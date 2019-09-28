NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47
N. England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133
South
Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62
Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60
Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66
Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85
West
Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64
Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78
L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64
Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94
Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94
South
New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82
Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77
Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70
North
Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47
Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39
West
L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49
San Fran.;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79
Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88
GAMES TODAY
Carolina at Houston, noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Kansas City at Detroit, noon
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon
New England at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
GAME MONDAY
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
CFL scores
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Edmonton 21, Ottawa 16
Saskatchewan 41, Toronto 16
Montreal at BC, late
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.