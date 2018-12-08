NFL schedule
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;9;3;0;.750;331;259
Miami;6;6;0;.500;244;300
Buffalo;4;8;0;.333;178;293
N.Y. Jets;3;9;0;.250;243;307
South
Houston;9;3;0;.750;302;235
Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254
Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;325;279
Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273
North
Pittsburgh;7;4;1;.625;346;282
Baltimore;7;5;0;.583;297;214
Cincinnati;5;7;0;.417;286;371
Cleveland;4;7;1;.375;266;312
West
Kansas City;10;2;0;.833;444;327
L.A. Chargers;9;3;0;.750;340;249
Denver;6;6;0;.500;276;262
Oakland;2;10;0;.167;220;367
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;7;5;0;.583;247;223
Philadelphia;6;6;0;.500;258;266
Washington;6;6;0;.500;233;257
N.Y. Giants;4;8;0;.333;267;315
South
New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;419;269
Carolina;6;6;0;.500;304;306
Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;318;355
Atlanta;4;8;0;.333;296;333
North
Chicago;8;4;0;.667;344;241
Minnesota;6;5;1;.542;275;270
Green Bay;4;7;1;.375;281;287
Detroit;4;8;0;.333;254;316
West
y-L.A. Rams;11;1;0;.917;419;298
Seattle;7;5;0;.583;319;259
Arizona;3;9;0;.250;175;310
San Francisco;2;10;0;.167;255;336
y-clinched division
GAMES TODAY
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Atlanta at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Houston, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Carolina at Cleveland, noon
New England at Miami, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
