Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30

N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40

Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102

South

Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62

Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61

West

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

North

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19

Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46

Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50

GAMES TODAY

Miami at Dallas, noon

Oakland at Minnesota, noon

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Hamilton;10;3;0;.769;384;263

Montreal;7;5;0;.583;316;314

Ottawa;3;10;0;.230;222;401

Toronto;2;10;0;.167;240;388

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Winnipeg;9;4;0;.692;392;266

Calgary;9;4;0;.692;349;280

Saskatchewan;8;4;0;.666;320;278

Edmonton;6;7;0;.462;317;286

BC;3;10;0;.230;290;354

x-clinched playoff spot

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 38, Winnipeg 37

BC 40, Ottawa 7

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments