NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;3;2;0;.600;133;108

Miami;3;2;0;.600;99;117

Buffalo;2;3;0;.400;63;118

N.Y. Jets;2;3;0;.400;123;105

South

Tennessee;3;2;0;.600;87;86

Jacksonville;3;2;0;.600;102;86

Houston;2;3;0;.400;115;124

Indianapolis;1;4;0;.200;118;138

North

Cincinnati;4;1;0;.800;153;130

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;132;77

Cleveland;2;2;1;.500;114;113

Pittsburgh;2;2;1;.500;143;133

West

Kansas City;5;0;0;1.000;175;129

L.A. Chargers;3;2;0;.600;137;130

Denver;2;3;0;.400;100;131

Oakland;1;4;0;.200;107;149

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;2;0;.500;83;87

Dallas;2;3;0;.400;83;96

Philadelphia;2;3;0;.400;103;104

N.Y. Giants;1;4;0;.200;104;128

South

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140

Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;91

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;133;163

North

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65

Minnesota;2;2;1;.500;113;131

Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114

Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137

West

L.A. Rams;5;0;0;1.000;173;98

Seattle;2;3;0;.400;116;114

Arizona;1;4;0;.200;65;112

San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146

GAMES TODAY

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Chicago at Miami, noon

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon

Buffalo at Houston, noon

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Washington, noon

L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

GAME MONDAY

San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

CFL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Winnipeg 31, Saskatchewan 0

Edmonton 34, Ottawa 16

BC at Calgary, late

