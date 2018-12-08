Try 1 month for 99¢
QBE Shootout

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Purse: $3.4 million

G. Woodland/C. Hoffman;61-64;—;125

P. Kizzire/B. Harman;59-66;—;125

G. McDowell/E. Grillo;59-66;—;125

K. Na/B. DeChambeau;59-67;—;126

L. List/C. Howell III;61-66;—;127

L. Thompson/T. Finau;61-67;—;128

B. Watson/H. Varner III;62-67;—;129

S. Stricker/S. O'Hair;62-67;—;129

B. Snedeker/B. Horschel;63-67;—;130

K. Stanley/P. Perez;63-68;—;131

A. Landry/L. Donald;63-68;—;131

K. Kisner/C. Champ;63-71;—;134

First round: Scramble. Second round: Modified alternate shot. Third round: Four-ball

S. African Open

At Randpark Golf Club

Johannesburg, South Africa

b-Bushwillow Course: 7,116 yards, par-71

f-Firethorn Course: 7,504 yards, par-71

Purse: $1.25 million

Louis Oosthuizen;62b-70f-67;—;199

Charl Scwartzel;67f-63b-72;—;202

Madalitso Muthiya;63b-68f-71;—;202

Matt Wallace;65b-69f-68;—;202

Branden Grace;66b-68f-71;—;205

Jbe Kruger;66b-67f-72;—;205

Mark Williams;65b-68f-72;—;205

Adilson Da Silva;66b-70f-69;—;205

Bernd Ritthammer;67f-69b-69;—;205

Jeff Winther;68f-69b-68;—;205

Robert MacIntyre;70b-67f-68;—;205

Ernie Els;66b-71f-68;—;205

