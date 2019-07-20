Clip art golf

British Open

At Royal Portrush Golf Club

Portrush, Northern Ireland

Purse: $10.75 million

Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71

Shane Lowry;67-67-63;—;197

Tommy Fleetwood;68-67-66;—;201

J.B. Holmes;66-68-69;—;203

Brooks Koepka;68-69-67;—;204

Justin Rose;69-67-68;—;204

Rickie Fowler;70-69-66;—;205

Lee Westwood;68-67-70;—;205

Danny Willett;74-67-65;—;206

Jon Rahm;68-70-68;—;206

Tony Finau;68-70-68;—;206

Jordan Spieth;70-67-69;—;206

Henrik Stenson;70-69-68;—;207

Alex Noren;68-71-68;—;207

Matt Kuchar;70-68-69;—;207

Dylan Frittelli;68-69-70;—;207

Andrew Putnam;70-67-70;—;207

Cameron Smith;70-66-71;—;207

Xander Schauffele;74-65-69;—;208

Russell Knox;70-71-68;—;209

Sanghyun Park;69-72-68;—;209

Justin Thomas;71-70-68;—;209

Patrick Reed;71-67-71;—;209

Matthew Fitzpatrick;71-69-70;—;210

Byeong Hun An;73-67-70;—;210

Webb Simpson;68-71-71;—;210

Tyrrell Hatton;68-71-71;—;210

Erik van Rooyen;70-68-72;—;210

Justin Harding;71-65-74;—;210

Graeme McDowell;73-70-68;—;211

Tom Lewis;75-68-68;—;211

Kevin Kisner;70-71-70;—;211

Romain Langasque;69-72-70;—;211

Robert MacIntyre;68-72-71;—;211

Rory Sabbatini;70-70-71;—;211

Dustin Johnson;72-67-72;—;211

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship

At Keene Trace Golf Club

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,328; Par 72

Jim Herman;65-65-62;—;192

Kelly Kraft;65-67-61;—;193

Austin Cook;67-66-63;—;196

Bill Haas;65-66-65;—;196

Sepp Straka;68-68-63;—;199

Josh Teater;65-70-64;—;199

Sebastian Munoz;65-68-66;—;199

Dominic Bozzelli;67-68-65;—;200

D.J. Trahan;65-67-69;—;201

Tom Lovelady;69-65-68;—;202

Billy Hurley III;68-67-67;—;202

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;68-65-69;—;202

Kramer Hickok;65-67-70;—;202

Stephan Jaeger;68-70-65;—;203

Kyle Jones;67-71-65;—;203

Ryan Blaum;68-70-65;—;203

Ben Silverman;70-68-65;—;203

Alex Prugh;68-69-66;—;203

Anders Albertson;66-70-67;—;203

Denny McCarthy;67-69-67;—;203

Matt Jones;66-70-67;—;203

Case Cochran;71-64-68;—;203

Shawn Stefani;69-70-65;—;204

Brice Garnett;69-67-68;—;204

Tom Hoge;67-69-68;—;204

J.T. Poston;62-73-69;—;204

Nick Taylor;63-72-69;—;204

Zack Sucher;70-65-69;—;204

Cody Gribble;68-66-70;—;204

Martin Laird;68-66-70;—;204

LPGA Tour

Great Lakes Bay Inv.

At Midland Country Club

Midland, Mich.

Purse: $2 million (winners earned $482,538)

Yardage: 6,256; Par: 70

Suwannapura/Clanton;67-64-63-59;—;253

Lee, MJ/Ko, JY;67-66-68-58;—;259

Jutanugarn, A. & M.;70-65-64-61;—;260

Shin/Choi, N.Y.;68-64-67-61;—;260

Henderson/Sharp;;65-66-69-61;—;261

Khang/Park, A.;72-62-67-61;—;262

Tamulis/Kaufman;69-62-70-61;—;262

Ko, L./Chun, I.G.;69-63-68-62;—;262

Kim, H.J./Ji;68-64-68-62;—;262

Creamer/Pressel;66-64-69-63;—;262

Meadow/Molinaro;69-61-71-62;—;263

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank

At The Club at Indian Creek

Omaha, Neb.

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,581; Par 71 (36-35)

Kristoffer Ventura;67-64-67;—;198

Lanto Griffin;67-68-64;—;199

Tyson Alexander;66-66-70;—;202

Byron Meth;64-70-69;—;203

John Oda;69-65-69;—;203

Chad Ramey;66-67-70;—;203

Andres Gonzales;67-67-69;—;203

Jamie Arnold;68-69-68;—;205

Andy Zhang;73-69-65;—;207

MJ Daffue;67-72-68;—;207

Ethan Tracy;70-68-69;—;207

Denzel Ieremia;69-69-69;—;207

Zach Wright;73-64-70;—;207

Edward Loar;67-70-70;—;207

Joseph Bramlett;69-67-71;—;207

Brett Coletta;70-65-72;—;207

Holes-in-one

At Pheasant Ridge

DON WOOD of Cedar Falls aced the 162-yard No. 5 hole at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Wednesday. Dave Schrad, Pete Otte and Dick Broadie witnessed the shot.

GRIFFIN PARKER of Urbandale carded a hole-in-one Thursday on the 193-yard Nio. 16 hole at Pheasant Ridge using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Ben Bermel and Jack Starr.

