PGA

Valero Texas Open

At TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks)

San Antonio

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,435; Par: 72

Si Woo Kim;66-66-69;—;201

Corey Conners;69-67-66;—;202

Charley Hoffman;71-68-64;—;203

Scott Brown;71-67-67;—;205

Jhonattan Vegas;67-71-67;—;205

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-69;—;205

Danny Lee;68-72-66;—;206

Adam Schenk;70-66-70;—;206

Matt Kuchar;69-71-67;—;207

Ryan Moore;68-70-69;—;207

Brian Stuard;67-70-70;—;207

Lucas Glover;72-70-66;—;208

Jimmy Walker;70-69-69;—;208

Hank Lebioda;68-70-70;—;208

Jason Kokrak;70-73-65;—;208

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;71-70-68;—;209

Brendan Steele;70-72-67;—;209

Scottie Scheffler;71-68-70;—;209

Peter Malnati;71-68-70;—;209

Rory Sabbatini;69-68-72;—;209

Rickie Fowler;68-68-73;—;209

Harold Varner III;70-66-73;—;209

Jordan Spieth;68-68-73;—;209

LPGA

ANA Inspiration

At Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament Course)

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,763; Par: 72

Jin Young Ko;69-71-68;—;208

In-Kyung Kim;71-65-73;—;209

Mi Hyang Lee;70-73-68;—;211

Danielle Kang;72-69-70;—;211

Alena Sharp;76-70-67;—;213

Jeongeun Lee6;71-71-71;—;213

Katherine Kirk;71-68-74;—;213

Angel Yin;71-74-69;—;214

Stacy Lewis;71-73-70;—;214

Xiyu Lin;70-74-70;—;214

Brooke M. Henderson;71-72-71;—;214

Jessica Korda;70-73-71;—;214

Sung Hyun Park;71-70-73;—;214

Ally McDonald;68-72-74;—;214

Ayako Uehara;75-72-68;—;215

Hyo Joo Kim;69-76-70;—;215

Brittany Lincicome;75-69-71;—;215

Carlota Ciganda;72-72-71;—;215

Mo Martin;71-73-71;—;215

Jenny Shin;72-71-72;—;215

Alison Lee;71-72-72;—;215

Amy Yang;70-72-73;—;215

Charley Hull;72-69-74;—;215

Jing Yan;70-71-74;—;215

Lexi Thompson;69-72-74;—;215

College men

Wartburg Spring Invite

Team standings -- 1. Des Moines Area C.C. 584, 2. Kirkwood C.C. 585, 3. Southwestern C.C. 5896, 4. Iowa Lakes C.C. 598, 5. Wis.-Stout 617. 6. Coe 625, 7. North Iowa Area C.C. 633, 8. Carleton 634, 9. Wartburg 642, 10. Buena Vista 649, 11. St. Norbert 651, 12. Hawkeye C.C. 666, 13. Monmouth 673, 14. Grinnell 692.

Individual leaders -- 1. Reinhardt Saunderson (Southwestern) 73-68 -- 141, 2. (tie) Ben Epperly (Kirk) 69-74 - 143, Cameron Maxwell (Iowa Lakes) 72-71 - 143, Ryan Morrison (Kirk) 70-73 - 143, 5. (tie) Kolby Chup (DMACC) 73-72 - 145, Dylan Ellis (DMACC) 70-75 - 145, Dawson Peters (Kirk) 72-73 - 145, Louis Psihoyos (DMACC) 75-70 - 145.

Others -- T16. Anthony Emmanuel (Upper Iowa) 73-78 - 151, 23. Landen Pace (Wart) 74-79 - 153.

