NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118
Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76
North
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123
Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122
Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114
Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136
West
Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94
Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111
Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151
South
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152
North
Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73
West
San Fran.;4;0;0;1.000;127;57
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138
GAMES TODAY
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon
New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon
Houston at Kansas City, noon
Washington at Miami, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon
Seattle at Cleveland, noon
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
GAME MONDAY
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Hamilton;12;3;0;.800;459;288
x-Montreal;8;7;0;.533;384;391
Ottawa;3;12;0;.200;259;450
Toronto;3;12;0;.200;292;505
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Calgary;10;5;0;.667;396;329
x-Saskatchewan;10;5;0;.667;410;330
x-Winnipeg;10;6;0;.625;446;344
Edmonton;8;8;0;.500;369;350
BC;5;11;0;.313;376;404
x-clinched playoff spot
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 35, Montreal 24
Edmonton 19, BC 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.