NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;2;0;.750;239;185

Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219

N.Y. Jets;3;5;0;.375;192;200

Buffalo;2;6;0;.250;87;200

South

Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;.643;204;172

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;4;0;.500;197;137

Cleveland;2;5;1;.313;169;210

West

Kansas City;7;1;0;.875;290;205

L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163

Denver;3;5;0;.375;188;194

Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;2;0;.714;146;134

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;234;183

Carolina;5;2;0;.714;178;152

Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212

Tampa Bay;3;4;0;.429;201;233

North

Chicago;4;3;0;.571;194;144

Minnesota;4;3;1;.563;197;195

Green Bay;3;3;1;.500;175;173

Detroit;3;4;0;.429;171;186

West

L.A. Rams;8;0;0;1.000;264;155

Seattle;4;3;0;.571;171;131

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Francisco;2;7;0;.222;207;239

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Atlanta at Washington, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Kansas City at Cleveland, noon

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon

Chicago at Buffalo, noon

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

GAME MONDAY

Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

CFL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edmonton 33, Winnipeg 24

Montreal 30, Hamilton 28

Calgary at BC, late

