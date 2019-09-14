NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16
N. England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59
South
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13
Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40
North
Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10
Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21
Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33
West
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26
L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24
Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27
Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35
South
New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28
North
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12
Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10
West
San Fran.;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20
Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27
GAMES TODAY
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon
Arizona at Baltimore, noon
New England at Miami, noon
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon
Dallas at Washington, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Hamilton;9;3;0;.750;354;236
Montreal;6;5;0;.545;278;277
Ottawa;3;9;0;.250;215;361
Toronto;2;9;0;.182;224;365
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Winnipeg;9;3;0;.750;355;228
Calgary;8;4;0;.666;326;264
Saskatchewan;8;4;0;.666;320;278
Edmonton;6;6;0;.500;290;256
BC;2;10;0;.166;250;347
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 19, Hamilton 18
Saskatchewan 27, Montreal 25
