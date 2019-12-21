NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198
Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246
N.Y. Jets;5;9;0;.357;247;343
Miami;3;11;0;.214;241;435
South
y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350
Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;339;279
Indianapolis;6;8;0;.429;303;329
Jacksonville;5;9;0;.357;250;353
North
y-Baltimore;12;2;0;.857;472;257
Pittsburgh;8;6;0;.571;269;259
Cleveland;6;8;0;.429;297;329
Cincinnati;1;13;0;.071;211;359
West
y-Kansas City;10;4;0;.714;394;284
Oakland;6;8;0;.429;274;386
Denver;5;9;0;.357;239;284
L.A. Chargers;5;9;0;.357;299;290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;7;7;0;.500;378;288
Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;334;328
Washington;3;11;0;.214;215;347
N.Y. Giants;3;11;0;.214;283;382
South
y-New Orleans;11;3;0;.786;378;303
Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421
Carolina;5;9;0;.357;324;390
Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;329;365
North
x-Green Bay;11;3;0;.786;330;283
Minnesota;10;4;0;.714;378;259
Chicago;7;7;0;.500;256;253
Detroit;3;10;1;.250;304;373
West
x-San Francisco;11;3;0;.786;419;258
x-Seattle;11;3;0;.786;371;345
L.A. Rams;8;6;0;.571;332;306
Arizona;4;9;1;.321;310;398
x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Cincinnati at Miami, noon
New Orleans at Tennessee, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.