Presidents Cup

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71

INTERNATIONAL 10, U.S. 8

Foursomes

United States 3, International 1

Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.

QBE Shootout

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Todd/Horschel;59-66;—;125

Watson/Howell III;59-66;—;125

Tway/Sabbatini;58-67;—;125

Varner III/Palmer;55-70;—;125

Poston/Kokrak;57-68;—;125

Poulter/McDowell;61-65;—;126

Reavie/Chappell;60-67;—;127

Putnam/Conners;61-66;—;127

Kisner/Hoffman;58-69;—;127

Wolff/Hovland;65-65;—;130

Kizzire/Harman;62-72;—;134

Thompson/O'Hair;64-74;—;138

