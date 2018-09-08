Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BMW Championship

At Aronimink GC

Newtown Square, Pa.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,267; Par: 70 (35-35)

Justin Rose;66-63-64;—;193

Rory McIlroy;62-69-63;—;194

Xander Schauffele;63-64-67;—;194

Tommy Fleetwood;71-62-62;—;195

Rickie Fowler;65-65-65;—;195

Keegan Bradley;66-64-66;—;196

Francesco Molinari;70-63-64;—;197

Billy Horschel;64-67-66;—;197

Justin Thomas;64-67-66;—;197

Hideki Matsuyama;66-64-67;—;197

Patrick Reed;69-65-64;—;198

Gary Woodland;66-66-66;—;198

Webb Simpson;66-67-65;—;198

Tiger Woods;62-70-66;—;198

Scott Piercy;70-64-65;—;199

Andrew Putnam;67-66-66;—;199

Ted Potter, Jr.;68-64-67;—;199

Tony Finau;68-64-67;—;199

Kevin Na;70-62-67;—;199

Jason Day;67-64-68;—;199

Jon Rahm;66-69-65;—;200

Ryan Armour;65-67-68;—;200

Aaron Wise;65-67-68;—;200

Byeong Hun An;65-67-68;—;200

Alex Noren;64-66-70;—;200

Bubba Watson;71-65-65;—;201

Bryson DeChambeau;67-70-64;—;201

Keith Mitchell;67-67-67;—;201

Jason Kokrak;69-65-67;—;201

Austin Cook;71-67-63;—;201

Adam Hadwin;69-69-63;—;201

Charles Howell III;68-63-70;—;201

Brooks Koepka;69-68-65;—;202

Kyle Stanley;67-70-65;—;202

Henrik Stenson;66-69-67;—;202

Beau Hossler;67-67-68;—;202

Dustin Johnson;70-68-64;—;202

Luke List;70-66-67;—;203

Zach Johnson;68-68-68;—;204

J.J. Spaun;67-68-69;—;204

Brice Garnett;70-67-67;—;204

Andrew Landry;68-70-66;—;204

Jordan Spieth;67-71-66;—;204

College women

Wartburg Fall Invite

TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Carleton 300, 2. Grinnell 307, 3. Wis.-Oshkosh 308, 4. Wis.-Stout 312, 5. Wis.-Whitewater 316. ... 10. Wartburg 337, 11. Luther 340.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. (tie) Kristin Miyagi (Carleton), Ziyi Wang (Carleton) 74, 3. (tie) Hannah Braun (Wis.-Oshkosh), Alexis Chan (Carleton), Abby Euyang (Carleton), Nina Kouchi (Grinnell), Vidushi Sinha (Grinnell) 75. ... T17. Sydney Maule (Luther) 78, T22. Brooke Klostermann (Wartburg) 79.

