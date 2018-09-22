NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Miami;2;0;0;1.000;47;32
New England;1;1;0;.500;47;51
N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58
Buffalo;0;2;0;.000;23;78
South
Jacksonville;2;0;0;1.000;51;35
Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;40;44
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;44;43
Houston;0;2;0;.000;37;47
North
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46
Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59
Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37
Pittsburgh;0;1;1;.250;58;63
West
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;80;65
Denver;2;0;0;1.000;47;43
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;59;58
Oakland;0;2;0;.000;32;53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;1;0;.500;28;29
Washington;1;1;0;.500;33;27
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;39;39
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;28;40
South
Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;75;61
Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;43;42
Carolina;1;1;0;.500;40;39
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;61;66
North
Green Bay;1;0;1;.750;53;52
Minnesota;1;0;1;.750;53;45
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;47;41
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;78
West
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;67;13
San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;46;51
Seattle;0;2;0;.000;41;51
Arizona;0;2;0;.000;6;58
GAMES TODAY
New Orleans at Atlanta, noon
Buffalo at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Baltimore, noon
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon
Cincinnati at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Kansas City, noon
Green Bay at Washington, noon
Oakland at Miami, noon
N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon
Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
CFL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Ottawa 28, Edmonton 15
Saskatchewan 30, Toronto 29
Hamilton at BC, late
