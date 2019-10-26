NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;0;0;1.000;223;48
Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91
N.Y. Jets;1;5;0;.167;63;156
Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211
South
Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138
Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164
Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112
North
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186
West
Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150
Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165
Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136
L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186
N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187
Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195
South
New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223
North
Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139
Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132
Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105
Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160
West
San Fran.;6;0;0;1.000;156;64
Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176
L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164
Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192
GAMES TODAY
Arizona at New Orleans, noon
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon
Denver at Indianapolis, noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
GAME MONDAY
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Hamilton;14;3;0;.824;530;326
y-Montreal;9;8;0;.529;437;453
Toronto;4;13;0;.235;355;541
Ottawa;3;14;0;.176;280;522
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Saskatchewan;12;5;0;.706;464;373
y-Calgary;11;6;0;.647;461;391
y-Winnipeg;11;7;0;.611;508;409
y-Edmonton;8;9;0;.471;393;387
BC;5;12;0;.294;395;431
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff spot
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Hamilton 38, Montreal 26
Toronto 39, Ottawa 9
Saskatchewan 27, Edmonton 24
