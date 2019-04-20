Clip art golf

PGA

RBC Heritage

At Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Purse: $6.9 million

Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71

Dustin Johnson;68-67-68;—;203

Ian Poulter;70-67-67;—;204

Rory Sabbatini;67-69-68;—;204

Shane Lowry;65-68-71;—;204

Patrick Cantlay;67-72-66;—;205

Scott Piercy;67-70-68;—;205

C.T. Pan;71-65-69;—;205

K.J. Choi;70-66-69;—;205

Trey Mullinax;66-68-71;—;205

Emiliano Grillo;68-67-70;—;205

Matt Kuchar;69-69-68;—;206

Sam Burns;67-70-69;—;206

J.J. Spaun;70-69-68;—;207

Kevin Streelman;69-69-69;—;207

Chez Reavie;68-71-68;—;207

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-69-70;—;207

Charley Hoffman;68-69-70;—;207

Daniel Berger;66-69-72;—;207

Webb Simpson;69-73-65;—;207

Michael Thompson;68-71-69;—;208

Seamus Power;68-72-68;—;208

Eddie Pepperell;71-69-68;—;208

Peter Malnati;67-72-69;—;208

Alex Noren;67-74-67;—;208

Denny McCarthy;70-68-70;—;208

Troy Merritt;69-67-72;—;208

Boo Weekley;69-70-70;—;209

Tommy Fleetwood;71-68-70;—;209

Luke Donald;70-70-69;—;209

Joel Dahmen;70-68-71;—;209

Jason Kokrak;69-68-72;—;209

Billy Horschel;67-70-72;—;209

J.T. Poston;71-71-67;—;209

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

At TPC Sugarloaf

Duluth, Ga.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72 (36-36)

Scott McCarron;68-70;—;138

Rocco Mediate;73-68;—;141

Kent Jones;74-68;—;142

Joe Durant;72-70;—;142

Miguel Angel Jimenez;72-70;—;142

Kirk Triplett;72-70;—;142

Duffy Waldorf;76-67;—;143

Stephen Ames;73-70;—;143

Bob May;69-74;—;143

Stephen Leaney;74-70;—;144

Ken Duke;73-71;—;144

Jeff Sluman;77-67;—;144

Glen Day;73-71;—;144

Jerry Kelly;71-73;—;144

Colin Montgomerie;74-71;—;145

Billy Andrade;76-69;—;145

Willie Wood;73-72;—;145

Vijay Singh;72-73;—;145

Michael Bradley;72-73;—;145

LPGA

Lotte Championship

At Ko Olina GC

Kapolei, Hawaii

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,397; Par 72

Brooke M. Henderson;65-68-69;—;202

Nelly Korda;63-68-71;—;202

Minjee Lee;67-66-70;—;203

Eun-Hee Ji;64-65-74;—;203

Ariya Jutanugarn;67-71-66;—;204

Hyejin Choi;65-71-70;—;206

Azahara Munoz;68-66-73;—;207

Carlota Ciganda;68-73-67;—;208

Pajaree Anannarukarn;68-71-69;—;208

Jin Young Ko;69-69-70;—;208

Danielle Kang;67-73-69;—;209

Stacy Lewis;71-67-71;—;209

Giulia Molinaro;70-68-71;—;209

Maria Torres;70-68-71;—;209

Moriya Jutanugarn;67-67-75;—;209

Jeongeun Lee6;75-67-68;—;210

Lizette Salas;71-70-69;—;210

Brittany Altomare;68-73-69;—;210

Minami Katsu;70-70-70;—;210

Karen Chung;68-70-72;—;210

Web.com

Trent Jones Championship

At The Senator Course

Prattville, Ala.

Purse: $550,000

Yardage: 7,654; Par: 72

Robby Shelton;65-67-72;—;204

Xinjun Zhang;69-71-65;—;205

Lanto Griffin;68-68-69;—;205

Jonathan Randolph;68-70-68;—;206

Austin Smotherman;66-75-67;—;208

Jimmy Stanger;67-71-70;—;208

College men

Blueboy Invite

At Springfield, Ill.

Team standings -- 1. Kirkwood 600, 2. Dubuque 616, 3. Neb. Wesleyan 619, 4. Knox 624, 5. Illinois Central 626, 6. Wheaton 631, 7. Lindenwood-Belleville 637, 8. Wartburg 662, 9. Monmouth 676, 10. Illinois College 684, 11. Lewis & Clark 696.

Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Dawson Peters (Kirk) 76-73 - 149, Ben Epperly (Kirk) 72-77 - 149, Peyton Keefler (Dub) 73-76 - 149, 4. (tie) Will Babcock (Kirk) 79-72 - 151, Jeff Paschal (NW) 76-75 - 151 ... T34. Brandon Russell (Wart) 82-80 - 162, T38. Landen Pace (Wart) 83-80 - 163.

