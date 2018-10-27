Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;5;2;0;.714;214;179

Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219

N.Y. Jets;3;4;0;.429;182;176

Buffalo;2;5;0;.286;81;175

South

Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127

Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;116;146

Indianapolis;2;5;0;.286;189;185

North

Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154

Cincinnati;4;3;0;.571;184;203

Baltimore;4;3;0;.571;176;101

Cleveland;2;4;1;.357;151;177

West

Kansas City;6;1;0;.857;260;182

L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163

Denver;3;4;0;.429;165;164

Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;4;2;0;.667;126;121

Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;154;138

Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123

N.Y. Giants;1;6;0;.143;137;185

South

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;204;163

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;142;131

Tampa Bay;3;3;0;.500;167;196

Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212

North

Minnesota;4;2;1;.643;177;165

Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144

Detroit;3;3;0;.500;157;158

Chicago;3;3;0;.500;170;134

West

L.A. Rams;7;0;0;1.000;235;128

Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117

Arizona;1;6;0;.143;92;184

San Fran.;1;6;0;.143;158;218

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Detroit, noon

Baltimore at Carolina, noon

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, noon

Indianapolis at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

GAME MONDAY

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

CFL scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Ottawa 30, Hamilton 13

Saskatchewan 35, BC 16

