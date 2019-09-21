NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30
N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40
Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102
South
Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46
Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62
Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61
West
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63
Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63
South
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
North
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19
Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24
West
San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36
Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46
Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50
GAMES TODAY
Miami at Dallas, noon
Oakland at Minnesota, noon
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Hamilton;10;3;0;.769;384;263
Montreal;7;5;0;.583;316;314
Ottawa;3;10;0;.230;222;401
Toronto;2;10;0;.167;240;388
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Winnipeg;9;4;0;.692;392;266
Calgary;9;4;0;.692;349;280
Saskatchewan;8;4;0;.666;320;278
Edmonton;6;7;0;.462;317;286
BC;3;10;0;.230;290;354
x-clinched playoff spot
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Montreal 38, Winnipeg 37
BC 40, Ottawa 7
