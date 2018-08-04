WGC
Bridgestone Invitational
At Firestone CC (South)
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $10 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
Justin Thomas;65-64-67;—;196
Rory McIlroy;65-67-67;—;199
Ian Poulter;62-67-70;—;199
Jason Day;65-66-69;—;200
Marc Leishman;65-69-67;—;201
Kyle Stanley;63-68-70;—;201
Rickie Fowler;63-74-65;—;202
Jon Rahm;64-70-68;—;202
Louis Oosthuizen;68-66-69;—;203
Tommy Fleetwood;66-63-74;—;203
Patrick Cantlay;64-72-68;—;204
Brooks Koepka;66-70-68;—;204
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-67-69;—;204
Anirban Lahiri;65-70-69;—;204
Luke List;65-68-71;—;204
Si Woo Kim;64-68-72;—;204
Aaron Wise;67-71-67;—;205
Matt Kuchar;68-70-67;—;205
Webb Simpson;69-65-71;—;205
Tony Finau;68-66-71;—;205
HaoTong Li;66-67-72;—;205
Dustin Johnson;69-71-66;—;206
Sergio Garcia;70-69-67;—;206
Zach Johnson;69-70-67;—;206
Thorbjorn Olesen;71-67-68;—;206
Patrick Reed;66-70-70;—;206
Ross Fisher;67-68-71;—;206
Bubba Watson;71-69-67;—;207
Gary Woodland;67-71-69;—;207
Kevin Na;65-72-70;—;207
Phil Mickelson;66-69-72;—;207
Tyrrell Hatton;68-67-72;—;207
Tiger Woods;66-68-73;—;207
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
At Montreux Golf & Country Club
Reno, Nev.
Purse: $3.4 million
Yardage: 7,472; Par 72
Note: Tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse.
Andrew Putnam;6;17;15;—;38
Sam Saunders;10;13;12;—;35
Chad Campbell;6;4;22;—;32
Shane Lowry;10;12;8;—;30
John Oda;7;9;13;—;29
J.J. Spaun;7;12;10;—;29
Chris Stroud;7;6;13;—;26
Michael Thompson;10;3;13;—;26
Martin Laird;9;8;9;—;26
Aaron Baddeley;14;12;0;—;26
Ollie Schniederjans;17;8;1;—;26
Derek Fathauer;6;14;5;—;25
Zac Blair;0;12;12;—;24
Scott Stallings;9;9;6;—;24
Matt Jones;10;10;4;—;24
Tom Hoge;5;8;10;—;23
Stuart Appleby;3;10;10;—;23
Ethan Tracy;9;6;8;—;23
Alex Cejka;10;6;7;—;23
Dylan Meyer;10;2;10;—;22
Ben Silverman;11;8;3;—;22
Champions Tour
3M Championship
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72
Kenny Perry;66-60;—;126
Glen Day;66-65;—;131
Tom Gillis;67-67;—;134
Lee Janzen;66-68;—;134
Jerry Smith;64-70;—;134
Tim Petrovic;70-65;—;135
Tom Lehman;69-66;—;135
Jay Haas;67-68;—;135
Wes Short, Jr.;67-68;—;135
Joe Durant;71-65;—;136
Rocco Mediate;68-68;—;136
Scott Parel;67-69;—;136
Mark Walker;70-67;—;137
Kent Jones;70-67;—;137
Tom Byrum;70-67;—;137
Bob Estes;72-65;—;137
Kirk Triplett;69-68;—;137
Bart Bryant;68-69;—;137
Kevin Sutherland;67-70;—;137
Michael Bradley;71-67;—;138
John Riegger;72-66;—;138
Gene Sauers;72-66;—;138
Woody Austin;72-66;—;138
Tommy Tolles;68-70;—;138
LPGA Tour
Women's British Open
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72
Pornanong Phatlum;67-67-69;—;203
Georgia Hall;67-68-69;—;204
So Yeon Ryu;69-69-67;—;205
Sung Hyun Park;67-70-69;—;206
Mamiko Higa;66-69-71;—;206
Minjee Lee;65-70-71;—;206
Brooke M. Henderson;69-70-69;—;208
Mina Harigae;68-71-69;—;208
Phoebe Yao;71-71-67;—;209
Yu Liu;69-72-68;—;209
Lydia Ko;68-71-70;—;209
Teresa Lu;67-69-73;—;209
Thidapa Suwannapura;72-71-67;—;210
Carlota Ciganda;69-73-68;—;210
Ariya Jutanugarn;71-70-69;—;210
Brittany Altomare;70-70-70;—;210
Shanshan Feng;71-71-69;—;211
Jessica Korda;71-70-70;—;211
Pernilla Lindberg;71-68-72;—;211
Cristie Kerr;72-72-68;—;212
Web.com Tour
KC Golf Classic
At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate
Overland Park, Kan.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,237; Par 71
Kyle Jones;63-66-63;—;192
Sepp Straka;64-65-64;—;193
Bo Hoag;66-67-65;—;198
Chris Thompson;67-64-67;—;198
Roger Sloan;69-66-64;—;199
Max Rottluff;67-63-69;—;199
Jose Toledo;69-69-62;—;200
Sebastian Cappelen;68-68-64;—;200
Sam Burns;66-64-70;—;200
Hole-in-one
At Walters Ridge
BUD DIERCKS of Denver carded the first ace in his 50 years of golf Saturday when he holed his tee shot on the 125-yard No. 6 layout at Walters Ridge.
