
Davis Riley;70-71-64;—;205
Nelson Ledesma;74-66-65;—;205
Martin Flores;70-71-64;—;205
Bo Hoag;68-70-67;—;205
Brad Hopfinger;67-71-67;—;205
Chase Seiffert;70-68-67;—;205
Braden Thornberry;68-70-67;—;205
Matthew Campbell;66-71-68;—;205
Eric Steger;70-66-69;—;205
Steve Wheatcroft;72-69-65;—;206
Dylan Wu;68-73-65;—;206
Kyle Reifers;70-70-66;—;206
Rico Hoey;69-69-68;—;206
James Driscoll;71-72-63;—;206
Jonathan Randolph;70-67-69;—;206
Rick Lamb;69-68-69;—;206
Billy Kennerly;65-71-70;—;206
Drew Weaver;72-71-63;—;206
Nicolas Echavarria;71-70-66;—;207
Mark Hubbard;72-67-68;—;207
Lee McCoy;71-71-65;—;207
D.H. Lee;68-70-69;—;207
