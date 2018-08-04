Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WGC

Bridgestone Invitational

At Firestone CC (South)

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $10 million

Yardage: 7,400; Par 70

Justin Thomas;65-64-67;—;196

Rory McIlroy;65-67-67;—;199

Ian Poulter;62-67-70;—;199

Jason Day;65-66-69;—;200

Marc Leishman;65-69-67;—;201

Kyle Stanley;63-68-70;—;201

Rickie Fowler;63-74-65;—;202

Jon Rahm;64-70-68;—;202

Louis Oosthuizen;68-66-69;—;203

Tommy Fleetwood;66-63-74;—;203

Patrick Cantlay;64-72-68;—;204

Brooks Koepka;66-70-68;—;204

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-67-69;—;204

Anirban Lahiri;65-70-69;—;204

Luke List;65-68-71;—;204

Si Woo Kim;64-68-72;—;204

Aaron Wise;67-71-67;—;205

Matt Kuchar;68-70-67;—;205

Webb Simpson;69-65-71;—;205

Tony Finau;68-66-71;—;205

HaoTong Li;66-67-72;—;205

Dustin Johnson;69-71-66;—;206

Sergio Garcia;70-69-67;—;206

Zach Johnson;69-70-67;—;206

Thorbjorn Olesen;71-67-68;—;206

Patrick Reed;66-70-70;—;206

Ross Fisher;67-68-71;—;206

Bubba Watson;71-69-67;—;207

Gary Woodland;67-71-69;—;207

Kevin Na;65-72-70;—;207

Phil Mickelson;66-69-72;—;207

Tyrrell Hatton;68-67-72;—;207

Tiger Woods;66-68-73;—;207

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship

At Montreux Golf & Country Club

Reno, Nev.

Purse: $3.4 million

Yardage: 7,472; Par 72

Note: Tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse.

Andrew Putnam;6;17;15;—;38

Sam Saunders;10;13;12;—;35

Chad Campbell;6;4;22;—;32

Shane Lowry;10;12;8;—;30

John Oda;7;9;13;—;29

J.J. Spaun;7;12;10;—;29

Chris Stroud;7;6;13;—;26

Michael Thompson;10;3;13;—;26

Martin Laird;9;8;9;—;26

Aaron Baddeley;14;12;0;—;26

Ollie Schniederjans;17;8;1;—;26

Derek Fathauer;6;14;5;—;25

Zac Blair;0;12;12;—;24

Scott Stallings;9;9;6;—;24

Matt Jones;10;10;4;—;24

Tom Hoge;5;8;10;—;23

Stuart Appleby;3;10;10;—;23

Ethan Tracy;9;6;8;—;23

Alex Cejka;10;6;7;—;23

Dylan Meyer;10;2;10;—;22

Ben Silverman;11;8;3;—;22

Champions Tour

3M Championship

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72

Kenny Perry;66-60;—;126

Glen Day;66-65;—;131

Tom Gillis;67-67;—;134

Lee Janzen;66-68;—;134

Jerry Smith;64-70;—;134

Tim Petrovic;70-65;—;135

Tom Lehman;69-66;—;135

Jay Haas;67-68;—;135

Wes Short, Jr.;67-68;—;135

Joe Durant;71-65;—;136

Rocco Mediate;68-68;—;136

Scott Parel;67-69;—;136

Mark Walker;70-67;—;137

Kent Jones;70-67;—;137

Tom Byrum;70-67;—;137

Bob Estes;72-65;—;137

Kirk Triplett;69-68;—;137

Bart Bryant;68-69;—;137

Kevin Sutherland;67-70;—;137

Michael Bradley;71-67;—;138

John Riegger;72-66;—;138

Gene Sauers;72-66;—;138

Woody Austin;72-66;—;138

Tommy Tolles;68-70;—;138

LPGA Tour

Women's British Open

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse: $3.25 million

Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72

Pornanong Phatlum;67-67-69;—;203

Georgia Hall;67-68-69;—;204

So Yeon Ryu;69-69-67;—;205

Sung Hyun Park;67-70-69;—;206

Mamiko Higa;66-69-71;—;206

Minjee Lee;65-70-71;—;206

Brooke M. Henderson;69-70-69;—;208

Mina Harigae;68-71-69;—;208

Phoebe Yao;71-71-67;—;209

Yu Liu;69-72-68;—;209

Lydia Ko;68-71-70;—;209

Teresa Lu;67-69-73;—;209

Thidapa Suwannapura;72-71-67;—;210

Carlota Ciganda;69-73-68;—;210

Ariya Jutanugarn;71-70-69;—;210

Brittany Altomare;70-70-70;—;210

Shanshan Feng;71-71-69;—;211

Jessica Korda;71-70-70;—;211

Pernilla Lindberg;71-68-72;—;211

Cristie Kerr;72-72-68;—;212

Web.com Tour

KC Golf Classic

At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate

Overland Park, Kan.

Purse: $675,000

Yardage: 7,237; Par 71

Kyle Jones;63-66-63;—;192

Sepp Straka;64-65-64;—;193

Bo Hoag;66-67-65;—;198

Chris Thompson;67-64-67;—;198

Roger Sloan;69-66-64;—;199

Max Rottluff;67-63-69;—;199

Jose Toledo;69-69-62;—;200

Sebastian Cappelen;68-68-64;—;200

Sam Burns;66-64-70;—;200

Hole-in-one

At Walters Ridge

BUD DIERCKS of Denver carded the first ace in his 50 years of golf Saturday when he holed his tee shot on the 125-yard No. 6 layout at Walters Ridge.

