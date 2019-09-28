Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47

N. England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133

South

Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62

Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60

Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66

Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83

Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64

Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64

Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94

Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94

South

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82

Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70

North

Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39

West

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49

San Fran.;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79

Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88

GAMES TODAY

Carolina at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

GAME MONDAY

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

CFL scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edmonton 21, Ottawa 16

Saskatchewan 41, Toronto 16

Montreal at BC, late

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments