NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27
Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78
Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102
Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84
Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62
North
Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91
Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100
Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88
Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110
West
Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94
Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74
Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97
Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118
South
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117
Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99
North
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63
West
San Fran.;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Houston, noon
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
New England at Washington, noon
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
GAME MONDAY
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.
CFL scores
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Montreal 21, Calgary 17
Saskatchewan 21, Winnipeg 6
Toronto at BC, late
