Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

AAF

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego at San Antonio, late

Atlanta at Orlando, late

GAMES TODAY

Memphis at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments