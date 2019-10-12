Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open

At The Golf Club of Houston

Humble, Texas

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,441; Par: 72

Lanto Griffin;66-74-65;—;205

Mark Hubbard;68-69-69;—;206

Cameron Tringale;68-71-68;—;207

Beau Hossler;70-69-68;—;207

Peter Malnati;69-65-73;—;207

Brandon Wu;69-70-69;—;208

Austin Cook;64-74-70;—;208

Scott Harrington;69-67-72;—;208

Carlos Ortiz;70-67-71;—;208

Sepp Straka;65-71-72;—;208

Talor Gooch;64-72-72;—;208

Denny McCarthy;71-72-66;—;209

Wes Roach;69-68-72;—;209

Stewart Cink;70-68-71;—;209

Chad Campbell;70-72-68;—;210

Kramer Hickok;68-73-69;—;210

Harris English;70-72-69;—;211

Xinjun Zhang;67-76-68;—;211

Bud Cauley;72-69-70;—;211

Kyle Stanley;70-71-70;—;211

Sam Ryder;70-69-72;—;211

Ryan Armour;70-74-67;—;211

Matt Every;70-72-70;—;212

Doc Redman;71-72-69;—;212

Scottie Scheffler;69-74-69;—;212

Brian Gay;69-74-69;—;212

Russell Knox;71-70-71;—;212

Robert Streb;72-68-72;—;212

Champions Tour

SAS Championship

At Prestonwood Country Club

Cary, N.C.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72

Doug Barron;66-68;—;134

Woody Austin;67-67;—;134

Jerry Kelly;68-67;—;135

Stephen Ames;71-66;—;137

Retief Goosen;69-68;—;137

Ken Duke;71-67;—;138

David McKenzie;69-69;—;138

Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138

Bernhard Langer;69-69;—;138

Rod Pampling;69-69;—;138

Jeff Maggert;73-66;—;139

David Toms;71-68;—;139

Steve Flesch;73-66;—;139

Rocco Mediate;71-68;—;139

Bob Estes;70-69;—;139

Chris DiMarco;70-69;—;139

Scott McCarron;73-67;—;140

Joe Durant;71-69;—;140

Glen Day;71-69;—;140

Tim Petrovic;69-71;—;140

Russ Cochran;73-68;—;141

Gibby Gilbert III;70-71;—;141

Marco Dawson;70-71;—;141

