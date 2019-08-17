Clip art golf

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

Medinah Country Club (No. 3)

Medinah, Illinois

Yardage: 7,613: Par 72

Justin Thomas;65-69-61;—;195

Tony Finau;67-66-68;—;201

Patrick Cantlay;66-67-68;—;201

Rory Sabbatini;67-68-67;—;202

Jon Rahm;68-69-66;—;203

Brandt Snedeker;66-71-67;—;204

Corey Conners;69-66-69;—;204

Lucas Glover;66-69-69;—;204

Rickie Fowler;67-70-68;—;205

Kevin Kisner;68-68-69;—;205

Xander Schauffele;67-68-70;—;205

Hideki Matsuyama;69-63-73;—;205

Joel Dahmen;66-71-69;—;206

Rory McIlroy;69-67-70;—;206

Kevin Tway;69-67-70;—;206

Tommy Fleetwood;70-66-70;—;206

Adam Hadwin;67-68-71;—;206

Gary Woodland;70-73-64;—;207

Wyndham Clark;69-73-65;—;207

Paul Casey;70-70-67;—;207

Patrick Reed;68-71-68;—;207

Louis Oosthuizen;70-69-68;—;207

Adam Scott;67-71-69;—;207

J.T. Poston;68-74-66;—;208

Sungjae Im;70-72-66;—;208

Joaquin Niemann;74-65-69;—;208

C.T. Pan;71-67-70;—;208

Jason Kokrak;65-73-70;—;208

Max Homa;70-67-71;—;208

Si Woo Kim;70-67-71;—;208

Webb Simpson;70-72-67;—;209

Tiger Woods;71-71-67;—;209

Abraham Ancer;68-72-69;—;209

Ryan Moore;71-69-69;—;209

Chez Reavie;67-68-74;—;209

Also

Jordan Spieth;70-71-70;—;211

Brooks Koepka;68-71-72;—;211

Phil Mickelson;70-73-69;—;212

Dustin Johnson;70-72-72;—;214

Champions Tour

Dick's Sporting Goods

At En Joie GC

Endicott, N.Y.

Purse: $2.05 million

Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)

(Suspended due to inclement weather)

Leaders at suspension

Doug Barron;-10

Scott McCarron;-9

Scott Parel;-9

David McKenzie;-9

Marco Dawson;-9

Jay Haas;-8

Duffy Waldorf;-8

Billy Andrade;-8

Miguel Angel Jimenez;-8

Paul Broadhurst;-7

Tim Petrovic;-7

Paul Goydos;-7

Woody Austin;-7

Retief Goosen;-6

Colin Montgomerie;-6

Fred Couples;-6

Bernhard Langer;-6

Steve Flesch;-6

Chris DiMarco;-6

Tommy Tolles;-6

Joe Durant;-5

Tom Pernice Jr.;-5

Davis Love III;-5

Kevin Sutherland;-5

Dudley Hart;-4

Tom Gillis;-4

Stephen Leaney;-4

Tom Lehman;-4

Kent Jones;-4

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children's Hospital

At OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course)

Columbus, Ohio

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 7,444; Par: 71

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;70-69-65;—;204

Brandon Hagy;68-67-69;—;204

Ben Martin;67-70-68;—;205

Scottie Scheffler;70-68-67;—;205

Scott Harrington;70-67-68;—;205

Jamie Arnold;71-69-66;—;206

Anirban Lahiri;67-71-68;—;206

Beau Hossler;69-69-68;—;206

Ben Taylor;68-69-69;—;206

Viktor Hovland;64-73-69;—;206

Richy Werenski;71-71-65;—;207

Kevin Dougherty;68-66-73;—;207

Brendon Todd;72-64-71;—;207

Vincent Whaley;72-69-67;—;208

Seth Reeves;69-70-69;—;208

Justin Harding;69-70-69;—;208

Doug Ghim;65-73-70;—;208

T.J. Vogel;69-74-66;—;209

Davis Riley;74-67-68;—;209

Tom Hoge;73-68-68;—;209

Johnson Wagner;71-69-69;—;209

Lanto Griffin;74-65-70;—;209

Cameron Percy;64-74-71;—;209

Curtis Luck;72-67-70;—;209

Robert Streb;67-71-71;—;209

Bronson Burgoon;68-70-71;—;209

Kramer Hickok;70-68-71;—;209

U.S. Amateur

At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)

Pinehurst, N.C.

Yardage: 7,414; Par: 70

Semfinals

Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., 3 and 1

John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, 3 and 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments