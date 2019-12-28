NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198
x-Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246
N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353
Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470
South
y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350
Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317
Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377
North
y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272
Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275
Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360
Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397
West
y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;420;287
Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403
Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301
L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337
Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305
N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;417
Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388
South
y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;416;331
Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377
Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428
North
y-Green Bay;12;3;0;.800;353;293
x-Minnesota;10;5;0;.667;388;282
Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279
Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400
West
x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289
x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372
L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;340
Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411
x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Minnesota, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Carolina, noon
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
