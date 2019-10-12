PGA Tour
Houston Open
At The Golf Club of Houston
Humble, Texas
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,441; Par: 72
Lanto Griffin;66-74-65;—;205
Mark Hubbard;68-69-69;—;206
Cameron Tringale;68-71-68;—;207
Beau Hossler;70-69-68;—;207
Peter Malnati;69-65-73;—;207
Brandon Wu;69-70-69;—;208
Austin Cook;64-74-70;—;208
Scott Harrington;69-67-72;—;208
Carlos Ortiz;70-67-71;—;208
Sepp Straka;65-71-72;—;208
Talor Gooch;64-72-72;—;208
Denny McCarthy;71-72-66;—;209
Wes Roach;69-68-72;—;209
Stewart Cink;70-68-71;—;209
Chad Campbell;70-72-68;—;210
Kramer Hickok;68-73-69;—;210
Harris English;70-72-69;—;211
Xinjun Zhang;67-76-68;—;211
Bud Cauley;72-69-70;—;211
Kyle Stanley;70-71-70;—;211
Sam Ryder;70-69-72;—;211
Ryan Armour;70-74-67;—;211
Matt Every;70-72-70;—;212
Doc Redman;71-72-69;—;212
Scottie Scheffler;69-74-69;—;212
Brian Gay;69-74-69;—;212
Russell Knox;71-70-71;—;212
Robert Streb;72-68-72;—;212
Champions Tour
SAS Championship
At Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72
Doug Barron;66-68;—;134
Woody Austin;67-67;—;134
Jerry Kelly;68-67;—;135
Stephen Ames;71-66;—;137
Retief Goosen;69-68;—;137
Ken Duke;71-67;—;138
David McKenzie;69-69;—;138
Gene Sauers;69-69;—;138
Bernhard Langer;69-69;—;138
Rod Pampling;69-69;—;138
Jeff Maggert;73-66;—;139
David Toms;71-68;—;139
Steve Flesch;73-66;—;139
Rocco Mediate;71-68;—;139
Bob Estes;70-69;—;139
Chris DiMarco;70-69;—;139
Scott McCarron;73-67;—;140
Joe Durant;71-69;—;140
Glen Day;71-69;—;140
Tim Petrovic;69-71;—;140
Russ Cochran;73-68;—;141
Gibby Gilbert III;70-71;—;141
Marco Dawson;70-71;—;141
