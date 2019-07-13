PGA Tour
John Deere Classic
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $6 million
Yardage: 7,268; Par 71
Cameron Tringale;66-66-65;—;197
Andrew Landry;65-65-67;—;197
Bill Haas;66-68-64;—;198
Adam Schenk;67-65-66;—;198
Nick Watney;68-67-64;—;199
Dylan Frittelli;66-68-65;—;199
Ryan Moore;67-67-65;—;199
Vaughn Taylor;65-68-66;—;199
Chris Stroud;68-66-66;—;200
Roger Sloan;68-65-67;—;200
Lucas Glover;67-64-69;—;200
Sepp Straka;70-67-64;—;201
Collin Morikawa;70-66-65;—;201
Sebastian Munoz;70-68-64;—;202
Nick Taylor;67-69-66;—;202
Scott Stallings;69-67-66;—;202
Wes Roach;69-67-66;—;202
Sungjae Im;68-67-67;—;202
Kyle Stanley;68-66-68;—;202
Bud Cauley;67-67-68;—;202
Charles Howell III;68-70-65;—;203
Nate Lashley;67-71-65;—;203
Adam Svensson;70-65-68;—;203
Sam Ryder;67-67-69;—;203
Sam Saunders;68-69-67;—;204
Brendon Todd;66-71-67;—;204
Ryan Palmer;65-71-68;—;204
Joaquin Niemann;66-69-69;—;204
Martin Laird;65-69-70;—;204
Brice Garnett;67-67-70;—;204
Russell Henley;64-68-72;—;204
Daniel Berger;66-66-72;—;204
Matthew Wolff;67-71-67;—;205
Sangmoon Bae;67-71-67;—;205
Roberto Castro;68-68-69;—;205
Beau Hossler;67-68-70;—;205
Brian Harman;67-67-71;—;205
Jhonattan Vegas;67-62-76;—;205
Also
Zach Johnson;72-67-69;—;208
Champions Tour
Players Championship
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Scott Parel;66-72-67;—;205
Retief Goosen;69-62-75;—;206
Steve Stricker;64-70-73;—;207
Kent Jones;70-67-70;—;207
Brandt Jobe;69-65-73;—;207
Tim Petrovic;71-68-69;—;208
Jay Haas;69-68-72;—;209
Vijay Singh;70-70-70;—;210
Ken Duke;69-71-70;—;210
Colin Montgomerie;71-68-71;—;210
Steve Flesch;71-67-72;—;210
Miguel Angel Jimenez;73-70-68;—;211
Wes Short, Jr.;71-70-70;—;211
Kevin Sutherland;70-70-71;—;211
Michael Bradley;77-68-67;—;212
Doug Garwood;72-72-68;—;212
Tom Lehman;72-71-69;—;212
John Daly;70-73-69;—;212
Woody Austin;71-71-70;—;212
Scott McCarron;74-67-71;—;212
Bob Estes;71-69-72;—;212
European PGA
Scottish Open
At The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71
Bernd Wiesberger;67-61-65;—;193
Erik Van Rooyen;64-64-67;—;195
Romain Langasque;65-67-65;—;197
Nino Bertasio;63-67-67;—;197
Matt Wallace;68-66-64;—;198
Jamie Donaldson;64-69-65;—;198
Lorenzo Gagli;68-63-67;—;198
Adrian Otaegui;67-64-67;—;198
Lee Slattery;64-64-70;—;198
Also
Matt Kuchar;63-70-67;—;200
Justin Thomas;67-64-70;—;201
Rory McIlroy;67-67-68;—;202
LPGA
Marathon Classic
At Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 6,561; Par: 71
Sei Young Kim;67-64-66;—;197
Lexi Thompson;66-67-65;—;198
Jeongeun Lee6;66-66;—;69;—;201
Carlota Ciganda;66-68-68;—;202
Jennifer Kupcho;67-66-69;—;202
Stacy Lewis;65-68-69;—;202
Pavarisa Yoktuan;68-70-66;—;204
Brooke M. Henderson;67-70-67;—;204
Dana Finkelstein;70-69-66;—;205
Caroline Masson;65-70-70;—;205
Youngin Chun;64-70-71;—;205
Mariajo Uribe;72-69-65;—;206
Minjee Lee;69-72-65;—;206
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-67-69;—;206
Tiffany Joh;70-67-69;—;206
Jaye Marie Green;68-73-66;—;207
Paula Creamer;69-71-67;—;207
Kelly Tan;69-71-67;—;207
Elizabeth Szokol;71-67-69;—;207
Emma Talley;70-68-69;—;207
Su Oh;69-69-69;—;207
Christina Kim;68-68-71;—;207
Ashleigh Buhai;67-69-71;—;207
Korn Ferry Tour
Colorado Championship
At TPC Colorado
Berthoud, Colo.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,991; Par 72
Brett Coletta;68-70-65;—;203
Nelson Ledesma;65-69-69;—;203
Michael Gellerman;74-66-64;—;204
John Oda;69-67-68;—;204
Michael Gligic;69-69-67;—;205
Erik Barnes;71-69-67;—;207
Harry Higgs;71-68-68;—;207
Xinjun Zhang;71-68-68;—;207
Lee Hodges;69-68-70;—;207
Joseph Winslow;68-68-71;—;207
Jamie Arnold;68-71-69;—;208
Kevin Dougherty;71-68-69;—;208
Callum Tarren;69-70-69;—;208
Dawie van der Walt;73-66-69;—;208
Rico Hoey;67-70-71;—;208
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.