PGA Tour
BMW Championship
Medinah Country Club (No. 3)
Medinah, Illinois
Yardage: 7,613: Par 72
Justin Thomas;65-69-61;—;195
Tony Finau;67-66-68;—;201
Patrick Cantlay;66-67-68;—;201
Rory Sabbatini;67-68-67;—;202
Jon Rahm;68-69-66;—;203
Brandt Snedeker;66-71-67;—;204
Corey Conners;69-66-69;—;204
Lucas Glover;66-69-69;—;204
Rickie Fowler;67-70-68;—;205
Kevin Kisner;68-68-69;—;205
Xander Schauffele;67-68-70;—;205
Hideki Matsuyama;69-63-73;—;205
Joel Dahmen;66-71-69;—;206
Rory McIlroy;69-67-70;—;206
Kevin Tway;69-67-70;—;206
Tommy Fleetwood;70-66-70;—;206
Adam Hadwin;67-68-71;—;206
Gary Woodland;70-73-64;—;207
Wyndham Clark;69-73-65;—;207
Paul Casey;70-70-67;—;207
Patrick Reed;68-71-68;—;207
Louis Oosthuizen;70-69-68;—;207
Adam Scott;67-71-69;—;207
J.T. Poston;68-74-66;—;208
Sungjae Im;70-72-66;—;208
Joaquin Niemann;74-65-69;—;208
C.T. Pan;71-67-70;—;208
Jason Kokrak;65-73-70;—;208
Max Homa;70-67-71;—;208
Si Woo Kim;70-67-71;—;208
Webb Simpson;70-72-67;—;209
Tiger Woods;71-71-67;—;209
Abraham Ancer;68-72-69;—;209
Ryan Moore;71-69-69;—;209
Chez Reavie;67-68-74;—;209
Also
Jordan Spieth;70-71-70;—;211
Brooks Koepka;68-71-72;—;211
Phil Mickelson;70-73-69;—;212
Dustin Johnson;70-72-72;—;214
Champions Tour
Dick's Sporting Goods
At En Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
(Suspended due to inclement weather)
Leaders at suspension
Doug Barron;-10
Scott McCarron;-9
Scott Parel;-9
David McKenzie;-9
Marco Dawson;-9
Jay Haas;-8
Duffy Waldorf;-8
Billy Andrade;-8
Miguel Angel Jimenez;-8
Paul Broadhurst;-7
Tim Petrovic;-7
Paul Goydos;-7
Woody Austin;-7
Retief Goosen;-6
Colin Montgomerie;-6
Fred Couples;-6
Bernhard Langer;-6
Steve Flesch;-6
Chris DiMarco;-6
Tommy Tolles;-6
Joe Durant;-5
Tom Pernice Jr.;-5
Davis Love III;-5
Kevin Sutherland;-5
Dudley Hart;-4
Tom Gillis;-4
Stephen Leaney;-4
Tom Lehman;-4
Kent Jones;-4
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital
At OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course)
Columbus, Ohio
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;70-69-65;—;204
Brandon Hagy;68-67-69;—;204
Ben Martin;67-70-68;—;205
Scottie Scheffler;70-68-67;—;205
Scott Harrington;70-67-68;—;205
Jamie Arnold;71-69-66;—;206
Anirban Lahiri;67-71-68;—;206
Beau Hossler;69-69-68;—;206
Ben Taylor;68-69-69;—;206
Viktor Hovland;64-73-69;—;206
Richy Werenski;71-71-65;—;207
Kevin Dougherty;68-66-73;—;207
Brendon Todd;72-64-71;—;207
Vincent Whaley;72-69-67;—;208
Seth Reeves;69-70-69;—;208
Justin Harding;69-70-69;—;208
Doug Ghim;65-73-70;—;208
T.J. Vogel;69-74-66;—;209
Davis Riley;74-67-68;—;209
Tom Hoge;73-68-68;—;209
Johnson Wagner;71-69-69;—;209
Lanto Griffin;74-65-70;—;209
Cameron Percy;64-74-71;—;209
Curtis Luck;72-67-70;—;209
Robert Streb;67-71-71;—;209
Bronson Burgoon;68-70-71;—;209
Kramer Hickok;70-68-71;—;209
U.S. Amateur
At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)
Pinehurst, N.C.
Yardage: 7,414; Par: 70
Semfinals
Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., 3 and 1
John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, 3 and 2
