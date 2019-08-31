Champions Tour
Shaw Charity Classic
At Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70
Steve Flesch;62-68;—;130
Tom Gillis;67-64;—;131
Wes Short, Jr.;64-67;—;131
Tom Byrum;63-69;—;132
Corey Pavin;66-67;—;133
Gibby Gilbert III;70-63;—;133
Ken Duke;65-68;—;133
Scott McCarron;64-69;—;133
Tim Petrovic;64-69;—;133
Billy Andrade;64-69;—;133
Michael Bradley;61-72;—;133
Bernhard Langer;68-66;—;134
Doug Garwood;66-68;—;134
Mark Brooks;64-70;—;134
Retief Goosen;64-70;—;134
Woody Austin;68-67;—;135
Rocco Mediate;68-67;—;135
Joe Durant;67-68;—;135
Frank Lickliter II;70-65;—;135
Scott Parel;70-65;—;135
Dan Forsman;64-71;—;135
Lee Janzen;69-67;—;136
Chris DiMarco;68-68;—;136
Paul Goydos;69-67;—;136
Bart Bryant;67-69;—;136
Mark O'Meara;67-69;—;136
Ken Tanigawa;66-70;—;136
Kirk Triplett;71-65;—;136
David Morland IV;64-72;—;136
Shaun Micheel;65-71;—;136
Jay Haas;68-69;—;137
David McKenzie;68-69;—;137
Vijay Singh;68-69;—;137
Tom Pernice Jr.;69-68;—;137
Jesper Parnevik;69-68;—;137
Jeff Maggert;67-70;—;137
Michael Campbell;66-71;—;137
Darren Clarke;71-66;—;137
John Huston;66-71;—;137
Jeff Sluman;68-70;—;138
Colin Montgomerie;67-71;—;138
Stephen Ames;67-71;—;138
Doug Barron;66-72;—;138
Mike Goodes;67-71;—;138
Davis Love III;65-73;—;138
Paul Broadhurst;71-67;—;138
European Masters
At Crans-sur-Sierre GC
Crans Montana, Switzerland
Purse: $2.77 million
Yardage: 6,848; Par: 70
Andres Romero;69-61-66;—;196
Wade Ormsby;66-64-67;—;197
Gavin Green;65-64-69;—;198
Tommy Fleetwood;65-65-68;—;198
Rory McIlroy;67-63-69;—;199
Lorenzo Gagli;64-68-67;—;199
Christian Bezuidenhout;67-67-65;—;199
Kalle Samooja;66-71-62;—;199
Matthias Schwab;63-67-70;—;200
Sergio Garcia;66-68-66;—;200
Renato Paratore;67-66-67;—;200
Sebastian Soderberg;64-70-66;—;200
Korn Ferry Tour
United Leasing & Finance
At Victoria National GC
Newburgh, Ind.
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,242; Par 72
Chris Baker;63-69;—;132
Lanto Griffin;69-65;—;134
Tom Lewis;68-66;—;134
Joseph Bramlett;64-71;—;135
Kramer Hickok;69-66;—;135
Scottie Scheffler;71-65;—;136
Henrik Norlander;68-69;—;137
George Cunningham;68-69;—;137
Julian Etulain;66-71;—;137
Hole-in-one
MARK MCGARVEY of Independence carded a hole-in-one at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Friday. The shot was witnessed by Shannon Hall and Matt Hall.
