Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;2;0;0;1.000;47;32

New England;1;1;0;.500;47;51

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58

Buffalo;0;2;0;.000;23;78

South

Jacksonville;2;0;0;1.000;51;35

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;40;44

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;44;43

Houston;0;2;0;.000;37;47

North

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

Pittsburgh;0;1;1;.250;58;63

West

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;80;65

Denver;2;0;0;1.000;47;43

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;59;58

Oakland;0;2;0;.000;32;53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;1;0;.500;28;29

Washington;1;1;0;.500;33;27

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;39;39

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;28;40

South

Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;75;61

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;43;42

Carolina;1;1;0;.500;40;39

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;61;66

North

Green Bay;1;0;1;.750;53;52

Minnesota;1;0;1;.750;53;45

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;47;41

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;78

West

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;67;13

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;46;51

Seattle;0;2;0;.000;41;51

Arizona;0;2;0;.000;6;58

GAMES TODAY

New Orleans at Atlanta, noon

Buffalo at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon

Cincinnati at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Kansas City, noon

Green Bay at Washington, noon

Oakland at Miami, noon

N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

CFL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Ottawa 28, Edmonton 15

Saskatchewan 30, Toronto 29

Hamilton at BC, late

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments