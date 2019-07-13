Clip art golf

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $6 million

Yardage: 7,268; Par 71

Cameron Tringale;66-66-65;—;197

Andrew Landry;65-65-67;—;197

Bill Haas;66-68-64;—;198

Adam Schenk;67-65-66;—;198

Nick Watney;68-67-64;—;199

Dylan Frittelli;66-68-65;—;199

Ryan Moore;67-67-65;—;199

Vaughn Taylor;65-68-66;—;199

Chris Stroud;68-66-66;—;200

Roger Sloan;68-65-67;—;200

Lucas Glover;67-64-69;—;200

Sepp Straka;70-67-64;—;201

Collin Morikawa;70-66-65;—;201

Sebastian Munoz;70-68-64;—;202

Nick Taylor;67-69-66;—;202

Scott Stallings;69-67-66;—;202

Wes Roach;69-67-66;—;202

Sungjae Im;68-67-67;—;202

Kyle Stanley;68-66-68;—;202

Bud Cauley;67-67-68;—;202

Charles Howell III;68-70-65;—;203

Nate Lashley;67-71-65;—;203

Adam Svensson;70-65-68;—;203

Sam Ryder;67-67-69;—;203

Sam Saunders;68-69-67;—;204

Brendon Todd;66-71-67;—;204

Ryan Palmer;65-71-68;—;204

Joaquin Niemann;66-69-69;—;204

Martin Laird;65-69-70;—;204

Brice Garnett;67-67-70;—;204

Russell Henley;64-68-72;—;204

Daniel Berger;66-66-72;—;204

Matthew Wolff;67-71-67;—;205

Sangmoon Bae;67-71-67;—;205

Roberto Castro;68-68-69;—;205

Beau Hossler;67-68-70;—;205

Brian Harman;67-67-71;—;205

Jhonattan Vegas;67-62-76;—;205

Also

Zach Johnson;72-67-69;—;208

Champions Tour

Players Championship

At Firestone CC

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70

Scott Parel;66-72-67;—;205

Retief Goosen;69-62-75;—;206

Steve Stricker;64-70-73;—;207

Kent Jones;70-67-70;—;207

Brandt Jobe;69-65-73;—;207

Tim Petrovic;71-68-69;—;208

Jay Haas;69-68-72;—;209

Vijay Singh;70-70-70;—;210

Ken Duke;69-71-70;—;210

Colin Montgomerie;71-68-71;—;210

Steve Flesch;71-67-72;—;210

Miguel Angel Jimenez;73-70-68;—;211

Wes Short, Jr.;71-70-70;—;211

Kevin Sutherland;70-70-71;—;211

Michael Bradley;77-68-67;—;212

Doug Garwood;72-72-68;—;212

Tom Lehman;72-71-69;—;212

John Daly;70-73-69;—;212

Woody Austin;71-71-70;—;212

Scott McCarron;74-67-71;—;212

Bob Estes;71-69-72;—;212

European PGA

Scottish Open

At The Renaissance Club

North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,136; Par: 71

Bernd Wiesberger;67-61-65;—;193

Erik Van Rooyen;64-64-67;—;195

Romain Langasque;65-67-65;—;197

Nino Bertasio;63-67-67;—;197

Matt Wallace;68-66-64;—;198

Jamie Donaldson;64-69-65;—;198

Lorenzo Gagli;68-63-67;—;198

Adrian Otaegui;67-64-67;—;198

Lee Slattery;64-64-70;—;198

Also

Matt Kuchar;63-70-67;—;200

Justin Thomas;67-64-70;—;201

Rory McIlroy;67-67-68;—;202

LPGA

Marathon Classic

At Highland Meadows Golf Club

Sylvania, Ohio

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 6,561; Par: 71

Sei Young Kim;67-64-66;—;197

Lexi Thompson;66-67-65;—;198

Jeongeun Lee6;66-66;—;69;—;201

Carlota Ciganda;66-68-68;—;202

Jennifer Kupcho;67-66-69;—;202

Stacy Lewis;65-68-69;—;202

Pavarisa Yoktuan;68-70-66;—;204

Brooke M. Henderson;67-70-67;—;204

Dana Finkelstein;70-69-66;—;205

Caroline Masson;65-70-70;—;205

Youngin Chun;64-70-71;—;205

Mariajo Uribe;72-69-65;—;206

Minjee Lee;69-72-65;—;206

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;70-67-69;—;206

Tiffany Joh;70-67-69;—;206

Jaye Marie Green;68-73-66;—;207

Paula Creamer;69-71-67;—;207

Kelly Tan;69-71-67;—;207

Elizabeth Szokol;71-67-69;—;207

Emma Talley;70-68-69;—;207

Su Oh;69-69-69;—;207

Christina Kim;68-68-71;—;207

Ashleigh Buhai;67-69-71;—;207

Korn Ferry Tour

Colorado Championship

At TPC Colorado

Berthoud, Colo.

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,991; Par 72

Brett Coletta;68-70-65;—;203

Nelson Ledesma;65-69-69;—;203

Michael Gellerman;74-66-64;—;204

John Oda;69-67-68;—;204

Michael Gligic;69-69-67;—;205

Erik Barnes;71-69-67;—;207

Harry Higgs;71-68-68;—;207

Xinjun Zhang;71-68-68;—;207

Lee Hodges;69-68-70;—;207

Joseph Winslow;68-68-71;—;207

Jamie Arnold;68-71-69;—;208

Kevin Dougherty;71-68-69;—;208

Callum Tarren;69-70-69;—;208

Dawie van der Walt;73-66-69;—;208

Rico Hoey;67-70-71;—;208

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments