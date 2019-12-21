Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198

Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246

N.Y. Jets;5;9;0;.357;247;343

Miami;3;11;0;.214;241;435

South

y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350

Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;339;279

Indianapolis;6;8;0;.429;303;329

Jacksonville;5;9;0;.357;250;353

North

y-Baltimore;12;2;0;.857;472;257

Pittsburgh;8;6;0;.571;269;259

Cleveland;6;8;0;.429;297;329

Cincinnati;1;13;0;.071;211;359

West

y-Kansas City;10;4;0;.714;394;284

Oakland;6;8;0;.429;274;386

Denver;5;9;0;.357;239;284

L.A. Chargers;5;9;0;.357;299;290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;7;7;0;.500;378;288

Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;334;328

Washington;3;11;0;.214;215;347

N.Y. Giants;3;11;0;.214;283;382

South

y-New Orleans;11;3;0;.786;378;303

Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421

Carolina;5;9;0;.357;324;390

Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;329;365

North

x-Green Bay;11;3;0;.786;330;283

Minnesota;10;4;0;.714;378;259

Chicago;7;7;0;.500;256;253

Detroit;3;10;1;.250;304;373

West

x-San Francisco;11;3;0;.786;419;258

x-Seattle;11;3;0;.786;371;345

L.A. Rams;8;6;0;.571;332;306

Arizona;4;9;1;.321;310;398

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Cincinnati at Miami, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

