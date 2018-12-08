QBE Shootout
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Purse: $3.4 million
G. Woodland/C. Hoffman;61-64;—;125
P. Kizzire/B. Harman;59-66;—;125
G. McDowell/E. Grillo;59-66;—;125
K. Na/B. DeChambeau;59-67;—;126
L. List/C. Howell III;61-66;—;127
L. Thompson/T. Finau;61-67;—;128
B. Watson/H. Varner III;62-67;—;129
S. Stricker/S. O'Hair;62-67;—;129
B. Snedeker/B. Horschel;63-67;—;130
K. Stanley/P. Perez;63-68;—;131
A. Landry/L. Donald;63-68;—;131
K. Kisner/C. Champ;63-71;—;134
First round: Scramble. Second round: Modified alternate shot. Third round: Four-ball
S. African Open
At Randpark Golf Club
Johannesburg, South Africa
b-Bushwillow Course: 7,116 yards, par-71
f-Firethorn Course: 7,504 yards, par-71
Purse: $1.25 million
Louis Oosthuizen;62b-70f-67;—;199
Charl Scwartzel;67f-63b-72;—;202
Madalitso Muthiya;63b-68f-71;—;202
Matt Wallace;65b-69f-68;—;202
Branden Grace;66b-68f-71;—;205
Jbe Kruger;66b-67f-72;—;205
Mark Williams;65b-68f-72;—;205
Adilson Da Silva;66b-70f-69;—;205
Bernd Ritthammer;67f-69b-69;—;205
Jeff Winther;68f-69b-68;—;205
Robert MacIntyre;70b-67f-68;—;205
Ernie Els;66b-71f-68;—;205
