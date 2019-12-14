Presidents Cup
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 10, U.S. 8
Foursomes
United States 3, International 1
Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International, 2 and 1.
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, halved with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, International, 2 and 1.
Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, United States, halved with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An, International.
QBE Shootout
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Todd/Horschel;59-66;—;125
Watson/Howell III;59-66;—;125
Tway/Sabbatini;58-67;—;125
Varner III/Palmer;55-70;—;125
Poston/Kokrak;57-68;—;125
Poulter/McDowell;61-65;—;126
Reavie/Chappell;60-67;—;127
Putnam/Conners;61-66;—;127
Kisner/Hoffman;58-69;—;127
Wolff/Hovland;65-65;—;130
Kizzire/Harman;62-72;—;134
Thompson/O'Hair;64-74;—;138
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.