PGA
RBC Heritage
At Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71
Dustin Johnson;68-67-68;—;203
Ian Poulter;70-67-67;—;204
Rory Sabbatini;67-69-68;—;204
Shane Lowry;65-68-71;—;204
Patrick Cantlay;67-72-66;—;205
Scott Piercy;67-70-68;—;205
C.T. Pan;71-65-69;—;205
K.J. Choi;70-66-69;—;205
Trey Mullinax;66-68-71;—;205
Emiliano Grillo;68-67-70;—;205
Matt Kuchar;69-69-68;—;206
Sam Burns;67-70-69;—;206
J.J. Spaun;70-69-68;—;207
Kevin Streelman;69-69-69;—;207
Chez Reavie;68-71-68;—;207
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-69-70;—;207
Charley Hoffman;68-69-70;—;207
Daniel Berger;66-69-72;—;207
Webb Simpson;69-73-65;—;207
Michael Thompson;68-71-69;—;208
Seamus Power;68-72-68;—;208
Eddie Pepperell;71-69-68;—;208
Peter Malnati;67-72-69;—;208
Alex Noren;67-74-67;—;208
Denny McCarthy;70-68-70;—;208
Troy Merritt;69-67-72;—;208
Boo Weekley;69-70-70;—;209
Tommy Fleetwood;71-68-70;—;209
Luke Donald;70-70-69;—;209
Joel Dahmen;70-68-71;—;209
Jason Kokrak;69-68-72;—;209
Billy Horschel;67-70-72;—;209
J.T. Poston;71-71-67;—;209
Champions Tour
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)
Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138
Rocco Mediate;73-68;—;141
Kent Jones;74-68;—;142
Joe Durant;72-70;—;142
Miguel Angel Jimenez;72-70;—;142
Kirk Triplett;72-70;—;142
Duffy Waldorf;76-67;—;143
Stephen Ames;73-70;—;143
Bob May;69-74;—;143
Stephen Leaney;74-70;—;144
Ken Duke;73-71;—;144
Jeff Sluman;77-67;—;144
Glen Day;73-71;—;144
Jerry Kelly;71-73;—;144
Colin Montgomerie;74-71;—;145
Billy Andrade;76-69;—;145
Willie Wood;73-72;—;145
Vijay Singh;72-73;—;145
Michael Bradley;72-73;—;145
LPGA
Lotte Championship
At Ko Olina GC
Kapolei, Hawaii
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,397; Par 72
Brooke M. Henderson;65-68-69;—;202
Nelly Korda;63-68-71;—;202
Minjee Lee;67-66-70;—;203
Eun-Hee Ji;64-65-74;—;203
Ariya Jutanugarn;67-71-66;—;204
Hyejin Choi;65-71-70;—;206
Azahara Munoz;68-66-73;—;207
Carlota Ciganda;68-73-67;—;208
Pajaree Anannarukarn;68-71-69;—;208
Jin Young Ko;69-69-70;—;208
Danielle Kang;67-73-69;—;209
Stacy Lewis;71-67-71;—;209
Giulia Molinaro;70-68-71;—;209
Maria Torres;70-68-71;—;209
Moriya Jutanugarn;67-67-75;—;209
Jeongeun Lee6;75-67-68;—;210
Lizette Salas;71-70-69;—;210
Brittany Altomare;68-73-69;—;210
Minami Katsu;70-70-70;—;210
Karen Chung;68-70-72;—;210
Trent Jones Championship
At The Senator Course
Prattville, Ala.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,654; Par: 72
Robby Shelton;65-67-72;—;204
Xinjun Zhang;69-71-65;—;205
Lanto Griffin;68-68-69;—;205
Jonathan Randolph;68-70-68;—;206
Austin Smotherman;66-75-67;—;208
Jimmy Stanger;67-71-70;—;208
College men
Blueboy Invite
At Springfield, Ill.
Team standings -- 1. Kirkwood 600, 2. Dubuque 616, 3. Neb. Wesleyan 619, 4. Knox 624, 5. Illinois Central 626, 6. Wheaton 631, 7. Lindenwood-Belleville 637, 8. Wartburg 662, 9. Monmouth 676, 10. Illinois College 684, 11. Lewis & Clark 696.
Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Dawson Peters (Kirk) 76-73 - 149, Ben Epperly (Kirk) 72-77 - 149, Peyton Keefler (Dub) 73-76 - 149, 4. (tie) Will Babcock (Kirk) 79-72 - 151, Jeff Paschal (NW) 76-75 - 151 ... T34. Brandon Russell (Wart) 82-80 - 162, T38. Landen Pace (Wart) 83-80 - 163.
