NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;9;4;0;.692;364;293

Miami;7;6;0;.538;278;333

Buffalo;4;9;0;.308;201;320

N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359

South

Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281

Indianapolis;7;6;0;.538;349;300

Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254

Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273

North

Pittsburgh;7;5;1;.577;367;306

Baltimore;7;6;0;.538;321;241

Cleveland;5;7;1;.423;292;332

Cincinnati;5;8;0;.385;307;397

West

x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380

x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298

Denver;6;7;0;.462;290;282

Oakland;3;10;0;.231;244;388

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;8;5;0;.615;276;246

Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295

Washington;6;7;0;.462;249;297

N.Y. Giants;5;8;0;.385;307;331

South

y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283

Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332

Tampa Bay;5;8;0;.385;332;383

Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;316;367

North

Chicago;9;4;0;.692;359;247

Minnesota;6;6;1;.500;282;291

Green Bay;5;7;1;.423;315;307

Detroit;5;8;0;.385;271;319

West

y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313

Seattle;8;5;0;.615;340;266

Arizona;3;10;0;.231;178;327

San Fran.;3;10;0;.231;275;350

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland at Denver, late

GAMES TODAY

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon

Green Bay at Chicago, noon

Detroit at Buffalo, noon

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon

Arizona at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at Cincinnati, noon

Dallas at Indianapolis, noon

Miami at Minnesota, noon

Washington at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

