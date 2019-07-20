British Open
At Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland
Purse: $10.75 million
Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
Shane Lowry;67-67-63;—;197
Tommy Fleetwood;68-67-66;—;201
J.B. Holmes;66-68-69;—;203
Brooks Koepka;68-69-67;—;204
Justin Rose;69-67-68;—;204
Rickie Fowler;70-69-66;—;205
Lee Westwood;68-67-70;—;205
Danny Willett;74-67-65;—;206
Jon Rahm;68-70-68;—;206
Tony Finau;68-70-68;—;206
Jordan Spieth;70-67-69;—;206
Henrik Stenson;70-69-68;—;207
Alex Noren;68-71-68;—;207
Matt Kuchar;70-68-69;—;207
Dylan Frittelli;68-69-70;—;207
Andrew Putnam;70-67-70;—;207
Cameron Smith;70-66-71;—;207
Xander Schauffele;74-65-69;—;208
Russell Knox;70-71-68;—;209
Sanghyun Park;69-72-68;—;209
Justin Thomas;71-70-68;—;209
Patrick Reed;71-67-71;—;209
Matthew Fitzpatrick;71-69-70;—;210
Byeong Hun An;73-67-70;—;210
Webb Simpson;68-71-71;—;210
Tyrrell Hatton;68-71-71;—;210
Erik van Rooyen;70-68-72;—;210
Justin Harding;71-65-74;—;210
Graeme McDowell;73-70-68;—;211
Tom Lewis;75-68-68;—;211
Kevin Kisner;70-71-70;—;211
Romain Langasque;69-72-70;—;211
Robert MacIntyre;68-72-71;—;211
Rory Sabbatini;70-70-71;—;211
Dustin Johnson;72-67-72;—;211
PGA Tour
Barbasol Championship
At Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,328; Par 72
Jim Herman;65-65-62;—;192
Kelly Kraft;65-67-61;—;193
Austin Cook;67-66-63;—;196
Bill Haas;65-66-65;—;196
Sepp Straka;68-68-63;—;199
Josh Teater;65-70-64;—;199
Sebastian Munoz;65-68-66;—;199
Dominic Bozzelli;67-68-65;—;200
D.J. Trahan;65-67-69;—;201
Tom Lovelady;69-65-68;—;202
Billy Hurley III;68-67-67;—;202
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;68-65-69;—;202
Kramer Hickok;65-67-70;—;202
Stephan Jaeger;68-70-65;—;203
Kyle Jones;67-71-65;—;203
Ryan Blaum;68-70-65;—;203
Ben Silverman;70-68-65;—;203
Alex Prugh;68-69-66;—;203
Anders Albertson;66-70-67;—;203
Denny McCarthy;67-69-67;—;203
Matt Jones;66-70-67;—;203
Case Cochran;71-64-68;—;203
Shawn Stefani;69-70-65;—;204
Brice Garnett;69-67-68;—;204
Tom Hoge;67-69-68;—;204
J.T. Poston;62-73-69;—;204
Nick Taylor;63-72-69;—;204
Zack Sucher;70-65-69;—;204
Cody Gribble;68-66-70;—;204
Martin Laird;68-66-70;—;204
LPGA Tour
Great Lakes Bay Inv.
At Midland Country Club
Midland, Mich.
Purse: $2 million (winners earned $482,538)
Yardage: 6,256; Par: 70
Suwannapura/Clanton;67-64-63-59;—;253
Lee, MJ/Ko, JY;67-66-68-58;—;259
Jutanugarn, A. & M.;70-65-64-61;—;260
Shin/Choi, N.Y.;68-64-67-61;—;260
Henderson/Sharp;;65-66-69-61;—;261
Khang/Park, A.;72-62-67-61;—;262
Tamulis/Kaufman;69-62-70-61;—;262
Ko, L./Chun, I.G.;69-63-68-62;—;262
Kim, H.J./Ji;68-64-68-62;—;262
Creamer/Pressel;66-64-69-63;—;262
Meadow/Molinaro;69-61-71-62;—;263
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank
At The Club at Indian Creek
Omaha, Neb.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,581; Par 71 (36-35)
Kristoffer Ventura;67-64-67;—;198
Lanto Griffin;67-68-64;—;199
Tyson Alexander;66-66-70;—;202
Byron Meth;64-70-69;—;203
John Oda;69-65-69;—;203
Chad Ramey;66-67-70;—;203
Andres Gonzales;67-67-69;—;203
Jamie Arnold;68-69-68;—;205
Andy Zhang;73-69-65;—;207
MJ Daffue;67-72-68;—;207
Ethan Tracy;70-68-69;—;207
Denzel Ieremia;69-69-69;—;207
Zach Wright;73-64-70;—;207
Edward Loar;67-70-70;—;207
Joseph Bramlett;69-67-71;—;207
Brett Coletta;70-65-72;—;207
Holes-in-one
At Pheasant Ridge
DON WOOD of Cedar Falls aced the 162-yard No. 5 hole at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Wednesday. Dave Schrad, Pete Otte and Dick Broadie witnessed the shot.
GRIFFIN PARKER of Urbandale carded a hole-in-one Thursday on the 193-yard Nio. 16 hole at Pheasant Ridge using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Ben Bermel and Jack Starr.
