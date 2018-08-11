Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

PGA Championship

At Bellerive CC

St. Louis

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70

Brooks Koepka;69-63-66;—;198

Adam Scott;70-65-65;—;200

Jon Rahm;68-67-66;—;201

Rickie Fowler;65-67-69;—;201

Gary Woodland;64-66-71;—;201

Tiger Woods;70-66-66;—;202

Stewart Cink;67-69-66;—;202

Jason Day;67-68-67;—;202

Justin Thomas;69-65-68;—;202

Shane Lowry;69-64-69;—;202

Charl Schwartzel;70-63-69;—;202

Julian Suri;69-66-68;—;203

Francesco Molinari;68-67-68;—;203

Kevin Kisner;67-64-72;—;203

Daniel Berger;73-65-66;—;204

Xander Schauffele;70-67-67;—;204

Webb Simpson;68-68-68;—;204

Pat Perez;67-67-70;—;204

Thomas Pieters;67-66-71;—;204

Brandon Stone;66-68-70;—;204

Eddie Pepperell;72-66-67;—;205

Ian Poulter;67-70-68;—;205

Matt Wallace;71-66-68;—;205

Emiliano Grillo;69-67-69;—;205

Justin Rose;67-69-69;—;205

Patrick Cantlay;68-67-70;—;205

Dustin Johnson;67-66-72;—;205

Chris Kirk;68-70-68;—;206

Ryan Fox;68-70-68;—;206

Branden Grace;68-70-68;—;206

Billy Horschel;68-69-69;—;206

Chez Reavie;71-68-67;—;206

Jordan Spieth;71-66-69;—;206

Jason Kokrak;68-67-71;—;206

Seungsu Han;74-66-66;—;206

Andrew Landry;73-65-69;—;207

Rafa Cabrera Bello;70-68-69;—;207

Tyrrell Hatton;71-67-69;—;207

Kevin Na;70-69-68;—;207

Ryan Moore;69-70-68;—;207

Zach Johnson;66-70-71;—;207

Ben Kern;71-69-67;—;207

Martin Kaymer;71-69-67;—;207

Dylan Frittelli;73-67-67;—;207

Mike Lorenzo-Vera;73-65-70;—;208

Rory McIlroy;70-67-71;—;208

Tommy Fleetwood;69-70-69;—;208

Satoshi Kodaira;71-68-69;—;208

Yuta Ikeda;68-69-71;—;208

Keegan Bradley;69-68-71;—;208

Brice Garnett;71-68-69;—;208

Russell Knox;71-68-69;—;208

Austin Cook;67-72-69;—;208

Brandt Snedeker;72-67-69;—;208

Jimmy Walker;69-70-69;—;208

Ted Potter, Jr.;74-66-68;—;208

Web.com

Ellie Mae Classic

At TPC Stonebrae

Hayward, Calif.

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,024; Par: 70

Trevor Cone;64-63-66;—;193

Sebastian Cappelen;64-66-64;—;194

Samuel Del Val;63-64-67;—;194

Josh Teater;64-62-68;—;194

Adam Long;63-66-66;—;195

Alex Prugh;64-60-72;—;196

Max Homa;68-65-64;—;197

Rico Hoey;65-67-65;—;197

Seth Fair;68-64-65;—;197

Seth Reeves;63-67-67;—;197

Andrew Novak;67-63-67;—;197

Brian Richey;67-68-63;—;198

Billy Kennerly;67-66-66;—;199

Conner Godsey;65-67-67;—;199

Joseph Bramlett;67-65-67;—;199

U.S. Women's Amateur

At The Golf Club of Tennessee

Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Yardage: 6,386; Par: 71

SEMIFINALS

Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas, def. Kaylee Benton, Litchfield Park, Ariz., 19 holes.

Jiwon Jeon, South Korea, def. Lauren Stephenson, Lexington, S.C., 23 holes.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments