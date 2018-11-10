Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;2;0;.778;270;202

Miami;5;4;0;.556;187;225

N.Y. Jets;3;6;0;.333;198;213

Buffalo;2;7;0;.222;96;241

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;134;141

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;2;6;1;.278;190;247

West

Kansas City;8;1;0;.889;327;226

L.A. Chargers;6;2;0;.750;220;180

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;3;0;.625;160;172

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;5;0;.375;154;151

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;279;218

Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232

Atlanta;4;4;0;.500;228;226

Tampa Bay;3;5;0;.375;229;275

North

Chicago;5;3;0;.625;235;153

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;3;4;1;.438;192;204

Detroit;3;5;0;.375;180;210

West

L.A. Rams;8;1;0;.889;299;200

Seattle;4;4;0;.500;188;156

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Fran.;2;7;0;.222;207;239

GAMES TODAY

Arizona at Kansas City, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon

New England at Tennessee, noon

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

