Clip art golf

PGA

Farmers Insurance Open

At Torrey Pines GC

San Diego

Purse: $7.1 million

s-South Course: Yardage: 7,698 Par: 72

n-North Course: Yardage: 7,258 Par: 72

Justin Rose;63n-66s-69s;—;198

Adam Scott;70s-66n-65s;—;201

Jon Rahm;62n-72s-68s;—;202

Doug Ghim;63n-73s-67s;—;203

Talor Gooch;69s-68n-67s;—;204

Hank Lebioda;70n-67s-68s;—;205

Rory McIlroy;71s-65n-69s;—;205

Billy Horschel;66n-68s-71s;—;205

Joel Dahmen;68s-67n-70s;—;205

Hideki Matsuyama;66n-66s-73s;—;205

Scott Brown;70s-68n-68s;—;206

Michael Thompson;68s-69n-69s;—;206

Adam Svensson;70n-67s-69s;—;206

Wyndham Clark;69s-67n-70s;—;206

Sangmoon Bae;68n-67s-71s;—;206

Jason Day;67n-71s-69s;—;207

Tony Finau;69s-69n-69s;—;207

Patrick Reed;69n-69s-69s;—;207

John Huh;68s-68n-71s;—;207

Sung Kang;71n-70s-66s;—;207

Sepp Straka;69n-67s-71s;—;207

Martin Laird;73s-66n-69s;—;208

Keegan Bradley;68n-71s-69s;—;208

Si Woo Kim;67n-68s-73s;—;208

Joaquin Niemann;66n-73s-70s;—;209

Danny Willett;71n-68s-70s;—;209

Xander Schauffele;69s-70n-70s;—;209

Julian Etulain;71s-67n-71s;—;209

Bill Haas;67n-72s-70s;—;209

Jordan Spieth;65n-72s-72s;—;209

J.T. Poston;72s-68n-69s;—;209

Jason Kokrak;71n-69s-69s;—;209

Robert Streb;69s-68n-72s;—;209

Trey Mullinax;70s-71n-68s;—;209

Ryan Palmer;67s-67n-75s;—;209

Also

Tiger Woods;70s-70n-71s;—;211

European PGA

Dubai Desert Classic

At Emirates GC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $3.25 million

Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72

Bryson DeChambeau;66-66-68;—;200

Li Haotong;67-67-67;—;201

Matt Wallace;70-64-69;—;203

Ernie Els;68-65-70;—;203

Kalle Samooja;66-70-68;—;204

Thorbjorn Olesen;69-67-68;—;204

Alvaro Quiros;69-64-71;—;204

Lucas Herbert;69-63-72;—;204

Jordan Smith;68-68-69;—;205

Matthew Fitzpatrick;65-70-70;—;205

Jason Scrivener;67-67-71;—;205

Andrew Johnston;72-69-65;—;206

Byeong Hun An;70-68-68;—;206

Tommy Fleetwood;68-70-68;—;206

Lee Westwood;67-70-69;—;206

Sergio Garcia;66-70-70;—;206

George Coetzee;70-65-71;—;206

Matthieu Pavon;66-68-72;—;206

