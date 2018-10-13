NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;3;2;0;.600;133;108
Miami;3;2;0;.600;99;117
Buffalo;2;3;0;.400;63;118
N.Y. Jets;2;3;0;.400;123;105
South
Tennessee;3;2;0;.600;87;86
Jacksonville;3;2;0;.600;102;86
Houston;2;3;0;.400;115;124
Indianapolis;1;4;0;.200;118;138
North
Cincinnati;4;1;0;.800;153;130
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;132;77
Cleveland;2;2;1;.500;114;113
Pittsburgh;2;2;1;.500;143;133
West
Kansas City;5;0;0;1.000;175;129
L.A. Chargers;3;2;0;.600;137;130
Denver;2;3;0;.400;100;131
Oakland;1;4;0;.200;107;149
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;2;2;0;.500;83;87
Dallas;2;3;0;.400;83;96
Philadelphia;2;3;0;.400;103;104
N.Y. Giants;1;4;0;.200;104;128
South
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140
Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;91
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;133;163
North
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65
Minnesota;2;2;1;.500;113;131
Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114
Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137
West
L.A. Rams;5;0;0;1.000;173;98
Seattle;2;3;0;.400;116;114
Arizona;1;4;0;.200;65;112
San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146
GAMES TODAY
Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Chicago at Miami, noon
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon
Buffalo at Houston, noon
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Washington, noon
L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
GAME MONDAY
San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
CFL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Winnipeg 31, Saskatchewan 0
Edmonton 34, Ottawa 16
BC at Calgary, late
