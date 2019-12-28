Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198

x-Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246

N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353

Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470

South

y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350

Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317

Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377

North

y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272

Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275

Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360

Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397

West

y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;420;287

Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403

Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301

L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337

Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305

N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;417

Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388

South

y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;416;331

Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377

Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428

North

y-Green Bay;12;3;0;.800;353;293

x-Minnesota;10;5;0;.667;388;282

Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279

Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400

West

x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289

x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372

L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;340

Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon

Chicago at Minnesota, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Carolina, noon

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments