NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118

Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76

North

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123

Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122

Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114

Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136

West

Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94

Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111

Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151

South

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152

North

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73

West

San Fran.;4;0;0;1.000;127;57

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138

GAMES TODAY

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon

New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon

Houston at Kansas City, noon

Washington at Miami, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Seattle at Cleveland, noon

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

GAME MONDAY

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Hamilton;12;3;0;.800;459;288

x-Montreal;8;7;0;.533;384;391

Ottawa;3;12;0;.200;259;450

Toronto;3;12;0;.200;292;505

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Calgary;10;5;0;.667;396;329

x-Saskatchewan;10;5;0;.667;410;330

x-Winnipeg;10;6;0;.625;446;344

Edmonton;8;8;0;.500;369;350

BC;5;11;0;.313;376;404

x-clinched playoff spot

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 35, Montreal 24

Edmonton 19, BC 6

