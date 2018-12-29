Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-N. England;10;5;0;.667;398;322

Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391

Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357

N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403

South

x-Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313

Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327

Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296

North

Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263

Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.567;412;347

Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366

Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439

West

x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418

x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320

Denver;6;9;0;.400;320;326

Oakland;4;11;0;.267;287;432

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348

Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335

N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376

South

y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.867;490;320

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391

Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368

Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430

North

y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273

Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317

Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369

Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360

West

y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352

x-Seattle;9;6;0;.600;401;323

San Fran.;4;11;0;.267;310;387

Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

GAMES TODAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon

Detroit at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.

Playoff scenarios

AFC

Clinched: New England, AFC East; Houston, Kansas City and L.A. Chargers, playoff berths.

Kansas City (vs. Oakland)

Clinches AFC West and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Chargers loss or tie, OR

— Chargers loss and New England and Houston loss or tie, OR

— Chargers loss and New England loss or tie and Kansas City clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston

Clinches AFC West and first-round bye with:

— Chargers loss and New England loss or tie or Houston loss or tie, OR

— Chargers loss and Kansas City clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston

Clinches AFC West with:

— Chargers loss, OR

— Tie and Chargers tie

New England (vs. New York Jets)

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and Kansas City and Chargers losses

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Houston loss or tie, OR

— Baltimore and Tennessee loss or tie and Houston loss

Houston (vs. Jacksonville)

Clinches AFC South and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and New England loss or tie and Kansas City and Chargers loss and Houston clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Kansas City

Clinches AFC South and first-round bye with:

— Win and New England loss or tie, OR

— Win and Kansas City and Chargers loss and Houston clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Kansas City, OR

— Tie and New England loss, OR

— Indianapolis-Tennessee tie and New England loss and Baltimore win and Houston clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Baltimore

Clinches AFC South with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Indianapolis-Tennessee tie

Baltimore (vs. Cleveland)

Clinches AFC North and first-round bye with:

— Win and New England and Houston loss and Indianapolis-Tennessee does not end in a tie, OR

— Win and New England and Houston loss and Baltimore clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston

Clinches AFC North with:

— Win, OR

— Pittsburgh loss, OR

— Tie and Pittsburgh tie

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Tie and Indianapolis-Tennessee tie

L.A. Chargers (at Denver)

Clinches AFC West and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Kansas City loss

Indianapolis (at Tennessee)

Clinches AFC South with:

— Win and Houston loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Baltimore loss

Tennessee (vs. Indianapolis)

Clinches AFC South and first-round bye with:

— Win and Houston and New England loss and Baltimore loss or tie

Clinches AFC South with:

— Win and Houston loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win

Pittsburgh (vs. Cincinnati)

Clinches AFC North with:

— Win and Baltimore loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Baltimore loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Indianapolis-Tennessee tie

NFC

Clinched: New Orleans, NFC South and home-field advantage; Chicago Bears, NFC North; Dallas Cowboys, NFC East; L.A. Rams, NFC West; Seattle, playoff berth.

L.A. Rams (vs. San Francisco)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Chicago loss or tie

Chicago (at Minnesota)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Rams loss

Minnesota (vs. Chicago)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Philadelphia loss or tie

Philadelphia (at Washington)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Minnesota loss

