NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16

N. England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3

N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17

Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59

South

Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13

Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40

North

Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10

Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21

Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43

Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33

West

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26

L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24

Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27

Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35

South

New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28

North

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12

Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10

West

San Fran.;1;0;0;1.000;31;17

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20

Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27

GAMES TODAY

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

Arizona at Baltimore, noon

New England at Miami, noon

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon

Dallas at Washington, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Hamilton;9;3;0;.750;354;236

Montreal;6;5;0;.545;278;277

Ottawa;3;9;0;.250;215;361

Toronto;2;9;0;.182;224;365

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Winnipeg;9;3;0;.750;355;228

Calgary;8;4;0;.666;326;264

Saskatchewan;8;4;0;.666;320;278

Edmonton;6;6;0;.500;290;256

BC;2;10;0;.166;250;347

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 19, Hamilton 18

Saskatchewan 27, Montreal 25

