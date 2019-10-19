Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131

Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115

Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118

West

San Fran.;5;0;0;1.000;147;64

Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154

Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

GAMES TODAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon

Oakland at Green Bay, noon

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

San Francisco at Washington, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Hamilton;13;3;0;.812;492;300

y-Montreal;9;7;0;.563;411;415

Toronto;3;13;0;.189;316;532

Ottawa;3;13;0;.189;271;483

WEST DIVISION

y-Saskatchewan;11;5;0;.688;437;349

y-Calgary;11;5;0;.688;433;362

y-Winnipeg;10;7;0;.588;479;381

y-Edmonton;8;8;0;.467;369;350

BC;5;12;0;.294;395;431

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff spot

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Hamilton 33, Ottawa 12

Calgary 37, Winnipeg 33

