NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;9;4;0;.692;364;293
Miami;7;6;0;.538;278;333
Buffalo;4;9;0;.308;201;320
N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359
South
Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281
Indianapolis;7;6;0;.538;349;300
Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254
Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273
North
Pittsburgh;7;5;1;.577;367;306
Baltimore;7;6;0;.538;321;241
Cleveland;5;7;1;.423;292;332
Cincinnati;5;8;0;.385;307;397
West
x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380
x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298
Denver;6;7;0;.462;290;282
Oakland;3;10;0;.231;244;388
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;8;5;0;.615;276;246
Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295
Washington;6;7;0;.462;249;297
N.Y. Giants;5;8;0;.385;307;331
South
y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283
Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332
Tampa Bay;5;8;0;.385;332;383
Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;316;367
North
Chicago;9;4;0;.692;359;247
Minnesota;6;6;1;.500;282;291
Green Bay;5;7;1;.423;315;307
Detroit;5;8;0;.385;271;319
West
y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313
Seattle;8;5;0;.615;340;266
Arizona;3;10;0;.231;178;327
San Fran.;3;10;0;.231;275;350
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22
Cleveland at Denver, late
GAMES TODAY
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon
Green Bay at Chicago, noon
Detroit at Buffalo, noon
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon
Arizona at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at Cincinnati, noon
Dallas at Indianapolis, noon
Miami at Minnesota, noon
Washington at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
