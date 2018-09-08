BMW Championship
At Aronimink GC
Newtown Square, Pa.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,267; Par: 70 (35-35)
Justin Rose;66-63-64;—;193
Rory McIlroy;62-69-63;—;194
Xander Schauffele;63-64-67;—;194
Tommy Fleetwood;71-62-62;—;195
Rickie Fowler;65-65-65;—;195
Keegan Bradley;66-64-66;—;196
Francesco Molinari;70-63-64;—;197
Billy Horschel;64-67-66;—;197
Justin Thomas;64-67-66;—;197
Hideki Matsuyama;66-64-67;—;197
Patrick Reed;69-65-64;—;198
Gary Woodland;66-66-66;—;198
Webb Simpson;66-67-65;—;198
Tiger Woods;62-70-66;—;198
Scott Piercy;70-64-65;—;199
Andrew Putnam;67-66-66;—;199
Ted Potter, Jr.;68-64-67;—;199
Tony Finau;68-64-67;—;199
Kevin Na;70-62-67;—;199
Jason Day;67-64-68;—;199
Jon Rahm;66-69-65;—;200
Ryan Armour;65-67-68;—;200
Aaron Wise;65-67-68;—;200
Byeong Hun An;65-67-68;—;200
Alex Noren;64-66-70;—;200
Bubba Watson;71-65-65;—;201
Bryson DeChambeau;67-70-64;—;201
Keith Mitchell;67-67-67;—;201
Jason Kokrak;69-65-67;—;201
Austin Cook;71-67-63;—;201
Adam Hadwin;69-69-63;—;201
Charles Howell III;68-63-70;—;201
Brooks Koepka;69-68-65;—;202
Kyle Stanley;67-70-65;—;202
Henrik Stenson;66-69-67;—;202
Beau Hossler;67-67-68;—;202
Dustin Johnson;70-68-64;—;202
Luke List;70-66-67;—;203
Zach Johnson;68-68-68;—;204
J.J. Spaun;67-68-69;—;204
Brice Garnett;70-67-67;—;204
Andrew Landry;68-70-66;—;204
Jordan Spieth;67-71-66;—;204
College women
Wartburg Fall Invite
TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Carleton 300, 2. Grinnell 307, 3. Wis.-Oshkosh 308, 4. Wis.-Stout 312, 5. Wis.-Whitewater 316. ... 10. Wartburg 337, 11. Luther 340.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. (tie) Kristin Miyagi (Carleton), Ziyi Wang (Carleton) 74, 3. (tie) Hannah Braun (Wis.-Oshkosh), Alexis Chan (Carleton), Abby Euyang (Carleton), Nina Kouchi (Grinnell), Vidushi Sinha (Grinnell) 75. ... T17. Sydney Maule (Luther) 78, T22. Brooke Klostermann (Wartburg) 79.
