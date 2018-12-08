Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL schedule

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;9;3;0;.750;331;259

Miami;6;6;0;.500;244;300

Buffalo;4;8;0;.333;178;293

N.Y. Jets;3;9;0;.250;243;307

South

Houston;9;3;0;.750;302;235

Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254

Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;325;279

Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273

North

Pittsburgh;7;4;1;.625;346;282

Baltimore;7;5;0;.583;297;214

Cincinnati;5;7;0;.417;286;371

Cleveland;4;7;1;.375;266;312

West

Kansas City;10;2;0;.833;444;327

L.A. Chargers;9;3;0;.750;340;249

Denver;6;6;0;.500;276;262

Oakland;2;10;0;.167;220;367

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;7;5;0;.583;247;223

Philadelphia;6;6;0;.500;258;266

Washington;6;6;0;.500;233;257

N.Y. Giants;4;8;0;.333;267;315

South

New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;419;269

Carolina;6;6;0;.500;304;306

Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;318;355

Atlanta;4;8;0;.333;296;333

North

Chicago;8;4;0;.667;344;241

Minnesota;6;5;1;.542;275;270

Green Bay;4;7;1;.375;281;287

Detroit;4;8;0;.333;254;316

West

y-L.A. Rams;11;1;0;.917;419;298

Seattle;7;5;0;.583;319;259

Arizona;3;9;0;.250;175;310

San Francisco;2;10;0;.167;255;336

y-clinched division

GAMES TODAY

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Atlanta at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Houston, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Carolina at Cleveland, noon

New England at Miami, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

