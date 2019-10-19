NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180
South
Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92
North
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159
West
Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118
Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167
South
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186
North
Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115
Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118
West
San Fran.;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171
GAMES TODAY
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon
Oakland at Green Bay, noon
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
San Francisco at Washington, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Hamilton;13;3;0;.812;492;300
y-Montreal;9;7;0;.563;411;415
Toronto;3;13;0;.189;316;532
Ottawa;3;13;0;.189;271;483
WEST DIVISION
y-Saskatchewan;11;5;0;.688;437;349
y-Calgary;11;5;0;.688;433;362
y-Winnipeg;10;7;0;.588;479;381
y-Edmonton;8;8;0;.467;369;350
BC;5;12;0;.294;395;431
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff spot
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Hamilton 33, Ottawa 12
Calgary 37, Winnipeg 33
