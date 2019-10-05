Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27

Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78

Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102

Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84

Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62

North

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100

Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88

Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110

West

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94

Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74

Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97

Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118

South

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117

Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99

North

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63

West

San Fran.;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Houston, noon

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

New England at Washington, noon

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

GAME MONDAY

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.

CFL scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 21, Calgary 17

Saskatchewan 21, Winnipeg 6

Toronto at BC, late

