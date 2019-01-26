PGA
Farmers Insurance Open
At Torrey Pines GC
San Diego
Purse: $7.1 million
s-South Course: Yardage: 7,698 Par: 72
n-North Course: Yardage: 7,258 Par: 72
Justin Rose;63n-66s-69s;—;198
Adam Scott;70s-66n-65s;—;201
Jon Rahm;62n-72s-68s;—;202
Doug Ghim;63n-73s-67s;—;203
Talor Gooch;69s-68n-67s;—;204
Hank Lebioda;70n-67s-68s;—;205
Rory McIlroy;71s-65n-69s;—;205
Billy Horschel;66n-68s-71s;—;205
Joel Dahmen;68s-67n-70s;—;205
Hideki Matsuyama;66n-66s-73s;—;205
Scott Brown;70s-68n-68s;—;206
Michael Thompson;68s-69n-69s;—;206
Adam Svensson;70n-67s-69s;—;206
Wyndham Clark;69s-67n-70s;—;206
Sangmoon Bae;68n-67s-71s;—;206
Jason Day;67n-71s-69s;—;207
Tony Finau;69s-69n-69s;—;207
Patrick Reed;69n-69s-69s;—;207
John Huh;68s-68n-71s;—;207
Sung Kang;71n-70s-66s;—;207
Sepp Straka;69n-67s-71s;—;207
Martin Laird;73s-66n-69s;—;208
Keegan Bradley;68n-71s-69s;—;208
Si Woo Kim;67n-68s-73s;—;208
Joaquin Niemann;66n-73s-70s;—;209
Danny Willett;71n-68s-70s;—;209
Xander Schauffele;69s-70n-70s;—;209
Julian Etulain;71s-67n-71s;—;209
Bill Haas;67n-72s-70s;—;209
Jordan Spieth;65n-72s-72s;—;209
J.T. Poston;72s-68n-69s;—;209
Jason Kokrak;71n-69s-69s;—;209
Robert Streb;69s-68n-72s;—;209
Trey Mullinax;70s-71n-68s;—;209
Ryan Palmer;67s-67n-75s;—;209
Also
Tiger Woods;70s-70n-71s;—;211
European PGA
Dubai Desert Classic
At Emirates GC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72
Bryson DeChambeau;66-66-68;—;200
Li Haotong;67-67-67;—;201
Matt Wallace;70-64-69;—;203
Ernie Els;68-65-70;—;203
Kalle Samooja;66-70-68;—;204
Thorbjorn Olesen;69-67-68;—;204
Alvaro Quiros;69-64-71;—;204
Lucas Herbert;69-63-72;—;204
Jordan Smith;68-68-69;—;205
Matthew Fitzpatrick;65-70-70;—;205
Jason Scrivener;67-67-71;—;205
Andrew Johnston;72-69-65;—;206
Byeong Hun An;70-68-68;—;206
Tommy Fleetwood;68-70-68;—;206
Lee Westwood;67-70-69;—;206
Sergio Garcia;66-70-70;—;206
George Coetzee;70-65-71;—;206
Matthieu Pavon;66-68-72;—;206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.