Clip art golf

Champions Tour

Shaw Charity Classic

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.35 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70

Steve Flesch;62-68;—;130

Tom Gillis;67-64;—;131

Wes Short, Jr.;64-67;—;131

Tom Byrum;63-69;—;132

Corey Pavin;66-67;—;133

Gibby Gilbert III;70-63;—;133

Ken Duke;65-68;—;133

Scott McCarron;64-69;—;133

Tim Petrovic;64-69;—;133

Billy Andrade;64-69;—;133

Michael Bradley;61-72;—;133

Bernhard Langer;68-66;—;134

Doug Garwood;66-68;—;134

Mark Brooks;64-70;—;134

Retief Goosen;64-70;—;134

Woody Austin;68-67;—;135

Rocco Mediate;68-67;—;135

Joe Durant;67-68;—;135

Frank Lickliter II;70-65;—;135

Scott Parel;70-65;—;135

Dan Forsman;64-71;—;135

Lee Janzen;69-67;—;136

Chris DiMarco;68-68;—;136

Paul Goydos;69-67;—;136

Bart Bryant;67-69;—;136

Mark O'Meara;67-69;—;136

Ken Tanigawa;66-70;—;136

Kirk Triplett;71-65;—;136

David Morland IV;64-72;—;136

Shaun Micheel;65-71;—;136

Jay Haas;68-69;—;137

David McKenzie;68-69;—;137

Vijay Singh;68-69;—;137

Tom Pernice Jr.;69-68;—;137

Jesper Parnevik;69-68;—;137

Jeff Maggert;67-70;—;137

Michael Campbell;66-71;—;137

Darren Clarke;71-66;—;137

John Huston;66-71;—;137

Jeff Sluman;68-70;—;138

Colin Montgomerie;67-71;—;138

Stephen Ames;67-71;—;138

Doug Barron;66-72;—;138

Mike Goodes;67-71;—;138

Davis Love III;65-73;—;138

Paul Broadhurst;71-67;—;138

European Masters

At Crans-sur-Sierre GC

Crans Montana, Switzerland

Purse: $2.77 million

Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70

Andres Romero;69-61-66;—;196

Wade Ormsby;66-64-67;—;197

Gavin Green;65-64-69;—;198

Tommy Fleetwood;65-65-68;—;198

Rory McIlroy;67-63-69;—;199

Lorenzo Gagli;64-68-67;—;199

Christian Bezuidenhout;67-67-65;—;199

Kalle Samooja;66-71-62;—;199

Matthias Schwab;63-67-70;—;200

Sergio Garcia;66-68-66;—;200

Renato Paratore;67-66-67;—;200

Sebastian Soderberg;64-70-66;—;200

Korn Ferry Tour

United Leasing & Finance

At Victoria National GC

Newburgh, Ind.

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 7,242; Par 72

Chris Baker;63-69;—;132

Lanto Griffin;69-65;—;134

Tom Lewis;68-66;—;134

Joseph Bramlett;64-71;—;135

Kramer Hickok;69-66;—;135

Scottie Scheffler;71-65;—;136

Henrik Norlander;68-69;—;137

George Cunningham;68-69;—;137

Julian Etulain;66-71;—;137

Hole-in-one

MARK MCGARVEY of Independence carded a hole-in-one at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Friday. The shot was witnessed by Shannon Hall and Matt Hall.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments