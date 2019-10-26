Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;0;0;1.000;223;48

Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91

N.Y. Jets;1;5;0;.167;63;156

Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211

South

Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138

Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164

Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112

North

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186

West

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186

N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223

North

Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105

Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160

West

San Fran.;6;0;0;1.000;156;64

Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176

L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164

Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192

GAMES TODAY

Arizona at New Orleans, noon

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon

Denver at Indianapolis, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

GAME MONDAY

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Hamilton;14;3;0;.824;530;326

y-Montreal;9;8;0;.529;437;453

Toronto;4;13;0;.235;355;541

Ottawa;3;14;0;.176;280;522

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Saskatchewan;12;5;0;.706;464;373

y-Calgary;11;6;0;.647;461;391

y-Winnipeg;11;7;0;.611;508;409

y-Edmonton;8;9;0;.471;393;387

BC;5;12;0;.294;395;431

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff spot

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Hamilton 38, Montreal 26

Toronto 39, Ottawa 9

Saskatchewan 27, Edmonton 24

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments