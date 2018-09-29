Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;3;0;0;1.000;75;52

New England;1;2;0;.333;57;77

Buffalo;1;2;0;.333;50;84

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58

South

Tennessee;2;1;0;.667;49;50

Jacksonville;2;1;0;.667;57;44

Indianapolis;1;2;0;.333;60;63

Houston;0;3;0;.000;59;74

North

Cincinnati;2;1;0;.667;89;77

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;97;51

Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59

Pittsburgh;1;1;1;.500;88;90

West

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;118;92

Denver;2;1;0;.667;61;70

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;82;93

Oakland;0;3;0;.000;52;81

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Philadelphia;2;1;0;.667;59;55

Dallas;1;2;0;.333;41;53

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;55;62

South

Tampa Bay;2;1;0;.667;102;91

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;104;103

Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;80;85

North

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;63;55

Green Bay;1;1;1;.500;70;83

Minnesota;1;2;1;.375;90;110

Detroit;1;2;0;.333;70;88

West

L.A. Rams;4;0;0;1.000;140;67

Seattle;1;2;0;.333;65;64

San Francisco;1;2;0;.333;73;89

Arizona;0;3;0;.000;20;74

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati at Atlanta, noon

Tampa Bay at Chicago, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Detroit at Dallas, noon

Buffalo at Green Bay, noon

Philadelphia at Tennessee, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

GAME MONDAY

Kansas City at Denver, 7:15 p.m.

CFL scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Hamilton 40, BC 10

Winnipeg 30, Edmonton 3

